At UNGA, Qatar’s emir urges parties to build on Doha deal gains
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday called on all parties to preserve and build on the Doha peace deal between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and the United States.
Speaking at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Al-Thani mentioned that the deal included preventing Afghanistan from becoming a haven for terrorist and radical individuals and groups, “so that the Afghan people may attain the long-awaited stability and prosperity.”
“We have repeatedly stressed the need to protect civilians, respect human and citizen rights in Afghanistan, including women’s rights, girls’ right to education, and achieve national reconciliation among the factions of the Afghan people,” Al-Thani said. “We have also warned against the danger of isolating Afghanistan and the counterproductive consequences of besieging it.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also referred to issue of women’s rights in Afghanistan.
“We must pay heed and take action when the Taliban (IEA) deprive women and girls in Afghanistan of their most basic rights,” Scholz said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also called on IEA to take steps in order to ensure fundamental human rights.
“Almost for the last 50 years, Afghanistan has been fighting against conflict, terrorism and poverty, and still Afghanistan is going through a significant and a challenging time. The interim government will have to take necessary steps forward in order to ensure fundamental rights and liberties for the human beings. We believe that there might be certain promising developments, and we will keep on supporting our Afghan brothers and sisters during this process,” Erdogan said.
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that his country supports the process of nation building Afghanistan.
“Kazakhstan sees the future of Afghanistan as a truly independent, neutral, united, prosperous state living in peace with its neighbors, therefore we support the difficult process of nation building in that country including live-saving humanitarian assistance,” Tokayev said.
Nearly 150 world leaders have touched down in New York City for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA)—this year’s largest diplomatic gathering. The session will end on Sunday.
US Secretary of State launches alliance for Afghan women
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken launched the Alliance for Afghan Women’s Economic Resilience (AWER) on Tuesday on the margins of the UN General Assembly.
The US State Department said in a statement that AWER is a new public-private partnership between the Department of State and Boston University that aims to catalyze business, philanthropic, and civil society commitments to advance Afghan women’s entrepreneurship, employment, and educational opportunities in Afghanistan and third countries.
In his remarks, Blinken highlighted AWER’s first initiative, the Million Women Mentors Initiative for Afghan Women and Girls (MWMA), which aims to accelerate private sector and civil society commitments to mentor one million women and girls over the next five years.
According to the statement, Blinken noted Deloitte’s commitment to work with the Alliance’s first member Pod in mentoring 2,000 Afghan women under MWMA as an example of how AWER aims to foster economic opportunity for Afghan women and girls.
This announcement follows $1.5 million in additional Department of State funding for this effort, including funds from the Gender Equity and Equality Action Fund that supports the economic security of women and girls globally, to advance Afghan women’s access to business incubation and partnership with the private sector.
The launch event convened leaders from the private sector, civil society, the U.S. and foreign governments, and Afghan women entrepreneurs and business leaders, the statement read.
The event also featured a panel discussion on public-private opportunities to advance Afghan women’s economic security.
The State Department noted that AWER creates a pathway to generate sustainable, market-driven solutions to Afghan women’s economic security and underscores the United States’ deep commitment to Afghan women and girls.
Climate Change
Climate leaders sound alarm as Hurricane Fiona pummels Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona has battered Puerto Rico, shutting off power to the entire island and sending floods into towns and cities while on the other side of the world, Typhoon Nanmadol hit Japan, forcing evacuations.
Britain’s the Independent reported that according to climate scientist Michael Mann, these kinds of disasters are indicative of the climate crisis-altered world we’re already living in.
“We are witnessing the devastating consequences of climate change now. This isn’t 10 years into the future, it’s not way off in the Arctic, it’s where we live now,” Mann, a climate scientist at the University of Pennsylvania, said.
“It really drives home the importance of taking action now,” he added.
Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico as a Category 1 storm on Sunday, dumping more than 500 mm of water in some places. As a result, the entire island lost power, hundreds of thousands have gone without running water and floods have crippled infrastructure like homes and bridges.
Hurricanes in the Atlantic aren’t new — but as the climate gets warmer, these storms could get a lot stronger on average.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, more than eight million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan battles one of the deadliest typhoons ever recorded in its history.
The super typhoon Nanmadol left two people dead, more than 100 injured and thousands without power as it made its way across Japan this weekend.
Some areas of Kyushu were reported to have received more than 500mm of rainfall throughout the weekend, which is a figure not seen in the area for decades according to officials.
Tens of thousands of people spent Sunday night in emergency shelters, and almost 350,000 homes are without power. Kyushu’s entire bullet-train service was suspended, and hundreds of domestic flights were canceled.
Most injuries were said to be minor, caused by people who fell down in the rainstorm or got hit by shards of broken windows or flying objects.
COVID-19
At UN, leaders confront COVID’s impact on global education
Activists implored world leaders Monday to prioritize school systems and restore educational budgets slashed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The summit on transforming education, held at the UN General Assembly, ahead of the annual leaders’ meeting, called on the world’s nations to ensure that children everywhere from sub-Saharan Africa to the United States don’t fall too far behind in school, AP reported.
Nigerian youth activist Karimot Odebode said: “We demand you take responsibility.”
“We will not stop until every person in every village and every highland has access to an education.”
The percentage of 10-year-old children in poor and middle-income countries who cannot read a simple story increased to an estimated 70% — up 13 percentage points since before the pandemic shuttered classrooms, according to a report from the World Bank, UNESCO, UNICEF and other aid organizations.
“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for us to radically transform education,” U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed told reporters ahead of the education summit at U.N. headquarters in New York.
“We owe it to the coming generation if we don’t want to witness the emergence of a generation of misfits.”
A closing statement from the United Nations after the full-day meeting said 130 countries had committed to “rebooting their education systems” and taking action to end the learning crisis.
It was unclear what that meant specifically. Countries were asked to commit to devoting at least 20% of their national budgets to education, AP reported.
When COVID-19 closed schools around the world in spring 2020, many children simply stopped learning — some for months, others for longer. For many, there was no such thing as remote learning.
More than 800 million young people around the world lacked internet access at home, according to a study by UNICEF and the International Telecommunication Union in December 2020.
