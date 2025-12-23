ILT20: Russell and Rutherford fined for code of conduct breaches

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders all-rounders Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford have been fined for separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct following their DP World ILT20 Season 4 match against Sharjah Warriorz in Abu Dhabi on Monday night.

The sanctions were imposed by match referee Simon Taufel.

Rutherford was fined 50 percent of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 for a second time this season. As a repeat offence, the incident was classified as a Level 2 breach.

Russell received a fine of 10 percent of his match fee for breaching Article 2.2, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, or ground fixtures during a match.

Sharjah Warriorz meanwhile held their nerve to secure a dramatic four-wicket victory over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on the final ball at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Chasing 135, the Warriorz were guided by an unbeaten 42 off 29 balls from James Rew, while Sikandar Raza added 28 as the pair stitched together a crucial partnership to take the team home. The win lifted Sharjah to six points with two matches remaining, tightening the race for the final playoff spots.

Earlier, Taskin Ahmed and Wasim Akram ripped through the Knight Riders’ top order, reducing them to 10/4 inside four overs. Sherfane Rutherford top-scored with 44 off 36, while late hitting from Andre Russell and Jason Holder pushed the total to 134/9. Adil Rashid starred with the ball for Sharjah, claiming three wickets.

Despite a tense finish that left 12 runs required from the final over, Rew and Rashid calmly saw the chase through to seal a vital victory for the Warriorz.

ILT20 is being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television across Afghanistan. Fans can tune in from 2pm today, Tuesday December 24, to watch MI Emirates take on Dubai Capitals.