Latest News
Fire sweeps through clothing market in Kabul
A fire swept through a second-hand clothing market in Kabul early Sunday destroying dozens of shops and causing huge financial losses for the shop owners.
Shopkeepers said the fire broke out in a nearby bakery at about 3am on Sunday and rapidly spread through the market, destroying the clothing stores and fruit and vegetable shops.
The exact cause of the fire is not yet clear but officials from the general directorate of accident and firefighting in Kabul said the fire was brought under control before it could spread further and that an investigation into the incident has been launched.
Featured
Kabulov says US ‘no longer included in Extended Troika’
Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said the United States is no longer included in the Extended Troika, and instead, Iran will take its place.
In a televised interview with Sputnik last week, Kabulov said the US was using this structure to advance its own interests, and that Washington’s participation in the Extended Troika was not beneficial for Afghanistan.
“America was trying to use its presence in this structure to advance its interests, this approach was in conflict with the interests of Afghanistan, Russia and the entire region; Iran’s presence in this structure is more important than America, we hope that India will also actively participate in this process,” said Kabulov.
Kabulov also indicated that the troika members hoped to hold discussions with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in the coming weeks.
“Establishing an inclusive government is the central topic of our discussion with the Afghan leadership; the new Troika members will try to meet with the new rulers of Afghanistan to convince them to bring reforms in various sectors,” Kabulov said.
“The Taliban (IEA) want their government to be recognized, but they need to know the relationship between this issue and their domestic politics. We will hold talks with the new government in the coming weeks, and then the Moscow format meeting will be held before the coming of the new year,” he said.
Featured
UNICEF provides classrooms for more than 5,000 Kunduz children
Local sources in Kunduz province say that the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has provided education for more than five thousand children in this province.
Ahmad Shah Haqqani, the head of labor and social affairs for Kunduz, said that after the fall of the former government, UNICEF, in cooperation with the local government, facilitated elementary school education for more than 5,000 children in war-affected and displaced areas, adding that these education centres teach children who have mental illnesses or disabilities due to war.
“Since the Islamic Emirate takeover, we have provided education classrooms for 5260 children in the capital and some other war-affected districts of this province,” said Ahmad Shah.
The teachers said that they pay more attention to disabled students.
“We teach in a place where students have bad memories from war and their minds have not been good; when they first came here, they had depression,” said Lima Mohammad, a teacher.
“When this friendly education was established for these children, they are now mentally good.”
These children meanwhile have called on government and international organisations to pay more attention to their education situations.
“We are happy that we continue our education here, here we have toys and play tools,” said Omar, a student.
Meanwhile, thousands of children were previously prevented from attending school in Kunduz province due to continuous insecurity, now that security has been established, hundreds of children still cannot go to school because of economic problems in this province.
Latest News
Trader holds mass wedding for over 100 couples in Sar-e-Pul
As many as 110 couples have tied the knot in a mass wedding arranged by a trader in Afghanistan’s northern Sar-e-Pul province.
Organizers said they wanted to avoid extravagant spending that often happens in wedding ceremonies and to fight bad traditions.
“Some youths were engaged for five years or more. This step was taken to satisfy Allah and help families,” a religious cleric said.
The newly-married couples also received cash and home appliances.
“Such ceremonies were rarely happening in Sar-e-Pul. We hope it will continue,” said Sher Mohammad, an organizer of the ceremony.
Local residents also called for more such ceremonies to help youths who cannot get married due to economic constraints.
“Such ceremonies are good for society as it will strengthen Sharia and prevent bad traditions,” said Amanullah Ahmadi, a religious cleric.
