IEA spokesman says European nations interested in formal engagement

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has said that European countries are interested in formal engagement with the IEA, but they are held back by US policies.

Speaking in an interview with national broadcaster RTA, Mujahid said that the Islamic Emirate has managed to expand its relations with neighboring countries, the region and beyond, and it has no preconditions for establishing relations with the world.

“All the European countries are interested, but they have agreements with America or they have some sensitivities. Therefore, they will look at the forehead of America. Some countries have formal relations with us, but they do not announce it. They also have their own sensitivities. We should not force them. The main thing is that this problem will be solved slowly,” Mujahid said.

He also rejected US President Donald Trump’s call for return of military equipment left in Afghanistan and his claim that the Bagram airfield is now controlled by China.

“The Islamic Emirate has seized the weapons given to former administration as spoils. With these weapons, we protect our country and prevent them from acting against us. So they should not speak emotionally and without having information. I wish that Trump’s team would make him understand and make him have correct information about Afghanistan. Now he claims that Bagram is in the hands of the Chinese. But Bagram is currently in the hands of the forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. No Chinese armed person is present here,” Mujahid said.

Regarding the military planes and helicopters transferred to Uzbekistan, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate said that in the negotiations with Uzbekistan, they have repeatedly requested that these planes be returned to Afghanistan.

“We have repeatedly insisted during official meetings with Uzbekistan that the helicopters belong to Afghanistan, it should be handed over to us. There may be pressure from America on this country. In any case, we still want Afghanistan’s property to be handed over to Afghanistan,” Mujahid said.

He also stated that the Islamic Emirate is committed to the management of the waters of the country and that the Qosh Tepa canal will not harm any other country, rather, Afghanistan will receive its share of water from Amu River.