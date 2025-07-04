China welcomes Russia’s recognition of IEA government

China has welcomed Russia’s recent decision to formally recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), becoming the first country to do so.

According to China’s state-run Global Times, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a press briefing on Friday that Beijing supports the international community in “strengthening engagement and dialogue with the Afghan interim government.”

Mao emphasized that China encourages the global community to help address international concerns, contribute to Afghanistan’s reconstruction, support efforts against terrorism, and work towards regional peace and stability.

She noted that China and Afghanistan have “maintained normal operations in each other’s territory, playing a positive role in promoting bilateral relations,” since the IEA regained control.

China will continue to “pursue a friendly policy toward all Afghan people and support exchanges and cooperation across various fields between China and Afghanistan,” Mao said.

While only a handful of nations have formally accepted IEA-appointed ambassadors, China sent its own envoy to Kabul in September 2023.