Recognition of the Islamic Emirate is ‘acknowledgment of an undeniable reality’: Anas Haqqani

Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has said that official engagement with the IEA is acknowledgement of an undeniable reality and called on the international community to replace pressure-based policies with dialogue and cooperation.

In a statement posted on X, Haqqani described the Islamic Emirate as a movement rooted in the faith and will of the Afghan people. “The Emirate is a movement that emerged from the heart of the believing Afghan nation,” he said.

Reflecting on the IEA’s two periods of rule, he asserted that in its first phase, the Emirate had liberated Afghans from the chaos of warlordism, and in its second, it had restored Afghanistan’s independence. “Its emergence in the form of a state was the hope of the Afghans, an experience shared by many other nations,” he added.

Criticizing the international approach of isolation and sanctions, he said, “The politics of pressure and distance has proven fruitless. Only dialogue and engagement can resolve matters and bring proximity.”

His remarks come amid shifting diplomatic attitudes toward the IEA, particularly following Russia’s recent formal recognition of the Islamic Emirate—a move welcomed by China and closely watched by regional actors.