Latest News
IEA spokesman says European nations interested in formal engagement
He also rejected US President Donald Trump’s call for return of military equipment left in Afghanistan and his claim that the Bagram airfield is now controlled by China.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has said that European countries are interested in formal engagement with the IEA, but they are held back by US policies.
Speaking in an interview with national broadcaster RTA, Mujahid said that the Islamic Emirate has managed to expand its relations with neighboring countries, the region and beyond, and it has no preconditions for establishing relations with the world.
“All the European countries are interested, but they have agreements with America or they have some sensitivities. Therefore, they will look at the forehead of America. Some countries have formal relations with us, but they do not announce it. They also have their own sensitivities. We should not force them. The main thing is that this problem will be solved slowly,” Mujahid said.
He also rejected US President Donald Trump’s call for return of military equipment left in Afghanistan and his claim that the Bagram airfield is now controlled by China.
“The Islamic Emirate has seized the weapons given to former administration as spoils. With these weapons, we protect our country and prevent them from acting against us. So they should not speak emotionally and without having information. I wish that Trump’s team would make him understand and make him have correct information about Afghanistan. Now he claims that Bagram is in the hands of the Chinese. But Bagram is currently in the hands of the forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. No Chinese armed person is present here,” Mujahid said.
Regarding the military planes and helicopters transferred to Uzbekistan, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate said that in the negotiations with Uzbekistan, they have repeatedly requested that these planes be returned to Afghanistan.
“We have repeatedly insisted during official meetings with Uzbekistan that the helicopters belong to Afghanistan, it should be handed over to us. There may be pressure from America on this country. In any case, we still want Afghanistan’s property to be handed over to Afghanistan,” Mujahid said.
He also stated that the Islamic Emirate is committed to the management of the waters of the country and that the Qosh Tepa canal will not harm any other country, rather, Afghanistan will receive its share of water from Amu River.
Latest News
Qatar urges global community to expand assistance for Afghanistan
Attending an interactive dialogue in Geneva on Friday with the UN’s Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Qatar’s third secretary for human rights at the foreign ministry, Mishal Al Mansouri, highlighted that achieving lasting peace and sustainable development are key factors to improve the situation in Afghanistan.
The Qatar government has called on the international community to mobilise financial and technical resources to expand the humanitarian response in Afghanistan and ensure a decent life for the Afghan people.
Attending an interactive dialogue in Geneva on Friday with the UN’s Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Qatar’s third secretary for human rights at the foreign ministry, Mishal Al Mansouri, highlighted that achieving lasting peace and sustainable development are key factors to improve the situation in Afghanistan.
Al Mansouri underscored Qatar’s continued commitment as an effective international partner, through mediation efforts and by hosting the three meetings of the special envoys on Afghanistan under the auspices of the United Nations, and enhancing international consensus on many important issues, in addition to continuing to provide humanitarian and developmental support to alleviate the human suffering of the Afghan people.
He stressed Qatar’s keenness on incorporating issues related to human rights in the discussions, particularly supporting and enhancing the participation of Afghan women in the peace-making and building process and ensuring their right to education and equal employment opportunities.
Al Mansouri pointed out that under Qatar Fund for Development’s (QFFD) Women in Conflict Zones initiative, QFFD signed, last December, phase two of an agreement to support the livelihoods of weavers and craftspeople in Afghanistan, which aims to empower Afghan women economically and enable them to withstand crises.
He added that in October 2024, the State of Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding with the Republic of Indonesia to provide scholarships to a number of Afghan students to study in Indonesia, which contributes to enabling young Afghan men and women to build a brighter and more prosperous future.
Latest News
China and Russia discuss Afghanistan and Regional Security
Both Russia and China, like many other countries, have not formally recognized the Islamic Emirate government, but they maintain extensive diplomatic and economic relations with the IEA.
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Beijing on Friday to discuss enhancing security cooperation, Afghanistan, and regional and Middle Eastern issues. The meeting also focused on the future of strategic security talks between China and Russia.
