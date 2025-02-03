Afghanistan needs $21.9 million for mine clearance, UN says

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that $21.9 million is needed this year to fund mine clearance and provide explosive hazard risk education in Afghanistan.

In a statement on Sunday, OCHA warned that 3.3 million Afghans live within one kilometer of mine-contaminated areas, putting them at daily risk.

On average, 55 civilians are killed or injured each month by landmines and unexploded ordnance, according to the report. Children account for 80 percent of the casualties.

The funding request comes as U.S. financial aid remains suspended, forcing several organizations, including those specializing in mine clearance, to halt operations in Afghanistan.

This comes after UNAMA said last year that Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most heavily mine-affected countries after decades of conflict.

UNAMA highlighted the disproportionate impact of landmines and unexploded ordnance on children, who make up the majority of victims.

The mission called for urgent action to address the ongoing threat, which it said claims lives daily.