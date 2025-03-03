Clashes break out between Pakistani, Afghan border forces at Torkham crossing

(Last Updated On: )

A clash broke out between border forces at the Torkham crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Sunday night.

The clashes lasted for about two hours.

The Nangarhar Information and Culture Department said the clash started after Pakistani forces first attacked Afghan forces.

The sources added: “The Pakistanis had been preparing for the fight for several days and had also invited the media to blame the attack on the Afghan side.”

There was no word on casualties in the clash.

Torkham crossing has however been closed for nine days due to tension between the two countries.

Officials from both sides met on Sunday for talks but failed to reach an agreement to open the crossing.

Pakistani officials told Dawn news that border security members of both the countries met at the Zero Point at around midday with both sides explaining their positions and also insisting that previous protocols about any change in the existing border structure be honoured and respected.

Hundreds of Afghans are stranded at the crossing, while the border closure is expected to have a huge impact on traders – especially those transporting fresh produce.