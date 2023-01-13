Business
Baradar tells officials to pay close attention to security of contractors
Mullah Abdul Ghani Bardar Akhund, deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for economic affairs, on Thursday told security officials in north of the country to pay close attention to the security of domestic and foreign contractors.
Bardar said this while visiting Balkh province where he met also with officials of Samangan, Sar-i-Pul and Jowzjan.
Baradar emphasized on the efficient extraction and transfer of mines and the transparent implementation of contracts, according to a statement released by his office.
He noted that mines are the main source of the country’s national budget and revenues, and asked officials to do their best to conserve this national wealth and ensure transparency in its extraction.
Baradar also recommended that security officials pay close attention to the security of domestic and foreign contractors in the provinces and not allow anyone to disrupt efforts for development of the country.
Economic experts meanwhile say security is essential for investors to invest in major projects in north Afghanistan.
“Now when high level officials talk of safety of lives and property of investors, it will undoubtedly help increase investment in the country. Moreover, legalizing mineral extraction would also increase investment in the country,” said Abdul Naseer Reshteya, an expert on economic affairs.
Baradar’s visit to north comes a week after IEA officials signed a contract with China’s CAPEIC (Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co) Company for the extraction of oil in the Amu River basin, which covers a large area across parts of three northern provinces.
Business
Kabul, Islamabad agree to boost bilateral trade and transit
The Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Kabul and Islamabad have agreed to reduce tariffs on commodities in bilateral trade and transit affairs between the two countries.
Pakistani media reported that based on the “Preferential Trade Agreement,” Afghanistan will reduce taxes by 60 percent on exports of coal to Pakistan.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said the reduction of taxes on five items of fruits and vegetables being imported from Pakistan, has also been agreed to.
Investors said that Pakistan plays an important role in Afghanistan’s trade.
Figures by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) show that over $1 billion worth of commodities has been exported abroad over the last year.
According to the MoIC, $744 million worth of goods has been exported to Pakistan alone during this period.
Business
World Bank warns global economy could tip into recession in 2023
The World Bank slashed its 2023 growth forecasts on Tuesday to levels teetering on the brink of recession for many countries as the impact of central bank rate hikes intensifies, Russia’s war in Ukraine continues, and the world’s major economic engines sputter.
The development lender said it expected global GDP growth of 1.7% in 2023, the slowest pace outside the 2009 and 2020 recessions since 1993. In its previous Global Economic Prospects report in June 2022, the bank had forecast 2023 global growth at 3.0%, Reuters reported.
It forecast global growth in 2024 to pick up to 2.7% — below the 2.9% estimate for 2022 — and said average growth for the 2020-2024 period would be under 2% — the slowest five-year pace since 1960.
The bank said major slowdowns in advanced economies, including sharp cuts to its forecast to 0.5% for both the United States and the euro zone, could foreshadow a new global recession less than three years after the last one.
“Given fragile economic conditions, any new adverse development — such as higher-than-expected inflation, abrupt rises in interest rates to contain it, a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic or escalating geopolitical tensions — could push the global economy into recession,” the bank said in a statement accompanying the report.
The bleak outlook will be especially hard on emerging market and developing economies, the World Bank said, as they struggle with heavy debt burdens, weak currencies and income growth, and slowing business investment that is now forecast at a 3.5% annual growth rate over the next two years — less than half the pace of the past two decades.
“Weakness in growth and business investment will compound the already devastating reversals in education, health, poverty and infrastructure and the increasing demands from climate change,” World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement.
China’s growth in 2022 slumped to 2.7%, its second slowest pace since the mid-1970s after 2020, as zero-COVID restrictions, property market turmoil and drought hit consumption, production and investment, the World Bank report said. It predicted a rebound to 4.3% for 2023, but that is 0.9 percentage-point below the June forecast due to the severity of COVID disruptions and weakening external demand.
The World Bank noted that some inflationary pressures started to abate as 2022 drew to a close, with lower energy and commodity prices, but warned that risks of new supply disruptions were high, and elevated core inflation may persist. This could cause central banks to respond by raising policy rates by more than currently expected, worsening the global slowdown, it added.
The bank called for increased support from the international community to help low-income countries deal with food and energy shocks, people displaced by conflicts, and a growing risk of debt crises. It said new concessional financing and grants are needed along with the leveraging of private capital and domestic resources to help boost investment in climate adaptation, human capital and health, the report said.
The report comes as the World Bank’s board this week is expected to consider a new “evolution road map” for the institution to vastly expand its lending capacity to address climate change and other global crises. The plan will guide negotiations with shareholders, led by the United States, for the biggest revamp in the bank’s business model since its creation at the end of World War Two.
Business
Aziz calls for industrialists to improve quality of manufactured goods
The Minister for Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Aziz said in a meeting with industrialists their products need to be of good quality as sub-standard goods will not benefit from government support.
According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), a coordination meeting with the chambers’ representatives of different sectors regarding the implementation of the government support strategy for local products was held under the chairmanship of the Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi.
Azizi said at the meeting that in order to promote the culture of using domestic products, all media outlets, Imams of mosques, schools and university teachers need to convey the message that people in Afghanistan must use domestic products in order to help boost the economy for the purpose of self-sufficiency.
Participants at the meeting welcomed the ministry’s efforts to promote local products.
Sher Baz Kaminzada, head of the Industries and Mining Chamber, said strengthening local production meant the strengthening of trade which in turn boosts the economy in the country.
Esmat Wardak, a steel factory owner, said in the past, $600 million was spent on the purchase of steel products outside the country, while now, no money is leaving Afghanistan for this purpose. He gave credit to the incumbent government for this and said no such support existed in the past.
Pakistan, Iran FMs talk terrorism in phone calls with Muttaqi
Baradar tells officials to pay close attention to security of contractors
Secretary General of NRC calls on IEA to scrap female worker ban
Turkey summons Swedish ambassador over Erdogan puppet protest in Stockholm
EU court: Tourists may get refunds over COVID measures
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Argentina win in dramatic final
Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials
Turkmenistan electricity reconnected for Herat: DABS
IEA bans female NGO staff, jeopardizing aid efforts
Takhar media reps call on IEA to address the problems of local journalists
Tahawol: 3rd meeting of OIC on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Saar: OIC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Trending
-
Kandahar4 days ago
524 Afghans freed from Pakistani prisons return to Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Drone shot down over Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base
-
Business4 days ago
Nangarhar produces 516 tons of peanuts in this solar year
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Criticisms over US’s Afghanistan exit discussed
-
Latest News5 days ago
Amu River erodes kilometers of Afghan land in some sections: IEA
-
Latest News4 days ago
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
-
Saar5 days ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
-
COVID-194 days ago
China declares new COVID phase