According to the report, both sides agreed to hold a new round of strategic security talks at an appropriate time, Xinhua news agency reported.
However, the details of the discussion about Afghanistan were not revealed.
Both Russia and China, like many other countries, have not formally recognized the Islamic Emirate government, but they maintain extensive diplomatic and economic relations with the IEA.
In December 2023, Sergei Shoigu visited Kabul, where he met separately with the deputy economic and political chiefs of the IEA, as well as the ministers of defense and interior.
Shoigu also had a separate meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his trip to China, Xinhua reported.
Russian news agencies have reported that Moscow and Beijing align on various international issues. Shoigu mentioned that the two countries enjoy a high level of mutual political and strategic trust and are not influenced by external factors.
This meeting between Shoigu and Wang Yi reflects the growing strategic partnership between Russia and China, particularly in matters of regional security and diplomacy.
Their collaboration on Afghanistan highlights the importance of maintaining diplomatic engagement despite not recognizing the IEA government.
As both countries seek to strengthen their global influence, continued dialogue and cooperation will be key in addressing issues related to security and political stability in Afghanistan and the broader region.
Their shared approach to international challenges may play a significant role in shaping future geopolitical dynamics.
Latest News
Arezo TV restarts broadcasting in Kabul after hiatus
The office of Arezo TV in Kabul granted permission on Saturday to resume operations by the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice after a nearly three-month suspension.
Saif-ul-Islam Khyber, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, stated that the Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting media and freedom of expression in Afghanistan based on Islamic and national values.
Meanwhile, several officials from media support organizations have emphasized the role of media in enlightening society and called on the government to support media and freedom of expression.
“We thank the Islamic Emirate for its policy of supporting free media in Afghanistan and urge all officials within the Islamic Emirate to continue their full cooperation with Arezo TV as before.” Said Hujatullah Mujaddidi, head of Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association.
Officials from Arzo TV expressed their satisfaction with the resumption of the channel’s operations in Kabul and stressed that Arezo TV, as an independent and free media outlet, will continue its activities as it did in the past.
“During today’s meeting with the Ministry of Virtue and Vice, we explained that Arezo TV has always been a neutral and independent media outlet. Our commitment to neutrality and providing accurate and transparent information remains unchanged. Based on this, we have resumed our operations in Kabul,” said Basir Abed, the head of Arezo TV.
This development comes after the Ministry of Information and Culture recently granted permission for the resumption of operations to Radio Jawanan and Begum as well.
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s economy in past one year reviewed
Saar: Ukrainian president’s visit to London discussed
IEA spokesman says European nations interested in formal engagement
All possible combinations for ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals
Tormoz meeting opens new trade doors between Afghanistan-Uzbekistan
US spending of $3.71 billion has had no impact on Afghanistan’s economy: Ministry
Industry ministry to establish ‘unified union’ for pine nut sector
U.S. wants Ukraine to hold elections following a ceasefire, says Trump envoy
Trump claims China controls Bagram Airfield
Iran foreign minister: attacking our nuclear sites would be ‘one of biggest mistakes US could make’
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s economy in past one year reviewed
Saar: Ukrainian president’s visit to London discussed
Tahawol: Tense talks between Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky
Saar: Labor ministry’s achievements and challenges reveiwed
Saar: MCIT’s performance and plans reviewed
Trending
-
International Sports5 days ago
Champions Trophy: How washed out Australia-South Africa match impacts Group B teams
-
International Sports5 days ago
Lewis Hamilton prepares for first proper test of his new Ferrari
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan cricket team will never be taken lightly again: Trott
-
Latest News3 days ago
Trump wants all military generals involved in Afghanistan withdrawal fired
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan, Turkmenistan sign three MOUs on railway projects
-
Latest News4 days ago
Domestic tourists visit Nuristan, Afghanistan’s eastern winter wonderland
-
Latest News2 days ago
Next German chancellor: We need to learn from experience in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to work together to realize Trans-Afghan railway project