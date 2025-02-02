Iran deported over 1 million Afghan refugees in past 10 months

Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has said that since March last year, about 1.1 million illegal Afghan migrants have been repatriated to their country.

Momeni noted that about 50 percent of the migrants who are deported return to the country.

He added that his country cannot host more Afghan migrants and is trying to prevent the entry of illegal migrants by adopting various measures, including closing the borders.

According to the official, six million foreign nationals live in Iran, but about two million of them are undocumented. He stressed that there is no other option but to deport illegal migrants.

Momeni also said that foreign aid to support refugees has declined.

This comes amid repeated calls by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation to Iran and Pakistan to stop the detention, harassment, and forced deportation of Afghan refugees and to treat them in accordance with international law and good neighborliness.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, said recently during his visit to Kabul, that Tehran is committed to the dignified return of Afghan refugees from Iran.