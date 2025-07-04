IEA ambassador in Ankara presents credentials to Turkish foreign ministry

Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, proposed during the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) that the 18th summit be held in Kabul, according to a statement from the Deputy PM’s office.

Baradar, speaking about hosting the next ECO summit in Kabul, said: “We are fully prepared to host this important and valuable gathering and extend a warm welcome to all participants.”

The 17th ECO summit was held on Friday in the city of Khankendi, Azerbaijan.

During his remarks, Baradar stated that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has been recognized by Russia as a result of its balanced, economy-focused foreign policy, adding that the IEA warmly welcomes this step.

In light of Afghanistan’s longstanding and deep cooperation with ECO, Baradar called on all member states to recognize Afghanistan’s legitimate political reality and, like the Russian Federation, take practical and positive steps toward formal recognition.

He spoke about the IEA’s economy-centered foreign policy, the economic progress achieved within Afghanistan, the existing investment opportunities, and the country’s strategic role in facilitating and implementing key regional economic projects.

Baradar urged ECO member states to work closely with a stable, reliable, and cooperative Afghanistan to strengthen economic and regional ties through sustainable progress and coordination.

He emphasized the need for cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, transportation, agriculture, environmental protection, and climate change — sectors in which Afghanistan is fully prepared to engage.

He added: “We believe that the economies of ECO member states can only thrive if Afghanistan becomes an active part of this equation.”

At the summit, Baradar also reiterated the IEA’s solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, stating: “The oppression being inflicted upon the innocent people of Gaza must come to an end without delay. We fully support the liberation of Palestine and the preservation of the Islamic identity of Al-Quds.”

The 17th ECO summit was attended by presidents, prime ministers, and senior officials of the member states, who emphasized the importance of fostering full cooperation and coordination among ECO countries in political, economic, trade, transit, transport, cultural relations, regional connectivity, and investment.