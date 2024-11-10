Bangladesh level series after beating Afghanistan by 68 runs 

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 68 runs in the second ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Saturday.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a total of 252 for seven.

The game was a must-win for Bangladesh to keep the series alive after a 92-run defeat in the first match.

Chasing a target of 253, Afghanistan faced early setbacks, losing Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Taskin Ahmed in the fourth over.

Afghanistan’s hopes rested on Rahmat Shah, who scored 52 from 76 balls. Shah, however, was run out in the 30th over, dealing a crucial blow to Afghanistan’s chase just as they were attempting to rebuild.

Afghanistan’s innings concluded at 184 in 43.3 overs.

The third and final ODI of the series will take place on November 11 at the same venue, with the winner set to claim the series.