Blinken meets with UN chief, touches on Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres this week where numerous issues were discussed including the situation in Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the State Department, Blinken and Guterres discussed the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.
They also discussed the need to promote a just and durable peace in Ukraine and underscored the importance of continuing to defend the UN Charter and provide humanitarian support for Ukraine and the region.
In addition, the two sides discussed “the tragic loss of life in Turkiye and Syria due to the February 6 earthquakes and aftershocks and reaffirmed the need for continued humanitarian access in Syria so that the UN and humanitarian actors can deliver life-saving assistance to those affected,” the statement read.
Afghan dies in Karachi prison
A 60-year-old Afghan national has died in the Landhi jail, in Karachi, sources said on Saturday.
The Afghan, Faiz Muhammad, had been jailed for not having proper documents, prison sources said.
According to the sources, Muhammad took ill while in prison and authorities informed the Afghan consulate.
In a separate incident, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested five Afghan citizens at the Peshawar airport during the immigration process.
The Afghan citizens were set to board an international flight to London on fake Afghan passports when arrested, Pakistan media reported. The Afghans were handed over to an anti-human trafficking unit for further investigations.
Education ministry holds seminar for academic staff from private universities
The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) held a three-day scientific and religious seminar for academic staff from private universities in Kabul.
Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the Minister of Higher Education, addressed the seminar and said that learning modern and religious sciences is needed in the country and asked participants to educate the youth in the spirit of Islam.
Nadeem said: “In our system, there is no dictatorship and arbitrariness, and it is not the case that we impose everything on you [people], every Muslim can defend their right,” he said.
The ministry also called on academics living abroad to return to Afghanistan and serve their country.
The Union of Private Universities meanwhile said that the suspension of girls’ education has caused many universities to face serious economic problems and some of them may be forced to close.
“The development of the country is not possible without scientific and spiritual progress,” said Tariq Kamal, head of the Private Universities Union, adding that the scientific and spiritual progress of the country lies in the progress of scientific institutions.
“We have many problems in the private sector, our economic and financial problems are increasing, some universities are facing problems due to financial issues; unfortunately, 6,000 administrative staff of universities have lost their jobs,” said Mohammad Karim, a university professor.
International Crisis Group warns against cutting aid to Afghanistan
A new report by the International Crisis Group has warned against international donors cutting aid to Afghanistan in the wake of authorities’ curbs on women’s education and ability to work at NGOs, instead arguing for Western countries to find a “liminal space between pariah and legitimate status” to respond to the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
The United Nations, which has already had to roll back of some aid operations in the wake of the ban on NGO workers, has appealed for $4.6 billion to aid Afghanistan. The UN has warned that 28 million people are in need of humanitarian aid, accounting for two-thirds of the country’s population.
But Crisis Group warned that “Western governments seemed poised to fall significantly short” of that appeal.
The report authors added that options discussed in the wake of the December edict have included “deepening sanctions, cutting aid or levying other forms of punishment in response.”
They noted that the G7 grouping of the world’s most wealthy countries had said there would be “consequences for how our countries engage” with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in the wake of the December edicts. The grouping had provided $3 billion in humanitarian funding for Afghanistan in 2022, the report noted.
The report’s authors argued any approach that included short-term cuts to aid in the hopes of undermining the IEA’s authority would further harm those targeted by the IEA’s recent moves.
“Testing such assumptions would involve a high-stakes gamble with potentially millions of human lives. Win or lose, the costs of taking the gamble would be paid in large part by Afghan women, as the burdens of the crisis fall disproportionately on them,” the report said.
