Medical and pharmaceutical services sector to get their own chamber

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2022)

Afghanistan’s Ministery of Industry and Commerce said Sunday talks have been held with representatives of the pharmaceutical and medical sectors, who have in turn called for a chamber to be established.

Discussions were held at a meeting chaired by Nooruddin Azizi, acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, along with representatives of the pharmaceutical and medical services sector.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, representatives of the health and pharmaceutical services sector discussed the challenges and problems they face and collectively called for the establishment of a new chamber.

Azizi said the Ministry of Industry and Commerce fully supported a new chamber as well as the private sector.

He pointed out the need for more facilities to treat the sick so as to reduce the need for people to seek medical help outside the country.

On the other hand, Khan Jan Alokozai, the deputy head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), said the establishment of a new medical chamber was a good idea and that the ACCI would support it.

A decision was also taken to call a meeting with relevant departments and stakeholders in a bid to move the process forward.