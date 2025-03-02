Qatar urges global community to expand assistance for Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: )

The Qatar government has called on the international community to mobilise financial and technical resources to expand the humanitarian response in Afghanistan and ensure a decent life for the Afghan people.

Attending an interactive dialogue in Geneva on Friday with the UN’s Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Qatar’s third secretary for human rights at the foreign ministry, Mishal Al Mansouri, highlighted that achieving lasting peace and sustainable development are key factors to improve the situation in Afghanistan.

Al Mansouri underscored Qatar’s continued commitment as an effective international partner, through mediation efforts and by hosting the three meetings of the special envoys on Afghanistan under the auspices of the United Nations, and enhancing international consensus on many important issues, in addition to continuing to provide humanitarian and developmental support to alleviate the human suffering of the Afghan people.

He stressed Qatar’s keenness on incorporating issues related to human rights in the discussions, particularly supporting and enhancing the participation of Afghan women in the peace-making and building process and ensuring their right to education and equal employment opportunities.

Al Mansouri pointed out that under Qatar Fund for Development’s (QFFD) Women in Conflict Zones initiative, QFFD signed, last December, phase two of an agreement to support the livelihoods of weavers and craftspeople in Afghanistan, which aims to empower Afghan women economically and enable them to withstand crises.

He added that in October 2024, the State of Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding with the Republic of Indonesia to provide scholarships to a number of Afghan students to study in Indonesia, which contributes to enabling young Afghan men and women to build a brighter and more prosperous future.