China’s first railway consignment arrives in Afghanistan via Iran

A number of shoemakers in northern Takhar province say that while their handmade shoes are of better quality than imported shoes, but still sales are down.

According to them, there were more than 20 shoe-making shops in the past, but now some have been closed due to the decline in sales.

The shoemakers make most of their shoes from leather. A number of industrialists say that this industry is now facing stagnation.

Abdul Raqib, a shoemaking factor owner, said: “The government should support us. Currently, we import soles. It can be made with good quality in Afghanistan, and we could even compete against Turkish shoes.”

Meraj, another shoemaking factory owner, said: “Shoe sales were higher in the republic era. There were military shoes. Sales have declined now, but we still thank Allah.”

Shoemakers make these shoes with basic tools and by hand, with 5 to 8 people working in each shop.

Javed, a shoemaker, said: “Our sales are not so good. We can make any type of shoe or slipper. We want the government to support us.”

A number of Takhar residents say that domestically produced shoes are of high quality and with lower price compared to imported shoes, so people prefer domestic products to foreign products.

Mir Ata, a resident of Takhar, said: “We are very happy about domestic shoes. People should buy it. They are of good quality.”

However, the officials of Takhar Industry and Commerce Department say that they are committed to support the industrialists.

Abdul Rahman Ghaznawi, provincial director of industry and commerce, said: “People prefer domestic shoes and slippers. Takhar’s products are sold in Kunduz, Baghlan and Badakhshan as well.”

Meanwhile, industrialists say that if the government supports them, they will be able to make the best products and can be more competitive.