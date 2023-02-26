Blinken meets with UN chief, touches on Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs

(Last Updated On: February 26, 2023)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres this week where numerous issues were discussed including the situation in Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the State Department, Blinken and Guterres discussed the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.

They also discussed the need to promote a just and durable peace in Ukraine and underscored the importance of continuing to defend the UN Charter and provide humanitarian support for Ukraine and the region.

In addition, the two sides discussed “the tragic loss of life in Turkiye and Syria due to the February 6 earthquakes and aftershocks and reaffirmed the need for continued humanitarian access in Syria so that the UN and humanitarian actors can deliver life-saving assistance to those affected,” the statement read.