Health
Bacteria that causes rare tropical disease found in US soil
A germ that causes a rare and sometimes deadly disease — long thought to be confined to tropical climates — has been found in soil and water in the continental United States, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.
The bacteria was found on the property of a Mississippi man who had come down with the disease, melioidosis. Officials don’t know how long it had been there, but they say it likely is occurring in other areas along the Gulf Coast, AP reported.
U.S. physicians should consider melioidosis even in patients who haven’t traveled to other countries, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a health alert.
“Once it’s in the soil, it can be a health threat for people in the area,” said the CDC’s Julia Petras, who oversaw the investigation.
The illness can start with a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It’s treatable with the right antibiotics if it’s caught early, but it can lead to pneumonia, blood infections and even death if not properly treated.
About 12 cases are reported annually in the U.S. The vast majority have been in people who traveled to places where the bacteria is endemic, including certain regions of Australia, Thailand, and Central and South America.
People can get the illness through direct contact with contaminated soil and water, especially if they have a cut on their hand or foot. It is also possible to inhale the bacteria.
The bacteria may not bother healthy people. But it can be dangerous to those with diabetes, chronic kidney or lung disease and weakened immune systems, AP reported.
Health
Polio vaccination campaign kicks off in 28 provinces of Afghanistan
Health
Medical and pharmaceutical services sector to get their own chamber
Afghanistan’s Ministery of Industry and Commerce said Sunday talks have been held with representatives of the pharmaceutical and medical sectors, who have in turn called for a chamber to be established.
Discussions were held at a meeting chaired by Nooruddin Azizi, acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, along with representatives of the pharmaceutical and medical services sector.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, representatives of the health and pharmaceutical services sector discussed the challenges and problems they face and collectively called for the establishment of a new chamber.
Azizi said the Ministry of Industry and Commerce fully supported a new chamber as well as the private sector.
He pointed out the need for more facilities to treat the sick so as to reduce the need for people to seek medical help outside the country.
On the other hand, Khan Jan Alokozai, the deputy head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), said the establishment of a new medical chamber was a good idea and that the ACCI would support it.
A decision was also taken to call a meeting with relevant departments and stakeholders in a bid to move the process forward.
Health
WHO chief says monkeypox is now a global emergency
The head of the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency on Saturday.
UN health agency Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement after the WHO’s expert committee couldn’t reach a consensus on whether to apply the highest level of alert to the virus.
The “global emergency” designation may help spur more investment in combatting the disease amid a scramble for scarce vaccines, USA Today reported.
There is “a clear risk of further international spread,” Ghebreyesus said in a statement.
“So in short, we have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little,” he said.
“… For all of these reasons, I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.”
Symptoms of the disease begin to appear seven to 14 days after exposure and include fever, muscle aches, exhaustion and a rash that can appear on the body.
So far, monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading.
Last month, 3,040 monkeypox cases had been reported in 47 countries. Since then, the outbreak has ballooned to more than 16,000 reported cases in more than 70 countries.
In the meantime, the officials of Ministry of Public Health in Afghanistan have said about the preparation of the Ministry to prevent this virus, saying that no positive sample of this virus has been registered in the country so far.
In addition, this ministry said that it would quarantine suspicious people at the borders of the country.
“We have our own measures to prevent this virus, and most of these cases are transmitted as a result of travel, and we have considered appropriate quarantine places for infected people,” said Sharafat Zaman, a spokesperson for the health ministry.
Kajaki Dam water level too low to generate 150 MW electricity
Dozens of IDPs return home with help of UNHCR
Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain
Bacteria that causes rare tropical disease found in US soil
Iranian energy ministry delegation to visit Kabul over water rights
Export volume of Afghan pine nuts drops off
IEA arrests former cricket boss Azizullah Fazli
Herat girls call for reopening of their schools
IEA delegation in Uzbekistan for talks on expanding economic ties
UAE set to run Kabul airport in deal with IEA: sources
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Goal! ATN secures rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
-
Latest News4 days ago
592 Afghan migrants deported in two days
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA to purge police in Badakhshan again
-
Business3 days ago
Kajaki Dam power plant to be switched back on this week
-
Featured4 days ago
China adds science lab to its orbiting space station
-
Latest News5 days ago
Senior official calls on Hindus and Sikhs to return home
-
World4 days ago
Two dead, five wounded in shooting at Los Angeles park
-
Health5 days ago
Medical and pharmaceutical services sector to get their own chamber