Sport
Cricket fever set to soar as ATN secures exclusive rights to air IPL in Afghanistan
With its extensive terrestrial reach, Ariana Television is uniquely positioned to deliver the IPL to households in cities, towns and remote areas alike.
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has delivered another major win for sports fans across Afghanistan, securing the live and exclusive broadcast rights to next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) — one of the world’s most-watched and commercially powerful cricket tournaments.
The landmark agreement means millions of viewers across the country will be able to follow every boundary, wicket and nail-biting finish of the IPL free-to-air on Ariana Television, reaffirming ATN’s position as Afghanistan’s undisputed home of world-class sport.
Often described as the crown jewel of global T20 cricket, the IPL brings together the sport’s biggest superstars from around the world, including elite players from India, Afghanistan, Australia, England, South Africa, the West Indies and beyond.
Its high-octane format, packed stadiums and dramatic finishes have made it a global phenomenon, attracting hundreds of millions of viewers each season.
For Afghan cricket fans — among the most passionate and knowledgeable supporters in the world — the deal represents far more than just entertainment.
“This is a historic moment for sports broadcasting in Afghanistan,” an ATN spokesperson said. “Cricket is deeply woven into the fabric of Afghan society, and the IPL is the pinnacle of modern cricket. By securing exclusive rights, ATN is ensuring that Afghan viewers remain connected to the very best the sporting world has to offer.”
The agreement builds on ATN’s growing portfolio of premium international sports rights and follows a series of high-profile acquisitions that have elevated the network’s reputation well beyond the region.
With its extensive terrestrial reach, Ariana Television is uniquely positioned to deliver the IPL to households in cities, towns and remote areas alike.
Afghan players have also played an increasingly prominent role in the IPL in recent years, with stars such as Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad among others becoming household names through their performances on the tournament’s biggest stages. Their success has inspired a new generation of Afghan cricketers — and fans — making the IPL’s availability in Afghanistan all the more significant.
Media analysts say the deal is a major boost for Afghanistan’s broadcast landscape, at a time when access to international sport remains limited in many parts of the world.
“Securing exclusive IPL rights is a statement of intent,” said one regional media expert. “It shows that ATN is not only competing at an international level, but winning. For advertisers, audiences and the wider sports industry, it reinforces Afghanistan as an active and engaged market.”
With this latest acquisition, ATN has once again proven its ability to bring the world’s biggest sporting spectacles directly into Afghan homes — ensuring that when the first ball of the IPL is bowled next year, Afghanistan will be watching live, together.
Fans can stay fully up to date by following Ariana News and Ariana Television across official social media platforms, where schedules, match times, broadcast dates, and the latest updates on all live sporting events are shared regularly.
Viewers are encouraged to follow these pages to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the world-class action being brought to screens across Afghanistan.
Sport
ATN brings Winter and Summer Olympics live to Afghanistan
For the first time, viewers across Afghanistan will be able to follow the winter Olympic experience live on Ariana Television, from alpine skiing and ice hockey to skating and snowboarding, as the world’s best athletes compete across iconic Italian venues.
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast both the Winter and Summer Olympic Games live across Afghanistan, marking a major milestone for sports fans nationwide and reaffirming ATN’s position as the country’s home of world-class sport.
The first global spectacle to arrive on Afghan screens will be the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, set to take place in Milano–Cortina, Italy, from February 6 to 22, 2026.
For the first time, viewers across Afghanistan will be able to follow the winter Olympic experience live on Ariana Television, from alpine skiing and ice hockey to skating and snowboarding, as the world’s best athletes compete across iconic Italian venues.
That excitement will be followed by the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, United States, scheduled for July 14 to 30, 2028. The LA Games will bring together more than 200 nations and thousands of athletes across dozens of sports, showcasing the pinnacle of global athletic achievement on one of the world’s biggest sporting stages.
With these landmark rights, ATN will deliver comprehensive, free-to-air Olympic coverage to millions of viewers across Afghanistan. The broadcasts will connect Afghan audiences to moments of inspiration, unity and sporting excellence that define the Olympic movement.
The Olympic deals further strengthen ATN’s rapidly growing sports portfolio, which already includes major international football, futsal and cricket competitions, and reflect the network’s ongoing commitment to bringing premium global content to Afghan viewers.
