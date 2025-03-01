Arezo TV restarts broadcasting in Kabul after hiatus

(Last Updated On: )

The office of Arezo TV in Kabul granted permission on Saturday to resume operations by the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice after a nearly three-month suspension.

Saif-ul-Islam Khyber, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, stated that the Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting media and freedom of expression in Afghanistan based on Islamic and national values.

Meanwhile, several officials from media support organizations have emphasized the role of media in enlightening society and called on the government to support media and freedom of expression.

“We thank the Islamic Emirate for its policy of supporting free media in Afghanistan and urge all officials within the Islamic Emirate to continue their full cooperation with Arezo TV as before.” Said Hujatullah Mujaddidi, head of Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association.

Officials from Arzo TV expressed their satisfaction with the resumption of the channel’s operations in Kabul and stressed that Arezo TV, as an independent and free media outlet, will continue its activities as it did in the past.

“During today’s meeting with the Ministry of Virtue and Vice, we explained that Arezo TV has always been a neutral and independent media outlet. Our commitment to neutrality and providing accurate and transparent information remains unchanged. Based on this, we have resumed our operations in Kabul,” said Basir Abed, the head of Arezo TV.

This development comes after the Ministry of Information and Culture recently granted permission for the resumption of operations to Radio Jawanan and Begum as well.