CSTO to start Tajikistan-Afghanistan border security plan this year

Imangali Tasmagambetov, the Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), has emphasized implementing the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border reinforcement plan, stating that the plan will begin this year.

Speaking at a meeting to review the CSTO’s activities in 2024 held in Moscow, Tasmagambetov added that the plan includes special measures designed to ensure the security of the southern part of the CSTO's area of responsibility.

In 2024, documents related to equipping CSTO forces with advanced military weapons and equipment were reviewed and signed, he stated.

Meanwhile, CSTO members have consistently expressed concerns about the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, viewing it as a serious threat to their security.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly called these concerns baseless, asserting that Afghanistan will never allow its territory to be used against any country.

Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, stated: "The concerns expressed by the CSTO regarding the borders are unfounded. Afghanistan is fully secure, and there is a commitment that Afghan soil will never be used against any country. The Islamic Emirate remains committed to its pledges."

In 202, the draft plan for strengthening the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border was approved by the Permanent Council of the CSTO and presented to its member countries.