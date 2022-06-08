Business
Balkh businesswomen hold expo to promote their products
Balkh businesswomen, in collaboration with an educational institution, on Tuesday hosted an expo in Mazar-e-Sharif city to showcase their products and encourage other women to start small businesses.
One exhibitor, Shukria, said she is a student of literature at Jawzjan University and does embroidery in her spare time to support herself and her family.
“I am a student of Dari literature at Jawzjan University. I study at the university for half a day and after finishing my studies I work at home. Not only have I been able to provide for myself but also I help my family,” Shukria said.
The exhibitors said that such expos are key to them being able to provide for their families.
“In general, women have an important role in the family. When a woman is self-sufficient, she can be a great help to her family,” said Dunya, a businesswoman from Samangan province.
Officials at the Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development’s (ACTED) northern office, said these women produce a wide variety of goods including handicrafts, food items and clothing. According to them, the women all received training over a period of nine months.
“These women were trained for 9 months in various centers by the ACTED office and after training, they work in the production sectors that they have learned. Our statistics show that about 90% of women are now engaged in work and business after training,” said Abdul Sami Aria, head of ACTED in the northern zone.
ACTED officials also said that in the past four years, nearly 1,600 women in the four northern provinces of the country have received vocational training in the fields of tailoring, handicrafts and food production.
Afghanistan exports cotton for first time to Turkey and Iran
The Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Monday that 2,000 tonnes of Afghan cotton was recently exported from the province to Turkey and Iran.
The chamber says that in the past, Afghan cotton was exported only to Pakistan, but now new markets have opened up, which has provided employment opportunities for some people.
Afghan cotton is considered to be of very good quality and now, for the first time, cotton grown in Helmand and Kandahar is being exported to Turkey and Iran.
Kandahar chamber officials said this week they have exported 2,000 tonnes of cotton to Iran and Turkey in the past 10 day and that this could increase to 100,000 tonnes a year.
Cotton traders in Kandahar welcome the opening of the new markets and said this will improve the financial situation of farmers and provide jobs for many people.
Cotton exports have risen as traders say factories are still short of electricity. Cotton traders in Kandahar and Helmand provinces have urged the Islamic Emirate to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
IEA calls on investors and businessmen to return to Afghanistan
The First Deputy Prime Minister has called on businessmen and investors to return to the country and invest in their homeland.
Speaking at the “New Spring International Public Exhibition and Industry Week Ceremony” on Sunday in Kabul, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar emphasized that security has been provided in the country more so than ever before and that there is no danger to investors’ lives.
“As servants of the people, we ask the businessmen and investors to return to their homeland and invest here. We will also protect their lives and property,” said Mullah Baradar.
The acting Minister of Trade and Industry also said that companies can invest up to $300 million in the mining sector.
“We are committed to helping more investors, and companies can invest up to $300 million in the mining sector,” said acting Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi.
“We promised to make it easy for all traders to come, and now it is time for all traders to invest in the country,” said Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Khalil Rahman Haqqani.
The Acting Minister of Economy also announced his support for domestic production and urged the people to use locally made products.
At this event, both male and female producers exhibited their products.
The expo comes amid concerted efforts by the Islamic Emirate to expand trade so that the government can save the country from the dire economic situation.
Exports to Pakistan increase sharply, thanks to coal and cotton
Pakistan says its exports to Afghanistan have dropped and imports sharply increased in the current financial year, leading to a bilateral trade balance for the first time in favor of the war-torn neighbor, VOA reported.
This comes after Pakistan implemented trade-related concessions for Afghanistan earlier this year in a bit to help it overcome humanitarian and economic crises.
VOA reported that in the 11 months of the current financial year, Pakistani exports to Afghanistan have dropped to around $700 million from more than $900 million last year, a spokesperson for the commerce ministry in Islamabad said.
According to the report, the change is attributed mainly to increased purchases of Afghan coal and good quality cotton by Pakistan in recent months.
The spokesperson said that imports from Afghanistan have increased to more than $700 million from $550 million last year.
The decline in Pakistani exports is attributed to U.S. sanctions on the interim Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government, the absence of banking channels and non-availability of dollars in Afghanistan, as well as a drop in demand for certain Pakistani goods, VOA reported.
