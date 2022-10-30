Latest News
Commerce ministry to provide discounted coal to Kabul residents this winter
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) says it will distribute 400,000 tons of coal at a discounted rate to Kabul city residents in order to prevent a sharp rise in fuel prices this winter.
The decision was made by a special fuel price control commission headed by the deputy prime minister Abdul Ghani Baradar.
According to Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the MoCI, the fuel will be sold to the public at 9,000 afghanis per ton.
“When winter approaches, Afghan traders try to increase the price of fuel and for this reason this program is to stop the increase of prices in winter,” said Jawad.
“The rate that the Islamic Emirate has set is 9,000 afghanis per ton, and it is high quality.”
He added that by the end of this month, one million tons of oil, diesel and petrol, 500,000 tons of liquefied gas and two million tons of flour and wheat will be imported from Russia based on an agreement with Moscow, which will also lead to a price reduction of these commodities.
“Gas, oil and wheat will be imported to Afghanistan by the end of this month Inshallah,” he added. “The technical issues have been resolved and the cargo has been loaded to enter Afghanistan.”
The MoCI’s spokesman said that the IEA has also arranged to import oil from other countries.
“Iran’s route has been extended for four more months through which we can import oil from Turkmenistan, Iraq, Russia and Arab countries,” he said.
Although some residents of Kabul welcome this decision by the government, they insist that due to the increase in unemployment and poverty in the country, the price of coal should be cut more.
According to MoCI, in addition to the distribution of coal at a cheaper rate, they are also trying to provide wood to the people of Kabul. This they hope will also be at a discounted rate.
Latest News
Grape harvest rises by 15% this year in Samangan province: officials
This year, 30,000 tons of grapes were harvested in Samangan province, a 15 percent increase on last year, local officials said.
According to them, last year, 25,000 tons were harvested.
Grape farmers said they are happy with the increase in yield, but that there isn’t much of a market for them and that they have a serious shortage of cold storage facilities for their produce.
“Our harvests are increasing compared to the previous years, but the lack of market and cold storage facilities has worried us,” said one farmer.
Officials from the Samangan Department of Agriculture said that they are trying to solve these problems.
“The Department of Agriculture, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, is trying to solve the problems of the people and farmers and will form a suitable market and [establish] cool storage facilities,” said Habib Rahman Waqas, head of agriculture in Samangan.
The districts of Feroz Nakhchir and Hazrati Sultan are the two districts that produce the most grapes in this province.
According to the officials, Samangan grapes were exported to India and Pakistan in the past. They said they are hoping to resume export activities in the near future
Latest News
Chinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou
Cities in central China hastily drew up plans to isolate migrant workers fleeing to their hometowns from a vast assembly facility of iPhone maker Foxconn in COVID-hit Zhengzhou city, fearing the returnees may trigger coronavirus outbreaks, Reuters reported.
Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province, reported 167 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the seven days to Oct. 29, up from 97 infections in the prior seven-day period. Taiwan-based Foxconn, which has about 300,000 workers in Zhengzhou, has not disclosed the number of infected workers.
Under China’s ultra-strict zero-COVID policies, localities are mandated to act swiftly to quell any outbreaks, with measures that could include full-scale lockdowns.
On Oct. 19, Foxconn banned all dining-in at canteens and required workers to take their meals in their dormitories, but assured that production was normal.
Photographs and videos circulating widely on Chinese social media since Saturday showed Foxconn workers trekking across fields in the day and along roads at night. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the posts.
In an apparent show of support, residents in the vicinity left bottled water and provisions next to major roads with signs such as: “For Foxconn workers returning home”, according to social media posts.
Late on Saturday, cities near Zhengzhou including Yuzhou, Changge and Qinyang, as well as the Weiqu district and Xihua county in the city of Xuzhou, urged Foxconn workers to report to local authorities in advance about plans to return home.
Returning workers are to travel “point-to-point” in pre-arranged vehicles en route, and are to be quarantined on arrival, they said in separate letters on their respective social media accounts addressed to Zhengzhou Foxconn workers.
Xihua county said it was organising a special vehicle from Sunday to bring back directly from the Foxconn plant workers who were originally from the county, assuring them that they would not be turned away but that counter-epidemic measures needed to be observed.
Latest News
IEA rejects ‘rumors’ of meeting with US
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) rejects claims that a meeting will be held between IEA members and senior US officials in Doha, the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement late Saturday.
“Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan rejects rumors that Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Baradar Akhund would meet with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and David Samuel Cohen, the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency, to discuss some issues in Doha,” said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the ministry’s spokesperson.
The ministry also advised media outlets against reporting on fake news.
“Publishing baseless information creates confusion among people and the media should also prove their commitment to their principles and not publish baseless reports,” Balkhi tweeted.
The comments came after a number of local and foreign media outlets reported on a planned meeting between high-ranking officials of the IEA and the US and other delegations in Qatar.
According to reports that emerged this week, the meeting was to happen during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the end of November and that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, deputy prime minister, would participate.
Commerce ministry to provide discounted coal to Kabul residents this winter
Grape harvest rises by 15% this year in Samangan province: officials
US unveils plan to grow wind power while sparing rare whale
Chinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou
Thousands of workers evicted in Qatar’s capital ahead of World Cup
At least 174 people dead after riot at Indonesian football match
Women’s handicraft exhibition launched in Balkh
Food and oil prices fall in Afghanistan: IEA
Educational center established for war-affected students in Balkh
Father slaughters sons, buries them in Kandahar
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist groups in AFG discussed
Exclusive interview with Latifullah Hakimi, MoD’s Inspector General
Tahawol: World’s demands from IEA discussed
Saar: Human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Extended Troika on Afghanistan without US discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
-
Sport4 days ago
Back on top: Rashid reclaims top bowler ranking
-
World3 days ago
15 dead in attack on shrine in Iran
-
Sport5 days ago
Rashid vs Conway could be key contest when Afghanistan take on New Zealand in WC match
-
World4 days ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside a python
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan ‘ready to be included’ in major regional projects
-
Sport4 days ago
Qatar faces unprecedented criticism over hosting World Cup, Emir says
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA calls on OIC members to be the first to recognize new government