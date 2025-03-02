China and Russia discuss Afghanistan and Regional Security

(Last Updated On: )

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Beijing on Friday to discuss enhancing security cooperation, Afghanistan, and regional and Middle Eastern issues. The meeting also focused on the future of strategic security talks between China and Russia.

According to the report, both sides agreed to hold a new round of strategic security talks at an appropriate time, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, the details of the discussion about Afghanistan were not revealed.

Both Russia and China, like many other countries, have not formally recognized the Islamic Emirate government, but they maintain extensive diplomatic and economic relations with the IEA.

In December 2023, Sergei Shoigu visited Kabul, where he met separately with the deputy economic and political chiefs of the IEA, as well as the ministers of defense and interior.

Shoigu also had a separate meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his trip to China, Xinhua reported.

Russian news agencies have reported that Moscow and Beijing align on various international issues. Shoigu mentioned that the two countries enjoy a high level of mutual political and strategic trust and are not influenced by external factors.

This meeting between Shoigu and Wang Yi reflects the growing strategic partnership between Russia and China, particularly in matters of regional security and diplomacy.

Their collaboration on Afghanistan highlights the importance of maintaining diplomatic engagement despite not recognizing the IEA government.

As both countries seek to strengthen their global influence, continued dialogue and cooperation will be key in addressing issues related to security and political stability in Afghanistan and the broader region.

Their shared approach to international challenges may play a significant role in shaping future geopolitical dynamics.