Latest News
DAB has collected over 7 billion Afghanis in worn-out banknotes over past year
DAB officials have urged citizens to exercise greater care in handling the Afghan currency during daily transactions. They emphasized that the protection of banknotes is essential for preserving the value and usability of the national currency.
The bank has committed to further enhancing this process by continuing to collect old banknotes and injecting new, high-quality Afghanis into circulation.
“Da Afghanistan Bank is dedicated to ensuring the convenience of citizens in all financial and banking matters. The collection of worn-out banknotes from the markets is an ongoing process, and over the past year, we have successfully gathered more than 7 billion Afghanis in worn-out currency,” said Hasibullah Noori, DAB spokesperson.
In some provinces, residents have reported facing difficulties in their daily transactions due to the prevalence of worn-out money, which has led to concerns over the circulation of damaged or unusable currency.
The Sarai Shahzada Money Exchange Dealers Association acknowledged the efforts of the central bank in collecting the majority of worn-out banknotes from the money market and replacing them with newly issued currency.
DAB officials reiterated that the process of collecting and replacing worn-out currency will continue, and urged the public to take greater care in protecting the physical integrity of Afghan banknotes
It is worth mentioning that the initiative is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to maintain the integrity and stability of the Afghan currency.
Latest News
Iran says it spends over $10 billion annually on Afghan refugees
Iran's envoy to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said on Thursday that Tehran spends more than $10 billion annually to meet the needs of Afghan refugees, while it does not receive sufficient assistance from the international community.
"As a neighbor, Iran has borne a disproportionate share of the burden of the Afghan crisis, especially after the reckless withdrawal of the United States in 2020. More than six million Afghans have taken refuge in Iran, which has put a lot of pressure on our limited resources. Iran spends more than 10 billion dollars annually to meet their needs, but this time it has not received enough support from the international community," Iravani said at the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.
He said that refugee hosting countries like Iran and Pakistan need sustained aid, while efforts must focus on enabling refugees' return by strengthening Afghanistan's capacity to provide housing, jobs, and essential services.
“Enhancing these capacities is crucial for regional stability and the dignity of returning refugees. The international community must act to support these efforts,” Iravani said.
The diplomat said that a representative and inclusive government is essential for long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan.
“An inclusive government can address key challenges, prevent conflict resurgence, and curb refugee flows to neighboring countries. It also lays the foundation for stability, security, and the protection of human rights, including those of women and girls,” he said.
Latest News
Daesh threat still exists in Afghanistan: White House
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday that the threat of Daesh still exists in Afghanistan and that the group is targeting the Islamic Emirate.
Kirby said this in a press conference in reply to a question about Wednesday's attack on Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani in Kabul, which was claimed by Daesh.
"I think that — look, we’re just getting information about this. I think it’s a little too soon for me to — to make a comment. The only thing I would say is that we recognize — and we said so at the time — that there was still an ISIS threat inside Afghanistan. And clearly, they have set their sights on the Taliban (IEA)," Kirby said.
He said that the US maintains and has improved, since withdrawal from Afghanistan, the ability to conduct over-the-horizon counterterrorism operations anywhere in the world "and we’ve proven our ability to do that, including in places like Afghanistan since we left."
According to him, the US State Department has so far issued 76,000 Special Immigrant Visas for Afghan partners and their families.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s isolation is not the solution, we must be patient and pragmatic: UN envoy
Isolation is not the solution, and the international community must continue to engage to build trust for the benefit of the Afghan people, UN envoy Roza Otunbayeva told the Security Council on Thursday.
“Some say that engagement has not worked because these decisions keep coming despite international condemnation,” Otunbayeva said. “But pressure and condemnation do not seem to be working, and if pursued without forward-leaning, principled engagement, it will lead to Afghanistan’s isolation. Isolation is not the solution, and we must continue to engage to build trust for the benefit of the Afghan people. We must be both patient and pragmatic, while also strong and resolute in our principles.”
She said that the Islamic Emirate has continued to pursue their vision of an Islamic system and their interpretation of Afghan culture, which continues to be characterized by unprecedented restrictions on women and on girls.
She noted that as we are now approaching nearly twelve-hundred days without girls having access to formal education beyond the sixth grade, with women and girls facing a progressive erasure from almost all walks of life.
US envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that IEA’s new restrictions targeting women’s medical training denies logic and could represent a death sentence for Afghan women and girls in dire need of potentially lifesaving medical treatment.
“It will have an impact on every mother, every unborn infant – boys and girls – and on the future of Afghanistan,” she said.
The US diplomat said that Afghan experts, particularly women, must be meaningfully included throughout the Doha Process and its working groups. “We cannot allow the Taliban (IEA) to dictate the terms of these meetings or to exclude Afghan experts,” she said.
Addressing the Afghan women, she said: “We will endeavor to match your resolve by developing creative solutions and concrete initiatives that will provide opportunities for education and employment, while we use all the tools at the Council’s disposal to push the Taliban (IEA) to rescind its discriminatory decrees.”
Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia expressed concern about the ongoing security risks emanating from the persistent terrorist activity of Daesh.
He said that the Islamic Emirate is making efforts against the group, but they can hardly be described as sufficient to definitely eradicate terrorism.
“We see that the fighters are enhancing their presence in the country and they are deliberately escalating the situation there by recruiting new fighters, including foreign terrorist fighters, and carrying out new terrorist attacks targeting representatives of religious and ethnic minorities, including women and children,” he said.
“Given the amount of weaponry left in the country by the Western military, the threat of these weapons falling into the hands of fighters and subsequently spreading throughout the region and beyond is becoming more and more likely,” he warned.
Chinese envoy Fu Cong said that the international community expects the Islamic Emirate to govern moderately, build an inclusive government, and protect the basic rights and interests of all people.
“We hope that Afghanistan will heed the reasonable concerns of the international community and protect women's rights to education, employment, and public life,” he said. “At the same time, we should realize that the issue of women's rights is not the entire problem of Afghanistan, nor is it the main source of the current challenges. It is necessary to support the development and reconstruction of Afghanistan, eliminate the root causes of instability, and create favorable conditions for protecting the rights and interests of all people, including women.”
Ahead of the meeting, IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the government should have a representative in such meetings.
“We want Afghans to have a seat before discussing Afghanistan. The representative of the current system should be there, defend the position, clear the ambiguities. Then, if the decision is made in the light of a clear light, it will be fair,” said Mujahid.
