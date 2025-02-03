At least one dead in shooting at UN compound in Kabul

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said Sunday that South Korea has provided $3 million to address the needs of displaced persons, return refugees, and vulnerable host communities in Afghanistan.

According to a statement, the UNHCR said this funding would help build permanent shelters for 400 families, or around 2,800 returnees.

According to the UNHCR, decades of war, along with recurring natural and climate disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and harsh winters, have led to the displacement of thousands of families, forcing them to live in unsafe or temporary shelters.

In addition to providing shelter however, the funds would also be used to offer psychological and psychosocial services to 34,000 individuals, UNHCR said.

The agency added that ongoing crises in Afghanistan have severely impacted the mental and social well-being of the population.

By providing mental health and psychosocial support, including individual counseling and group activities, the UNHCR aims to address the urgent mental health needs of displaced individuals, the statement read.

In response the UNHCR Representative in Afghanistan, Arfat Jamal, welcomed South Korea’s contribution, and said the funds will help them find long-term solutions for vulnerable groups facing displacement.

According to the World Food Programme, South Korea has donated $36 million in the past five years for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

However, several international aid organizations have warned of the increasing needs of the Afghan population and the shortage of funding to address these needs.