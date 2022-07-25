Health
Polio vaccination campaign kicks off in 28 provinces of Afghanistan
Medical and pharmaceutical services sector to get their own chamber
Afghanistan’s Ministery of Industry and Commerce said Sunday talks have been held with representatives of the pharmaceutical and medical sectors, who have in turn called for a chamber to be established.
Discussions were held at a meeting chaired by Nooruddin Azizi, acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, along with representatives of the pharmaceutical and medical services sector.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, representatives of the health and pharmaceutical services sector discussed the challenges and problems they face and collectively called for the establishment of a new chamber.
Azizi said the Ministry of Industry and Commerce fully supported a new chamber as well as the private sector.
He pointed out the need for more facilities to treat the sick so as to reduce the need for people to seek medical help outside the country.
On the other hand, Khan Jan Alokozai, the deputy head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), said the establishment of a new medical chamber was a good idea and that the ACCI would support it.
A decision was also taken to call a meeting with relevant departments and stakeholders in a bid to move the process forward.
WHO chief says monkeypox is now a global emergency
The head of the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency on Saturday.
UN health agency Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement after the WHO’s expert committee couldn’t reach a consensus on whether to apply the highest level of alert to the virus.
The “global emergency” designation may help spur more investment in combatting the disease amid a scramble for scarce vaccines, USA Today reported.
There is “a clear risk of further international spread,” Ghebreyesus said in a statement.
“So in short, we have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little,” he said.
“… For all of these reasons, I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.”
Symptoms of the disease begin to appear seven to 14 days after exposure and include fever, muscle aches, exhaustion and a rash that can appear on the body.
So far, monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading.
Last month, 3,040 monkeypox cases had been reported in 47 countries. Since then, the outbreak has ballooned to more than 16,000 reported cases in more than 70 countries.
In the meantime, the officials of Ministry of Public Health in Afghanistan have said about the preparation of the Ministry to prevent this virus, saying that no positive sample of this virus has been registered in the country so far.
In addition, this ministry said that it would quarantine suspicious people at the borders of the country.
“We have our own measures to prevent this virus, and most of these cases are transmitted as a result of travel, and we have considered appropriate quarantine places for infected people,” said Sharafat Zaman, a spokesperson for the health ministry.
12 died and 6,000 infected with cholera in Jowzjan: health officials
Twelve people have died and more than 6,000 people have been infected with cholera outbreak in Jowzjan province, health officials said Friday.
It is said that cholera has transmitted from the southern provinces to the northern provinces of the country.
At the same time, the number of people infected with cholera has increased in Balkh and Zabul provinces, and the number of infected people has reached 4,000 in Zabul province.
“The disease is spreading in north of the country, including Balkh, Samangan, Faryab and in Jowzjan provinces and specially in Sheberghan city, the center of Jowzjan, more than 1,000 patients are hospitalized, said Ghousuddin Anwari, head of the Abu Ali Sina-e-Balkhi District Hospital.
This outbreak mostly affects those who live in remote areas and have less access to health services.
In the north of the country, lack of access to safe drinking water is said to be one of the other factors of contracting this disease.
“We don’t have clean water; our area is a mountainous place which we keep water from snow in the winter season,” said Mohammad Ishaq, a resident of Samangan.
This disease was registered for the first time in Shahjoy district of Zabul province two months ago, now the number of infected people has reached 4,000 people.
After the COVID-19 virus, cholera disease is the second epidemic disease that has faced the people of Afghanistan with serious problems.
Muttaqi discusses development of Afghanistan with Uzbek counterpart
592 Afghan migrants deported in two days
The COVID-19 global confirmed cases is now at over 570 million
Goal! ATN secures rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI series ‘not possible this year’
IEA calls for release of frozen funds following deadly earthquake
Pakistan to issue six-month multiple entry visas to Afghan truck drivers
Export volume of Afghan pine nuts drops off
IEA arrests former cricket boss Azizullah Fazli
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
