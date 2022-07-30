Health
Spain reports first monkeypox-related death in Europe
Spain reported its first death related to monkeypox outbreak on Friday, in what is thought to be Europe’s first death from the disease and only the second outside of Africa.
Brazil reported earlier on Friday the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current wave of the disease, Reuters reported.
According to a World Health Organization report from July 22, only five deaths had been reported worldwide, all in the African region.
The WHO last Saturday declared the rapidly spreading outbreak a global health emergency, its highest level of alert.
In its latest report, the Spanish Health Ministry said 4,298 cases had been confirmed in the country. Of the 3,750 patients it had information on, it said 120 had been hospitalised – accounting for 3.2% – and one had died, without providing further details.
A spokesperson for the Health Ministry declined to give further details on the deceased person.
Bacteria that causes rare tropical disease found in US soil
A germ that causes a rare and sometimes deadly disease — long thought to be confined to tropical climates — has been found in soil and water in the continental United States, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.
The bacteria was found on the property of a Mississippi man who had come down with the disease, melioidosis. Officials don’t know how long it had been there, but they say it likely is occurring in other areas along the Gulf Coast, AP reported.
U.S. physicians should consider melioidosis even in patients who haven’t traveled to other countries, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a health alert.
“Once it’s in the soil, it can be a health threat for people in the area,” said the CDC’s Julia Petras, who oversaw the investigation.
The illness can start with a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It’s treatable with the right antibiotics if it’s caught early, but it can lead to pneumonia, blood infections and even death if not properly treated.
About 12 cases are reported annually in the U.S. The vast majority have been in people who traveled to places where the bacteria is endemic, including certain regions of Australia, Thailand, and Central and South America.
People can get the illness through direct contact with contaminated soil and water, especially if they have a cut on their hand or foot. It is also possible to inhale the bacteria.
The bacteria may not bother healthy people. But it can be dangerous to those with diabetes, chronic kidney or lung disease and weakened immune systems, AP reported.
Polio vaccination campaign kicks off in 28 provinces of Afghanistan
Medical and pharmaceutical services sector to get their own chamber
Afghanistan’s Ministery of Industry and Commerce said Sunday talks have been held with representatives of the pharmaceutical and medical sectors, who have in turn called for a chamber to be established.
Discussions were held at a meeting chaired by Nooruddin Azizi, acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, along with representatives of the pharmaceutical and medical services sector.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, representatives of the health and pharmaceutical services sector discussed the challenges and problems they face and collectively called for the establishment of a new chamber.
Azizi said the Ministry of Industry and Commerce fully supported a new chamber as well as the private sector.
He pointed out the need for more facilities to treat the sick so as to reduce the need for people to seek medical help outside the country.
On the other hand, Khan Jan Alokozai, the deputy head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), said the establishment of a new medical chamber was a good idea and that the ACCI would support it.
A decision was also taken to call a meeting with relevant departments and stakeholders in a bid to move the process forward.
