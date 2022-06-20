Science & Technology
China says it tested missile-interception system
China has carried out a land-based missile interception test that “achieved its expected purpose”, the Defence Ministry said, describing it as defensive and not aimed at any country.
China has been ramping up research into all sorts of missiles, from those that can destroy satellites in space to advanced nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles, as part of an ambitious modernisation scheme overseen by President Xi Jinping.
Beijing has tested missile interceptors before; the most recent previous public announcement of a test was in February 2021, and before that in 2018. State media has said China has conducted anti-missile system tests since at least 2010.
The ministry said in a brief statement late on Sunday that the “ground-based midcourse anti-missile intercept technology” test had been carried out that night.
“The test reached its expected goals,” the ministry said. “This test was defensive and not aimed at any country.”
It provided no other details.
China, along with its ally Russia, have repeatedly expressed opposition to the U.S. deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea.
China argued the equipment’s powerful radar could penetrate into its territory. China and Russia have also held simulated anti-missile drills.
China has given few details about its own missile programmes, aside from occasional brief statements by the Defence Ministry or in state media.
In 2016, the Defence Ministry confirmed it was pressing ahead with anti-missile system tests after pictures appeared on state television.
Beijing says such technology is needed for national defence and security.
Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea
For Jung Ki-young, a South Korean software engineer, Microsoft Corp’s (MSFT.O) decision to retire its Internet Explorer web browser marked the end of a quarter-century love-hate relationship with the technology.
To commemorate its demise, he spent a month and 430,000 won ($330) designing and ordering a headstone with Explorer’s “e” logo and the English epitaph: “He was a good tool to download other browsers.”
After the memorial went on show at a cafe run by his brother in the southern city of Gyeongju, a photo of the tombstone went viral.
Microsoft scaled down support for the once omnipresent Internet Explorer on Wednesday after a 27-year run, to focus on its faster browser, Microsoft Edge.
Jung said the memorial showed his mixed feelings for the older software, which had played such a big part in his working life.
“It was a pain in the ass, but I would call it a love-hate relationship because Explorer itself once dominated an era,” he told Reuters.
He said he found it took him longer to make sure his websites and online apps worked with Explorer, than with other browsers.
But his customers kept asking him to make sure their websites looked good in Explorer, which remained the default browser in South Korean government offices and many banks for years.
Launched in 1995, Explorer became the world’s leading browser for more than a decade as it was bundled with Microsoft’s Windows operating system that came pre-installed in billions of computers. read more
But it started losing out to Google’s Chrome in the late 2000s and became a subject of countless internet memes, with some developers suggesting it was sluggish compared with its rivals.
Jung said he had meant to give people a laugh with the gravestone, but was still surprised about how far the joke went online.
“That’s another reason for me to thank the Explorer, it has now allowed me to make a world-class joke,” he said.
“I regret that it’s gone, but won’t miss it. So its retirement, to me, is a good death.”
Ferrari says going electric means ‘even more unique’ cars
Electric and hybrid models should make up 80% of Ferrari’s (RACE.MI) sales by 2030, the luxury carmaker told investors on Thursday, vowing to produce “even more unique” cars as it leans on partners to make the costly shift to zero-emission driving.
“Everything we do will always focus on being distinctively Ferrari,” chairman John Elkann said as the company unveiled its new business plan. Electrification “will allow us to make even more unique cars.”
To reduce investments, Ferrari will use suppliers for components or software that are not crucial, such as an operating system, Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said.
Like other sports carmakers, Ferrari’s challenge goes beyond just investing in electric models to deliver high performance – today’s electric vehicle (EV) batteries cannot match combustion engine sports cars’ sustained power.
Like its rivals, Ferrari also sells an emotional experience to wealthy customers centred on the throaty roar of its powerful engines. As it goes electric, Ferrari must ensure its high-net worth customers and investors are along for the ride.
Standing out in the multitude of EVs coming to market that can all accelerate quickly could be tough for the Italian carmaker, whose cars start at around 210,000 euros ($219,282.00).
In the meantime, Ferrari will unveil its first ever sport-utility vehicle – powered by its gas-guzzling trademark 12-cylinder engine – this September.
Vigna confirmed Ferrari will launch its first electric model in 2025, one of 15 new models between 2023 and 2026.
Ferrari expects fully-electric cars will make up 5% of sales in 2025 and 40% in 2030. Hybrid models should rise to 55% of sales in 2025 from 20% in 2021, before dropping to 40% in 2030.
Vigna said Ferrari would develop its own electric motors, inverters and battery modules on a new assembly line at its plant in Maranello, Italy, while outsourcing non-core components.
To save money Ferrari will not develop an operating system for EVs. In contrast, other automakers, including Tesla (TSLA.O) and Mercedes (MBGn.DE), say proprietary operating systems to run cars, manage wireless upgrades and collect data on driver habits and preferences are crucial.
“I will never build a Ferrari operating system, I would be foolish,” Vigna told investors. “You have to focus on the areas where you can be the best.”
Ferrari is working with four partners in Europe and Asia on battery components to research the next generation of high energy density solid state batteries.
Ferrari said it will invest 4.4 billion euros by 2026, while delivering core earnings of 2.5-2.7 billion euros by that year. Ferrari’s current guidance for 2022 is for adjusted core earnings of 1.65-1.70 billion euros.
The carmaker expects cumulated free cash flow of 4.6-4.9 billion euros from 2022 to 2026.
In a client note Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Thomas Besson said Ferrari’s financial forecasts sent a “clear bullish signal,” yet noted executives avoided questions about production volumes.
“But the direction is clear,” Besson wrote. “Electrification is required but will not change the DNA of the company and its products.”
BMW to test ONE’s advanced battery in its iX electric SUV
MW (BMWG.DE) will install and test a long-range battery developed by Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy (ONE) in the German automaker’s iX electric SUV, the companies said on Tuesday.
ONE’s Gemini battery will incorporate two types of battery cells, including one with advanced chemistry that can store more energy and enable vehicle range of 600 miles (965 km) or more between charges, the battery maker said. The prototype vehicle is expected to be completed by year-end, ONE said.
The Gemini battery aims to reduce the use of such traditional EV battery materials as cobalt, nickel, graphite and lithium, according to Mujeeb Ijaz, ONE founder and chief executive.
Ijaz said ONE is testing different electrode chemistries in Gemini, while evaluating the potential tradeoffs in cost, energy and sustainability.
ONE might offer a production version of the battery in three different sizes and prices, Ijaz said, including a low-end version that would cost the same as today’s conventional nickel- and cobalt-based batteries, “if not a little lower.”
Ijaz said ONE is discussing similar prototype testing of its Gemini battery with other companies.
In March, BMW’s corporate venture arm led a $65 million funding round in ONE. Other investors in that round included Coatue Management, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Assembly Ventures, Flex and Volta Energy Technologies.
In December, ONE said an early prototype of the Gemini battery, retrofitted in a Tesla Model S sedan, delivered more than 750 miles (1,200 km) of range, well in excess of the best production electric vehicles on the market.
Since its founding in 2020, ONE has focused development on a long-range battery that uses safer and more sustainable materials, while packing more energy into a smaller, less expensive package.
In a statement, BMW executive Juergen Hildinger said the automaker is exploring opportunities “to integrate ONE’s battery technologies into models of our future BEV (battery electric vehicle) product lineup.”
