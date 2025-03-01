Torkham crossing closure harms Afghan, Pakistani traders: MoCI

(Last Updated On: )

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry spokesman Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada says Pakistan’s closure of the Torkham crossing violates all international trade laws and causes harm to the traders and citizens of both countries.

Jawad Akhundzada stated that if Pakistan’s obstacles to economic activities continue, it may further damage the economic relations between the two countries, emphasizing that the ministry is working to resolve this issue through dialogue with Pakistan.

“Once again, we are witnessing the closure of the Torkham crossing, which has blocked our trade and transit routes. This harms both our traders and citizens, as well as those of Pakistan,” he said.

He added, “We hope that Pakistan will reconsider this issue and take steps to resolve it fundamentally, ensuring that this route is not closed by them again.”

Meanwhile, officials from the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce have stated that trade and transit between Kabul and Islamabad, including all economic activities, have been politicized by Pakistan, increasing trade challenges between the two countries.

The officials also noted that if Islamabad continues to create such problems, Afghan traders may end their trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

Khan Jan Alokozai, the head of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, said, “Currently, with the route closed, Pakistan is suffering significant losses. Hundreds of trucks carrying goods such as fruits, onions, potatoes, and tomatoes pass through this crossing, all of which are now halted, causing them losses.”

“I believe that if this situation continues, both transit and trade with Pakistan will end,” he said.

However, members of the private sector stated that Afghanistan has already diverted 70 percent of its transit from Pakistan to other routes. They warn that if Pakistan continues to create obstacles to economic activities, trade between the two countries will soon drop to zero.

It has been over a week since Pakistan closed the Torkham crossing to all traffic, leaving thousands of freight carriers loaded with commercial goods stranded on both sides of the border.