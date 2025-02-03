Latest News
At least one dead in shooting at UN compound in Kabul
According to a statement issued by the organization, guards belonging to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) were involved.
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting incident at the United Nations compound in Kabul, UNAMA confirmed Monday.
Kabul police have not yet commented.
Kabul police have not yet commented.
South Korea donates $3 million to help Afghanistan’s needy
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said Sunday that South Korea has provided $3 million to address the needs of displaced persons, return refugees, and vulnerable host communities in Afghanistan.
According to a statement, the UNHCR said this funding would help build permanent shelters for 400 families, or around 2,800 returnees.
According to the UNHCR, decades of war, along with recurring natural and climate disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and harsh winters, have led to the displacement of thousands of families, forcing them to live in unsafe or temporary shelters.
In addition to providing shelter however, the funds would also be used to offer psychological and psychosocial services to 34,000 individuals, UNHCR said.
The agency added that ongoing crises in Afghanistan have severely impacted the mental and social well-being of the population.
By providing mental health and psychosocial support, including individual counseling and group activities, the UNHCR aims to address the urgent mental health needs of displaced individuals, the statement read.
In response the UNHCR Representative in Afghanistan, Arfat Jamal, welcomed South Korea’s contribution, and said the funds will help them find long-term solutions for vulnerable groups facing displacement.
According to the World Food Programme, South Korea has donated $36 million in the past five years for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.
However, several international aid organizations have warned of the increasing needs of the Afghan population and the shortage of funding to address these needs.
Afghanistan needs $21.9 million for mine clearance, UN says
OCHA warned that 3.3 million Afghans live within one kilometer of mine-contaminated areas, putting them at daily risk
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that $21.9 million is needed this year to fund mine clearance and provide explosive hazard risk education in Afghanistan.
In a statement on Sunday, OCHA warned that 3.3 million Afghans live within one kilometer of mine-contaminated areas, putting them at daily risk.
On average, 55 civilians are killed or injured each month by landmines and unexploded ordnance, according to the report. Children account for 80 percent of the casualties.
The funding request comes as U.S. financial aid remains suspended, forcing several organizations, including those specializing in mine clearance, to halt operations in Afghanistan.
This comes after UNAMA said last year that Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most heavily mine-affected countries after decades of conflict.
UNAMA highlighted the disproportionate impact of landmines and unexploded ordnance on children, who make up the majority of victims.
The mission called for urgent action to address the ongoing threat, which it said claims lives daily.
Iran deported over 1 million Afghan refugees in past 10 months
Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has said that since March last year, about 1.1 million illegal Afghan migrants have been repatriated to their country.
Momeni noted that about 50 percent of the migrants who are deported return to the country.
He added that his country cannot host more Afghan migrants and is trying to prevent the entry of illegal migrants by adopting various measures, including closing the borders.
According to the official, six million foreign nationals live in Iran, but about two million of them are undocumented. He stressed that there is no other option but to deport illegal migrants.
Momeni also said that foreign aid to support refugees has declined.
This comes amid repeated calls by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation to Iran and Pakistan to stop the detention, harassment, and forced deportation of Afghan refugees and to treat them in accordance with international law and good neighborliness.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, said recently during his visit to Kabul, that Tehran is committed to the dignified return of Afghan refugees from Iran.
