Health
Congo fever claims another life, this time in Takhar province
Health officials at Takhar Central Hospital say over the past month, they have recorded three positive cases of Congo fever and that one of the three died from the disease.
Officials said the other two were transferred to Antani Hospital in Kabul for treatment.
The officials also said that they are doing everything possible to curb the spread of the disease.
“We are fully prepared because this disease is not new, and we have better measures in Takhar provincial hospital than in the past,” said Hayatullah Emami, director of Takhar Provincial Hospital.
With the increase of Congo fever, the Public Health Directorate and partner institutions have created awareness teams who go out to inform people about the disease.
Congo fever – or Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever – is a viral haemorrhagic fever that is usually transmitted by ticks but it can also be contracted through contact with animal tissues during and immediately post-slaughter of animals.
Congo fever outbreaks constitute a threat to public health services as the virus can lead to epidemics, has a high case fatality ratio (10–40%), potentially results in hospital and health facility outbreaks, and is difficult to prevent and treat.
Some residents of Takhar, expressing their concern over the increase of the disease, say that people should observe hygiene and that the government should speed up the awareness process.
According to doctors, nausea, heartache, diarrhea, internal and external bleeding, neck and eye pain are the main symptoms of Congo fever.
Last month, two patients died of Congo fever in Abu Ali Sinai Balkhi Hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif city, while 10 cases were confirmed in Faryab and Jawzjan.
Health
Turkmen doctors provide medical aid to 473 pregnant women in Herat in last 9 days
Turkmen female doctors have provided health services to more than 700 patients in Afghanistan’s Herat province in less than two weeks, health officials said, adding that they arrived nine days ago in the province.
These doctors have treated 473 pregnant women and provided health services to 276 children in the health center of Torghundi town in past nine days, among them 12 children were also born, according to officials.
Turkmenistan has built a 20-bed maternity hospital in Torghundi town, which provides all facilities, health services and medicine in a sustainable way.
Officials of the Consulate of Turkmenistan in Herat meanwhile said that this health center currently provides health services to the people of four districts.
“Today, we are very pleased that this clinic is not only for the people of Torghundi town, but also provides health services for the people of neighboring districts and villages such as Kushki Kuhna, Gulran and the center of Kushk district, Rabat Sangi and areas close to Torghundi,” said Turkmen Counsel General Quch Muradov for Herat.
The building of this health center in Torghundi town was built with humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan, but the specialist doctors of this country sometimes come in order to advise Afghan doctors and provide health services to this health center. Earlier, the government of Turkmenistan donated a package of needed medicines to the center.
“Patients from four districts are treated here, after this building was built and the facilities were provided, the deaths child and maternal mortality have been prevented,” said Mawlavi Mohammad Nabi, head of health council of Torghundi town.
Turkmenistan built this health center for the treatment of female patients nine years ago, but recently it has restored all its departments. The residents of Herat say the humanitarian assistance of the Turkmen government has been effective for the Afghans.
“Based on the request of the authorities, the building of this health center once again has been completely restored, and spices and medical supplies have been sent to this center recently, and its doors and windows, which were destroyed, have also been repaired,” said Amanullah Haqyar, head of Turkmen Islamic Solidarity Council for Western Zone.
Torghundi town is more than 100 kilometers away from the center of Herat city, this health center has been able to solve the health problems of the people of Kushk Rabat Sangi district and its neighboring districts to some extent.
Health
Kandahar officials inaugurate $50 million pharmaceutical company
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has announced that a major pharmaceutical manufacturing company will be officially inaugurated in Kandahar on Monday evening.
According to Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, the company, Snow Pharma, has been funded by 71 shareholders at a cost of $50 million and will produce a large percentage of medicines needed in the country.
Mujahid said that in one eight hour shift, the factory will produce 5.6 million tablets, two million capsules and 60,000 bottles of syrup.
Snow Pharma shareholders are committed to spending another $50 million dollars in order to supply the country with pharmaceuticals in future.
Officials have welcomed the move and said this factory will provide hundreds of direct and indirect jobs to locals. In a visit to the factory in April, IEA officials also said the medicine produced at the factory would meet international standards.
Health
Increase in malaria cases in Nangarhar raises concerns
Nangarhar residents have voiced concern about the increase in malaria cases in the province, and urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take steps to stop the spread of the disease.
Residents said many members of their families have contracted the disease with the arrival of summer.
Abdullah Baryalai, a health official in the eastern zone of the country, says that the prevalence of malaria has increased not only in Nangarhar province but also across the eastern province.
Malaria is transmitted from person to person by mosquitoes. Doctors recommend the use of mosquito nets and encourage people to make sure there is no standing water around their houses.
Health officials in Nangarhar province say the Ministry of Public Health has launched an awareness campaign in order to help rid the province of mosquitoes.
