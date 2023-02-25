Education ministry holds seminar for academic staff from private universities

(Last Updated On: February 25, 2023)

The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) held a three-day scientific and religious seminar for academic staff from private universities in Kabul.

Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the Minister of Higher Education, addressed the seminar and said that learning modern and religious sciences is needed in the country and asked participants to educate the youth in the spirit of Islam.

Nadeem said: “In our system, there is no dictatorship and arbitrariness, and it is not the case that we impose everything on you [people], every Muslim can defend their right,” he said.

The ministry also called on academics living abroad to return to Afghanistan and serve their country.

The Union of Private Universities meanwhile said that the suspension of girls’ education has caused many universities to face serious economic problems and some of them may be forced to close.

“The development of the country is not possible without scientific and spiritual progress,” said Tariq Kamal, head of the Private Universities Union, adding that the scientific and spiritual progress of the country lies in the progress of scientific institutions.

“We have many problems in the private sector, our economic and financial problems are increasing, some universities are facing problems due to financial issues; unfortunately, 6,000 administrative staff of universities have lost their jobs,” said Mohammad Karim, a university professor.