From the snow-covered mountains of Italy to the sunlit stadiums of Los Angeles, ATN is set to take Afghanistan on an unforgettable Olympic journey — celebrating sport, perseverance and the power of shared global moments, live on ATN.
Fans can stay informed by following Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages where details including match times and dates of all sporting events broadcast are posted.
Sport
ILT20: Russell and Rutherford fined for code of conduct breaches
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders all-rounders Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford have been fined for separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct following their DP World ILT20 Season 4 match against Sharjah Warriorz in Abu Dhabi on Monday night.
The sanctions were imposed by match referee Simon Taufel.
Rutherford was fined 50 percent of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 for a second time this season. As a repeat offence, the incident was classified as a Level 2 breach.
Russell received a fine of 10 percent of his match fee for breaching Article 2.2, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, or ground fixtures during a match.
Sharjah Warriorz meanwhile held their nerve to secure a dramatic four-wicket victory over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on the final ball at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
Chasing 135, the Warriorz were guided by an unbeaten 42 off 29 balls from James Rew, while Sikandar Raza added 28 as the pair stitched together a crucial partnership to take the team home. The win lifted Sharjah to six points with two matches remaining, tightening the race for the final playoff spots.
Earlier, Taskin Ahmed and Wasim Akram ripped through the Knight Riders’ top order, reducing them to 10/4 inside four overs. Sherfane Rutherford top-scored with 44 off 36, while late hitting from Andre Russell and Jason Holder pushed the total to 134/9. Adil Rashid starred with the ball for Sharjah, claiming three wickets.
Despite a tense finish that left 12 runs required from the final over, Rew and Rashid calmly saw the chase through to seal a vital victory for the Warriorz.
ILT20 is being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television across Afghanistan. Fans can tune in from 2pm today, Tuesday December 24, to watch MI Emirates take on Dubai Capitals.
International Sports
Ariana News to broadcast key AFC Champions League Two clash
The match will be played in Riyadh, where Al-Nassr will aim to make home advantage count following their strong performances earlier in the campaign.
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr will take on Iraq’s Al-Zawraa in a crucial AFC Champions League Two group-stage encounter tomorrow, Wednesday December 24, as both sides look to strengthen their positions in the competition.
The match will be played in Riyadh, where Al-Nassr will aim to make home advantage count following their strong performances earlier in the campaign.
With a squad packed with international stars and attacking depth, the Saudi club will be targeting another positive result to move closer to qualification for the knockout stages.
Al-Zawraa, one of Iraq’s most successful clubs, arrive determined to bounce back and keep their continental hopes alive.
Known for their discipline and resilience, the Baghdad-based side will be looking to frustrate the hosts and capitalize on any opportunities on the counterattack.
The encounter is expected to draw significant attention from football fans across the region, as the AFC Champions League Two continues to showcase competitive clashes between leading clubs.
The match will be broadcast across Afghanistan live and exclusively on Ariana News from 8:30pm.
Pakistan’s actions target militants, not religious sites: Khawaja Asif
ATN brings Winter and Summer Olympics live to Afghanistan
Germany conducts first deportation to Syria in a decade
Mujahid: IEA’s disclosures on Daesh beyond Durand Line have yielded results
Cricket fever set to soar as ATN secures exclusive rights to air IPL in Afghanistan
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
Iran rerouting more oil to China through Indonesia to dodge US sanctions
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Cotton Industry in Crisis: Balkh farmers call for urgent action on exports
Torkham crossing likely to reopen on humanitarian grounds
Tahawol: Scholars slam Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan
Saar: Discussion over the fate of Ukraine’s war
Tahawol: Return of 6.8 million Afghan refugees to IEA rule
Saar: Pakistan army chief’s allegations against Afghanistan
Tahawol: CSTO’s security concerns over Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
-
Latest News1 day ago
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
-
Latest News19 hours ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan border forces prevent illegal entry of hundreds into Iran
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat over deadly attack in North Waziristan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan health minister calls for medical cooperation between Kabul and New Delhi
-
Latest News5 days ago
Japan allocates nearly $20 million in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Karzai urges reopening of girls’ schools and universities for Afghanistan’s bright future