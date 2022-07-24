Health
WHO chief says monkeypox is now a global emergency
The head of the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency on Saturday.
UN health agency Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement after the WHO’s expert committee couldn’t reach a consensus on whether to apply the highest level of alert to the virus.
The “global emergency” designation may help spur more investment in combatting the disease amid a scramble for scarce vaccines, USA Today reported.
There is “a clear risk of further international spread,” Ghebreyesus said in a statement.
“So in short, we have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little,” he said.
“… For all of these reasons, I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.”
Symptoms of the disease begin to appear seven to 14 days after exposure and include fever, muscle aches, exhaustion and a rash that can appear on the body.
So far, monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading.
Last month, 3,040 monkeypox cases had been reported in 47 countries. Since then, the outbreak has ballooned to more than 16,000 reported cases in more than 70 countries.
Health
12 died and 6,000 infected with cholera in Jowzjan: health officials
Twelve people have died and more than 6,000 people have been infected with cholera outbreak in Jowzjan province, health officials said Friday.
It is said that cholera has transmitted from the southern provinces to the northern provinces of the country.
At the same time, the number of people infected with cholera has increased in Balkh and Zabul provinces, and the number of infected people has reached 4,000 in Zabul province.
“The disease is spreading in north of the country, including Balkh, Samangan, Faryab and in Jowzjan provinces and specially in Sheberghan city, the center of Jowzjan, more than 1,000 patients are hospitalized, said Ghousuddin Anwari, head of the Abu Ali Sina-e-Balkhi District Hospital.
This outbreak mostly affects those who live in remote areas and have less access to health services.
In the north of the country, lack of access to safe drinking water is said to be one of the other factors of contracting this disease.
“We don’t have clean water; our area is a mountainous place which we keep water from snow in the winter season,” said Mohammad Ishaq, a resident of Samangan.
This disease was registered for the first time in Shahjoy district of Zabul province two months ago, now the number of infected people has reached 4,000 people.
After the COVID-19 virus, cholera disease is the second epidemic disease that has faced the people of Afghanistan with serious problems.
Health
Uzbekistan tightens border health controls over cholera outbreak in Afghanistan
Uzbekistan has tightened its health controls at border crossing with Afghanistan amid a cholera outbreak in Helmand and Zabul provinces.
According to Uzbek media reports, Uzbekistan’s Service for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health has set up 54 sanitary and quarantine points at border crossings around the country.
These health check points have thermal imagers and non-contact thermometers for medical and sanitary examination of those arriving in Uzbekistan.
Kun.uz reported that patients in the country with acute diarrhea were tested for cholera and that water samples are being taken from open reservoirs to identify cholera pathogens.
A reserve of medical places has been created to receive patients and a supply of necessary medicines has been formed.
This comes after health officials reported last week that at least 20 people had died from the bacterial disease and 180 were being treated at the Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar province alone.
Ministry of Public Health officials said that the cholera outbreak has been reported in Baghran and Shah Wali Kot districts and has been attributed to the lack of clean water and eating contaminated food.
Health
Sore throat now the most common COVID symptom
A sore throat is now considered the most common COVID symptom, according to a new study in the UK.
The study of 17,500 people who said they tested positive for coronavirus this week cited the symptom as the most prevalent.
According to British media reports, this was followed closely by headaches, blocked noses and coughs.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the typical symptoms of coronavirus were considered by the NHS to be a high temperature, loss of smell or taste, but these appear to now be less common.
Instead, tiredness, sore throats and sneezing seem to be more prominent, the BBC reported.
According to the data from the Zoe App study, the top 20 Covid symptoms are:
Sore throat – reported by 58 per cent
Headache – 49 per cent
Blocked nose – 40 per cent
Cough no phlegm – 40 per cent
Runny nose – 40 per cent
Cough with phlegm – 37 per cent
Hoarse voice – 35 per cent
Sneezing – 32 per cent
Fatigue – 27 per cent
Muscle pains/aches – 25 per cent
Dizzy light-headed – 18 per cent
Swollen neck glands – 15 per cent
Eye soreness – 14 per cent
Altered smell – 13 per cent
Chest pain tightness – 13 per cent
Fever – 13 per cent
Chills or shivers – 12 per cent
Shortness of breath – 11 per cent
