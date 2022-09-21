At UNGA, Qatar’s emir urges parties to build on Doha deal gains

(Last Updated On: September 21, 2022)

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday called on all parties to preserve and build on the Doha peace deal between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and the United States.

Speaking at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Al-Thani mentioned that the deal included preventing Afghanistan from becoming a haven for terrorist and radical individuals and groups, “so that the Afghan people may attain the long-awaited stability and prosperity.”

“We have repeatedly stressed the need to protect civilians, respect human and citizen rights in Afghanistan, including women’s rights, girls’ right to education, and achieve national reconciliation among the factions of the Afghan people,” Al-Thani said. “We have also warned against the danger of isolating Afghanistan and the counterproductive consequences of besieging it.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also referred to issue of women’s rights in Afghanistan.

“We must pay heed and take action when the Taliban (IEA) deprive women and girls in Afghanistan of their most basic rights,” Scholz said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also called on IEA to take steps in order to ensure fundamental human rights.

“Almost for the last 50 years, Afghanistan has been fighting against conflict, terrorism and poverty, and still Afghanistan is going through a significant and a challenging time. The interim government will have to take necessary steps forward in order to ensure fundamental rights and liberties for the human beings. We believe that there might be certain promising developments, and we will keep on supporting our Afghan brothers and sisters during this process,” Erdogan said.

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that his country supports the process of nation building Afghanistan.

“Kazakhstan sees the future of Afghanistan as a truly independent, neutral, united, prosperous state living in peace with its neighbors, therefore we support the difficult process of nation building in that country including live-saving humanitarian assistance,” Tokayev said.

Nearly 150 world leaders have touched down in New York City for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA)—this year’s largest diplomatic gathering. The session will end on Sunday.