Qatar urges global community to expand assistance for Afghanistan
Attending an interactive dialogue in Geneva on Friday with the UN’s Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Qatar’s third secretary for human rights at the foreign ministry, Mishal Al Mansouri, highlighted that achieving lasting peace and sustainable development are key factors to improve the situation in Afghanistan.
The Qatar government has called on the international community to mobilise financial and technical resources to expand the humanitarian response in Afghanistan and ensure a decent life for the Afghan people.
Al Mansouri underscored Qatar's continued commitment as an effective international partner, through mediation efforts and by hosting the three meetings of the special envoys on Afghanistan under the auspices of the United Nations, and enhancing international consensus on many important issues, in addition to continuing to provide humanitarian and developmental support to alleviate the human suffering of the Afghan people.
Al Mansouri underscored Qatar’s continued commitment as an effective international partner, through mediation efforts and by hosting the three meetings of the special envoys on Afghanistan under the auspices of the United Nations, and enhancing international consensus on many important issues, in addition to continuing to provide humanitarian and developmental support to alleviate the human suffering of the Afghan people.
He stressed Qatar’s keenness on incorporating issues related to human rights in the discussions, particularly supporting and enhancing the participation of Afghan women in the peace-making and building process and ensuring their right to education and equal employment opportunities.
Al Mansouri pointed out that under Qatar Fund for Development’s (QFFD) Women in Conflict Zones initiative, QFFD signed, last December, phase two of an agreement to support the livelihoods of weavers and craftspeople in Afghanistan, which aims to empower Afghan women economically and enable them to withstand crises.
He added that in October 2024, the State of Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding with the Republic of Indonesia to provide scholarships to a number of Afghan students to study in Indonesia, which contributes to enabling young Afghan men and women to build a brighter and more prosperous future.
China and Russia discuss Afghanistan and Regional Security
Both Russia and China, like many other countries, have not formally recognized the Islamic Emirate government, but they maintain extensive diplomatic and economic relations with the IEA.
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Beijing on Friday to discuss enhancing security cooperation, Afghanistan, and regional and Middle Eastern issues. The meeting also focused on the future of strategic security talks between China and Russia.
According to the report, both sides agreed to hold a new round of strategic security talks at an appropriate time, Xinhua news agency reported.
However, the details of the discussion about Afghanistan were not revealed.
In December 2023, Sergei Shoigu visited Kabul, where he met separately with the deputy economic and political chiefs of the IEA, as well as the ministers of defense and interior.
In December 2023, Sergei Shoigu visited Kabul, where he met separately with the deputy economic and political chiefs of the IEA, as well as the ministers of defense and interior.
Shoigu also had a separate meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his trip to China, Xinhua reported.
Russian news agencies have reported that Moscow and Beijing align on various international issues. Shoigu mentioned that the two countries enjoy a high level of mutual political and strategic trust and are not influenced by external factors.
This meeting between Shoigu and Wang Yi reflects the growing strategic partnership between Russia and China, particularly in matters of regional security and diplomacy.
Their collaboration on Afghanistan highlights the importance of maintaining diplomatic engagement despite not recognizing the IEA government.
As both countries seek to strengthen their global influence, continued dialogue and cooperation will be key in addressing issues related to security and political stability in Afghanistan and the broader region.
Their shared approach to international challenges may play a significant role in shaping future geopolitical dynamics.
Arezo TV restarts broadcasting in Kabul after hiatus
The office of Arezo TV in Kabul granted permission on Saturday to resume operations by the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice after a nearly three-month suspension.
Saif-ul-Islam Khyber, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, stated that the Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting media and freedom of expression in Afghanistan based on Islamic and national values.
Meanwhile, several officials from media support organizations have emphasized the role of media in enlightening society and called on the government to support media and freedom of expression.
“We thank the Islamic Emirate for its policy of supporting free media in Afghanistan and urge all officials within the Islamic Emirate to continue their full cooperation with Arezo TV as before.” Said Hujatullah Mujaddidi, head of Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association.
Officials from Arzo TV expressed their satisfaction with the resumption of the channel’s operations in Kabul and stressed that Arezo TV, as an independent and free media outlet, will continue its activities as it did in the past.
“During today’s meeting with the Ministry of Virtue and Vice, we explained that Arezo TV has always been a neutral and independent media outlet. Our commitment to neutrality and providing accurate and transparent information remains unchanged. Based on this, we have resumed our operations in Kabul,” said Basir Abed, the head of Arezo TV.
This development comes after the Ministry of Information and Culture recently granted permission for the resumption of operations to Radio Jawanan and Begum as well.
Torkham crossing closure harms Afghan, Pakistani traders: MoCI
Jawad Akhundzada: “We hope that Pakistan will reconsider this issue and take steps to resolve it fundamentally, ensuring that this route is not closed by them again.”
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry spokesman Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada says Pakistan’s closure of the Torkham crossing violates all international trade laws and causes harm to the traders and citizens of both countries.
Jawad Akhundzada stated that if Pakistan’s obstacles to economic activities continue, it may further damage the economic relations between the two countries, emphasizing that the ministry is working to resolve this issue through dialogue with Pakistan.
“Once again, we are witnessing the closure of the Torkham crossing, which has blocked our trade and transit routes. This harms both our traders and citizens, as well as those of Pakistan,” he said.
He added, “We hope that Pakistan will reconsider this issue and take steps to resolve it fundamentally, ensuring that this route is not closed by them again.”
Meanwhile, officials from the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce have stated that trade and transit between Kabul and Islamabad, including all economic activities, have been politicized by Pakistan, increasing trade challenges between the two countries.
The officials also noted that if Islamabad continues to create such problems, Afghan traders may end their trade and economic relations with Pakistan.
Khan Jan Alokozai, the head of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, said, “Currently, with the route closed, Pakistan is suffering significant losses. Hundreds of trucks carrying goods such as fruits, onions, potatoes, and tomatoes pass through this crossing, all of which are now halted, causing them losses.”
“I believe that if this situation continues, both transit and trade with Pakistan will end,” he said.
However, members of the private sector stated that Afghanistan has already diverted 70 percent of its transit from Pakistan to other routes. They warn that if Pakistan continues to create obstacles to economic activities, trade between the two countries will soon drop to zero.
It has been over a week since Pakistan closed the Torkham crossing to all traffic, leaving thousands of freight carriers loaded with commercial goods stranded on both sides of the border.
