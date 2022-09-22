Latest News
Canadian senator sent ‘inauthentic’ documents to fleeing Afghan family
Marilou McPhedran, a Canadian senator, and one of her staff members sent inauthentic travel documents to a family attempting to flee Afghanistan last year, a Canadian newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The letters say each of the Afghans named on them has been “granted a VISA to enter Canada” and ask that the group be given “safe travel to the Hamid Karzai International Airport so that they can board their organized flight.”
The family is still in Afghanistan.
According to the Canadian government, the facilitation letters they received from the senator and her office were not authentic, and the people named on them had not been approved to come to Canada.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the federal immigration department, conducted an internal investigation and referred the matter to police.
Senator McPhedran said she was trying to help, and that she acted in good faith. She acknowledged using a template version of a government facilitation letter, but she denied that the documents were fake, or that she had used them in an unauthorized way.
“There is nothing fraudulent or illicit about any actions I took with regard to the Afghanistan rescue efforts last August,” she said in an email.
IRCC spokesperson Rémi Larivière said: “The use of inauthentic facilitation letters is a serious matter.” Following the department’s internal investigation, he added, it “made a referral to the appropriate law enforcement partners.”
Explosion in Kabul kills three people and wounds 13
An explosion in Kabul on Wednesday left three people dead and 13 others wounded, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials confirmed.
According to Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran, the blast occurred in a restaurant in the city’s western Dehmazang neighborhood.
The actual nature of the explosion has not yet been confirmed but a number of eyewitnesses said a gas cylinder exploded.
At UNGA, Qatar’s emir urges parties to build on Doha deal gains
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday called on all parties to preserve and build on the Doha peace deal between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and the United States.
Speaking at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Al-Thani mentioned that the deal included preventing Afghanistan from becoming a haven for terrorist and radical individuals and groups, “so that the Afghan people may attain the long-awaited stability and prosperity.”
“We have repeatedly stressed the need to protect civilians, respect human and citizen rights in Afghanistan, including women’s rights, girls’ right to education, and achieve national reconciliation among the factions of the Afghan people,” Al-Thani said. “We have also warned against the danger of isolating Afghanistan and the counterproductive consequences of besieging it.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also referred to issue of women’s rights in Afghanistan.
“We must pay heed and take action when the Taliban (IEA) deprive women and girls in Afghanistan of their most basic rights,” Scholz said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also called on IEA to take steps in order to ensure fundamental human rights.
“Almost for the last 50 years, Afghanistan has been fighting against conflict, terrorism and poverty, and still Afghanistan is going through a significant and a challenging time. The interim government will have to take necessary steps forward in order to ensure fundamental rights and liberties for the human beings. We believe that there might be certain promising developments, and we will keep on supporting our Afghan brothers and sisters during this process,” Erdogan said.
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that his country supports the process of nation building Afghanistan.
“Kazakhstan sees the future of Afghanistan as a truly independent, neutral, united, prosperous state living in peace with its neighbors, therefore we support the difficult process of nation building in that country including live-saving humanitarian assistance,” Tokayev said.
Nearly 150 world leaders have touched down in New York City for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA)—this year’s largest diplomatic gathering. The session will end on Sunday.
IEA replaces education minister in reshuffle
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader issued an order on Tuesday announcing a reshuffle of several national and provincial positions, including replacing the education minister.
IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid released the list of changes, saying they were made by order of their supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada.
Education Minister Noorullah Munir would be replaced in the role by Kandahar Provincial Council Chairman Mawlavi Habibullah Agha.
Reasons for the change in appointments were not given.
Afghanistan’s education system has been in the spotlight since the IEA took over the country in August last year, after they closed high schools for girls.
The Ministry of Education initially said all schools would open in March, but secondary schools for girls have remained closed.
The IEA has however said it is working on a plan to open secondary schools for girls, but has not given a specific timeline.
