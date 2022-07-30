Connect with us

Spain reports first monkeypox-related death in Europe

Spain reported its first death related to monkeypox outbreak on Friday, in what is thought to be Europe’s first death from the disease and only the second outside of Africa.

Brazil reported earlier on Friday the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current wave of the disease, Reuters reported.

According to a World Health Organization report from July 22, only five deaths had been reported worldwide, all in the African region.

The WHO last Saturday declared the rapidly spreading outbreak a global health emergency, its highest level of alert.

In its latest report, the Spanish Health Ministry said 4,298 cases had been confirmed in the country. Of the 3,750 patients it had information on, it said 120 had been hospitalised – accounting for 3.2% – and one had died, without providing further details.

A spokesperson for the Health Ministry declined to give further details on the deceased person.

Bacteria that causes rare tropical disease found in US soil

A germ that causes a rare and sometimes deadly disease — long thought to be confined to tropical climates — has been found in soil and water in the continental United States, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.

The bacteria was found on the property of a Mississippi man who had come down with the disease, melioidosis. Officials don’t know how long it had been there, but they say it likely is occurring in other areas along the Gulf Coast, AP reported.

U.S. physicians should consider melioidosis even in patients who haven’t traveled to other countries, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a health alert.

“Once it’s in the soil, it can be a health threat for people in the area,” said the CDC’s Julia Petras, who oversaw the investigation.

The illness can start with a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It’s treatable with the right antibiotics if it’s caught early, but it can lead to pneumonia, blood infections and even death if not properly treated.

About 12 cases are reported annually in the U.S. The vast majority have been in people who traveled to places where the bacteria is endemic, including certain regions of Australia, Thailand, and Central and South America.

People can get the illness through direct contact with contaminated soil and water, especially if they have a cut on their hand or foot. It is also possible to inhale the bacteria.

The bacteria may not bother healthy people. But it can be dangerous to those with diabetes, chronic kidney or lung disease and weakened immune systems, AP reported.

Health

Polio vaccination campaign kicks off in 28 provinces of Afghanistan

The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan says that in cooperation with relevant international institutions, the ministry has launched a polio vaccination campaign in 28 provinces of Afghanistan which will run over three days.
 
The ministry said on Monday, July 25 that 6.7 million children under the age of five will receive this vaccine.
 
The ministry said in a statement: “The campaign covers a total of 248 districts in the southern, southeastern, eastern, northern, western and central provinces of the country, where the risk of polio spreading is higher.”
 
According to the ministry, this campaign will also be implemented in the provinces and districts where it is impossible to carry out the vaccination campaign in winter.
 
Qalandar Ebad, Acting Minister of Health, appreciated the efforts of polio vaccinators to implement this campaign and said: “People, especially fathers and mothers, should consider the future health of their children and the efforts of vaccination teams and all children under the age of five to be available to the vaccinators for the purpose of vaccination.”
 
The Ministry of Health has emphasized that since the beginning of this year, it has launched six rounds of nationwide polio vaccination campaigns in the country, which, according to the ministry, have had “good results” in controlling the circulation of the polio virus.
 
The ministry added that currently Afghanistan is closer to eradicating children’s paralysis than at any other time and has asked ethnic elders, religious scholars and other sections of the society to help them in this regard. 
 
According to the information of the Ministry of Health in 2022, a positive case of polio was registered in Paktika province, which according to this ministry, the virus was similar to the virus that is common in the city of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province of Pakistan.
Health

Medical and pharmaceutical services sector to get their own chamber

Afghanistan’s Ministery of Industry and Commerce said Sunday talks have been held with representatives of the pharmaceutical and medical sectors, who have in turn called for a chamber to be established.

Discussions were held at a meeting chaired by Nooruddin Azizi, acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, along with representatives of the pharmaceutical and medical services sector.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, representatives of the health and pharmaceutical services sector discussed the challenges and problems they face and collectively called for the establishment of a new chamber.

Azizi said the Ministry of Industry and Commerce fully supported a new chamber as well as the private sector.

He pointed out the need for more facilities to treat the sick so as to reduce the need for people to seek medical help outside the country.

On the other hand, Khan Jan Alokozai, the deputy head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), said the establishment of a new medical chamber was a good idea and that the ACCI would support it.

A decision was also taken to call a meeting with relevant departments and stakeholders in a bid to move the process forward.

