Latest News
Clashes break out between Pakistani, Afghan border forces at Torkham crossing
The Nangarhar Information and Culture Department said the clash started after Pakistani forces first attacked Afghan forces
A clash broke out between border forces at the Torkham crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Sunday night.
The clashes lasted for about two hours.
The Nangarhar Information and Culture Department said the clash started after Pakistani forces first attacked Afghan forces.
The sources added: “The Pakistanis had been preparing for the fight for several days and had also invited the media to blame the attack on the Afghan side.”
There was no word on casualties in the clash.
Torkham crossing has however been closed for nine days due to tension between the two countries.
Officials from both sides met on Sunday for talks but failed to reach an agreement to open the crossing.
Pakistani officials told Dawn news that border security members of both the countries met at the Zero Point at around midday with both sides explaining their positions and also insisting that previous protocols about any change in the existing border structure be honoured and respected.
Hundreds of Afghans are stranded at the crossing, while the border closure is expected to have a huge impact on traders – especially those transporting fresh produce.
Latest News
OCHA warns millions of Afghans without food through Ramadan
The UN agency wrote on X late Sunday that 14.8 million people in the country are currently suffering from food insecurity.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that millions of people in Afghanistan are facing food insecurity this Ramadan, and many of them don’t know where their next meal will come from.
The UN agency wrote on X late Sunday that 14.8 million people in the country are currently suffering from food insecurity.
OCHA added that 3.1 million people across Afghanistan are in an emergency phase.
The UN agency has expressed concern about the reduction in funding as the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance increases.
According to OCHA, out of the $1.9 billion needed to address the needy in Afghanistan, only $9.9 million has been provided.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has called on the international community to continue its assistance to the people of Afghanistan.
Latest News
IEA spokesman says European nations interested in formal engagement
He also rejected US President Donald Trump’s call for return of military equipment left in Afghanistan and his claim that the Bagram airfield is now controlled by China.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has said that European countries are interested in formal engagement with the IEA, but they are held back by US policies.
Speaking in an interview with national broadcaster RTA, Mujahid said that the Islamic Emirate has managed to expand its relations with neighboring countries, the region and beyond, and it has no preconditions for establishing relations with the world.
“All the European countries are interested, but they have agreements with America or they have some sensitivities. Therefore, they will look at the forehead of America. Some countries have formal relations with us, but they do not announce it. They also have their own sensitivities. We should not force them. The main thing is that this problem will be solved slowly,” Mujahid said.
He also rejected US President Donald Trump’s call for return of military equipment left in Afghanistan and his claim that the Bagram airfield is now controlled by China.
“The Islamic Emirate has seized the weapons given to former administration as spoils. With these weapons, we protect our country and prevent them from acting against us. So they should not speak emotionally and without having information. I wish that Trump’s team would make him understand and make him have correct information about Afghanistan. Now he claims that Bagram is in the hands of the Chinese. But Bagram is currently in the hands of the forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. No Chinese armed person is present here,” Mujahid said.
Regarding the military planes and helicopters transferred to Uzbekistan, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate said that in the negotiations with Uzbekistan, they have repeatedly requested that these planes be returned to Afghanistan.
“We have repeatedly insisted during official meetings with Uzbekistan that the helicopters belong to Afghanistan, it should be handed over to us. There may be pressure from America on this country. In any case, we still want Afghanistan’s property to be handed over to Afghanistan,” Mujahid said.
He also stated that the Islamic Emirate is committed to the management of the waters of the country and that the Qosh Tepa canal will not harm any other country, rather, Afghanistan will receive its share of water from Amu River.
Latest News
Qatar urges global community to expand assistance for Afghanistan
Attending an interactive dialogue in Geneva on Friday with the UN’s Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Qatar’s third secretary for human rights at the foreign ministry, Mishal Al Mansouri, highlighted that achieving lasting peace and sustainable development are key factors to improve the situation in Afghanistan.
The Qatar government has called on the international community to mobilise financial and technical resources to expand the humanitarian response in Afghanistan and ensure a decent life for the Afghan people.
Attending an interactive dialogue in Geneva on Friday with the UN’s Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Qatar’s third secretary for human rights at the foreign ministry, Mishal Al Mansouri, highlighted that achieving lasting peace and sustainable development are key factors to improve the situation in Afghanistan.
Al Mansouri underscored Qatar’s continued commitment as an effective international partner, through mediation efforts and by hosting the three meetings of the special envoys on Afghanistan under the auspices of the United Nations, and enhancing international consensus on many important issues, in addition to continuing to provide humanitarian and developmental support to alleviate the human suffering of the Afghan people.
He stressed Qatar’s keenness on incorporating issues related to human rights in the discussions, particularly supporting and enhancing the participation of Afghan women in the peace-making and building process and ensuring their right to education and equal employment opportunities.
Al Mansouri pointed out that under Qatar Fund for Development’s (QFFD) Women in Conflict Zones initiative, QFFD signed, last December, phase two of an agreement to support the livelihoods of weavers and craftspeople in Afghanistan, which aims to empower Afghan women economically and enable them to withstand crises.
He added that in October 2024, the State of Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding with the Republic of Indonesia to provide scholarships to a number of Afghan students to study in Indonesia, which contributes to enabling young Afghan men and women to build a brighter and more prosperous future.
