Education ministry holds seminar for academic staff from private universities
The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) held a three-day scientific and religious seminar for academic staff from private universities in Kabul.
Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the Minister of Higher Education, addressed the seminar and said that learning modern and religious sciences is needed in the country and asked participants to educate the youth in the spirit of Islam.
Nadeem said: “In our system, there is no dictatorship and arbitrariness, and it is not the case that we impose everything on you [people], every Muslim can defend their right,” he said.
The ministry also called on academics living abroad to return to Afghanistan and serve their country.
The Union of Private Universities meanwhile said that the suspension of girls’ education has caused many universities to face serious economic problems and some of them may be forced to close.
“The development of the country is not possible without scientific and spiritual progress,” said Tariq Kamal, head of the Private Universities Union, adding that the scientific and spiritual progress of the country lies in the progress of scientific institutions.
“We have many problems in the private sector, our economic and financial problems are increasing, some universities are facing problems due to financial issues; unfortunately, 6,000 administrative staff of universities have lost their jobs,” said Mohammad Karim, a university professor.
International Crisis Group warns against cutting aid to Afghanistan
A new report by the International Crisis Group has warned against international donors cutting aid to Afghanistan in the wake of authorities’ curbs on women’s education and ability to work at NGOs, instead arguing for Western countries to find a “liminal space between pariah and legitimate status” to respond to the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
The United Nations, which has already had to roll back of some aid operations in the wake of the ban on NGO workers, has appealed for $4.6 billion to aid Afghanistan. The UN has warned that 28 million people are in need of humanitarian aid, accounting for two-thirds of the country’s population.
But Crisis Group warned that “Western governments seemed poised to fall significantly short” of that appeal.
The report authors added that options discussed in the wake of the December edict have included “deepening sanctions, cutting aid or levying other forms of punishment in response.”
They noted that the G7 grouping of the world’s most wealthy countries had said there would be “consequences for how our countries engage” with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in the wake of the December edicts. The grouping had provided $3 billion in humanitarian funding for Afghanistan in 2022, the report noted.
The report’s authors argued any approach that included short-term cuts to aid in the hopes of undermining the IEA’s authority would further harm those targeted by the IEA’s recent moves.
“Testing such assumptions would involve a high-stakes gamble with potentially millions of human lives. Win or lose, the costs of taking the gamble would be paid in large part by Afghan women, as the burdens of the crisis fall disproportionately on them,” the report said.
Torkham crossing reopens conditionally after negotiations
Afghan officials said on Friday that the Torkham crossing has been reopened conditionally after negotiations between the Afghan-Pakistani officials.
“Only Afghan travelers will be allowed to enter the country from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Pakistani travelers will be allowed from Afghanistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Nangarhar media center said in a statement.
“Negotiations are going on to allow passengers and transit on both sides; however, Afghan citizens are advised to refrain from going to Torkham until further notice,” read the statement.
On Thursday, Pakistani officials closed the border crossing with Afghanistan and added that Pakistan could not make the border crossing “completely functioning due to administrative issues”.
Earlier this week, the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan closed the Torkham gate between Afghanistan and Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of breaching its commitments.
The closure of the crossing border came after an exchange of fire occurred on Monday, a day after the Pakistani troops did not allow the movement of Afghan patients for medical treatment while pledging to allow them without valid travel documents.
Afghanistan airspace is occupied: defense minister
The Minister of National Defense has expressed concern about the patrolling of drones in the airspace of Afghanistan and said that the country’s airspace is under occupation and they do not have the technology to prevent the patrolling of these aircraft.
Speaking at a ceremony for graduation of cadets at the National Defense University, Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid told the officers that they should use both “pen and gun” at the same time so that they can defend the country.
“Did we make M-4, M-16, Black Hawk and B-52? These are made by those who prevent us from having weapons and want to deceive in the name of pen. Today, everyone is patrolling over us. Our airspace is occupied. I look at it with despair and you also look at it with despair. The ministers, commanders, officials and generals of the army corps all look to the sky, but they could do nothing against it,” Mujahid said.
Mujahid emphasized on providing security and protecting the borders and said that the goals must be clear and there should be no discrimination on ethnic grounds.
The Minister of National Defense also highlighted the importance of education and said that the army should be trained in such a way that no one would think about the occupation of Afghanistan.
“You must be very alert and vigilant. God forbid that we become a burden on people’s shoulders or bring disgrace. We must not sell our souls; we must not betray. Let us not be unscrupulous and not lose our Afghan honor,” Mujahid said.
Meanwhile, the political deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, emphasized that the country’s borders should be protected and there should be no negligence in this regard.
At the ceremony, a total of 384 cadets of the National Defense University’s young officers’ academy graduated from military training.
