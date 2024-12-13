Latest News
Iran says it spends over $10 billion annually on Afghan refugees
Iran's envoy to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said on Thursday that Tehran spends more than $10 billion annually to meet the needs of Afghan refugees, while it does not receive sufficient assistance from the international community.
"As a neighbor, Iran has borne a disproportionate share of the burden of the Afghan crisis, especially after the reckless withdrawal of the United States in 2020. More than six million Afghans have taken refuge in Iran, which has put a lot of pressure on our limited resources. Iran spends more than 10 billion dollars annually to meet their needs, but this time it has not received enough support from the international community," Iravani said at the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.
He said that refugee hosting countries like Iran and Pakistan need sustained aid, while efforts must focus on enabling refugees' return by strengthening Afghanistan's capacity to provide housing, jobs, and essential services.
“Enhancing these capacities is crucial for regional stability and the dignity of returning refugees. The international community must act to support these efforts,” Iravani said.
The diplomat said that a representative and inclusive government is essential for long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan.
“An inclusive government can address key challenges, prevent conflict resurgence, and curb refugee flows to neighboring countries. It also lays the foundation for stability, security, and the protection of human rights, including those of women and girls,” he said.
Daesh threat still exists in Afghanistan: White House
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday that the threat of Daesh still exists in Afghanistan and that the group is targeting the Islamic Emirate.
Kirby said this in a press conference in reply to a question about Wednesday's attack on Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani in Kabul, which was claimed by Daesh.
"I think that — look, we’re just getting information about this. I think it’s a little too soon for me to — to make a comment. The only thing I would say is that we recognize — and we said so at the time — that there was still an ISIS threat inside Afghanistan. And clearly, they have set their sights on the Taliban (IEA)," Kirby said.
He said that the US maintains and has improved, since withdrawal from Afghanistan, the ability to conduct over-the-horizon counterterrorism operations anywhere in the world "and we’ve proven our ability to do that, including in places like Afghanistan since we left."
According to him, the US State Department has so far issued 76,000 Special Immigrant Visas for Afghan partners and their families.
Afghanistan’s isolation is not the solution, we must be patient and pragmatic: UN envoy
Isolation is not the solution, and the international community must continue to engage to build trust for the benefit of the Afghan people, UN envoy Roza Otunbayeva told the Security Council on Thursday.
“Some say that engagement has not worked because these decisions keep coming despite international condemnation,” Otunbayeva said. “But pressure and condemnation do not seem to be working, and if pursued without forward-leaning, principled engagement, it will lead to Afghanistan’s isolation. Isolation is not the solution, and we must continue to engage to build trust for the benefit of the Afghan people. We must be both patient and pragmatic, while also strong and resolute in our principles.”
She said that the Islamic Emirate has continued to pursue their vision of an Islamic system and their interpretation of Afghan culture, which continues to be characterized by unprecedented restrictions on women and on girls.
She noted that as we are now approaching nearly twelve-hundred days without girls having access to formal education beyond the sixth grade, with women and girls facing a progressive erasure from almost all walks of life.
US envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that IEA’s new restrictions targeting women’s medical training denies logic and could represent a death sentence for Afghan women and girls in dire need of potentially lifesaving medical treatment.
“It will have an impact on every mother, every unborn infant – boys and girls – and on the future of Afghanistan,” she said.
The US diplomat said that Afghan experts, particularly women, must be meaningfully included throughout the Doha Process and its working groups. “We cannot allow the Taliban (IEA) to dictate the terms of these meetings or to exclude Afghan experts,” she said.
Addressing the Afghan women, she said: “We will endeavor to match your resolve by developing creative solutions and concrete initiatives that will provide opportunities for education and employment, while we use all the tools at the Council’s disposal to push the Taliban (IEA) to rescind its discriminatory decrees.”
Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia expressed concern about the ongoing security risks emanating from the persistent terrorist activity of Daesh.
He said that the Islamic Emirate is making efforts against the group, but they can hardly be described as sufficient to definitely eradicate terrorism.
“We see that the fighters are enhancing their presence in the country and they are deliberately escalating the situation there by recruiting new fighters, including foreign terrorist fighters, and carrying out new terrorist attacks targeting representatives of religious and ethnic minorities, including women and children,” he said.
“Given the amount of weaponry left in the country by the Western military, the threat of these weapons falling into the hands of fighters and subsequently spreading throughout the region and beyond is becoming more and more likely,” he warned.
Chinese envoy Fu Cong said that the international community expects the Islamic Emirate to govern moderately, build an inclusive government, and protect the basic rights and interests of all people.
“We hope that Afghanistan will heed the reasonable concerns of the international community and protect women's rights to education, employment, and public life,” he said. “At the same time, we should realize that the issue of women's rights is not the entire problem of Afghanistan, nor is it the main source of the current challenges. It is necessary to support the development and reconstruction of Afghanistan, eliminate the root causes of instability, and create favorable conditions for protecting the rights and interests of all people, including women.”
Ahead of the meeting, IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the government should have a representative in such meetings.
“We want Afghans to have a seat before discussing Afghanistan. The representative of the current system should be there, defend the position, clear the ambiguities. Then, if the decision is made in the light of a clear light, it will be fair,” said Mujahid.
Funeral held in Paktia for martyred Minister of Refugees Khalil Haqqani
Tight security measures were in place on Thursday in Garda Serai district in Paktia province for the funeral of martyred Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Khalil ur-Rahman Haqqani.
Khalil Haqqani was martyred in an explosion on Wednesday inside the ministry in Kabul.
The bombing was claimed by ISIS-K (Daesh).
Khalil Haqqani was the uncle of Afghanistan’s acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani, and the brother of Jalaluddin Haqqani, the founder of the Haqqani Network.
The funeral took place in Khalil Haqqani’s home province - where he was born in 1966.
Thousands of people from around the country attended the ceremony, including high-ranking officials. Among those in attendance was Sirajuddin Haqqani, who also addressed those present.
He said Khalil Haqqani had no personal enemies and that Allah will avenge his death.
On Thursday, messages of condolences and condemnation of the attack meanwhile poured in from around the world.
The UN Mission in Afghanistan was among those to condemn the ministry attack and said in a post on X: “There can be no place for terrorism in the quest for stability.”
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei also extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery for those injured in Wednesday's blast, Press TV reported.
The United Arab Emirates also “strongly condemned the attack” at the Ministry of Refugees in Afghanistan.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that “the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.
“Furthermore, the Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to Afghanistan and its people, and to the families of the victims of this attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured,” the statement read.
Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai also expressed sadness over the "martyrdom" of Khalil Haqqani and said: "With great sorrow, I learned that Khalil Rahman Haqqani, Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, along with a number of our compatriots, has been martyred in an explosion at this ministry."
Abdullah Abdullah, Afghanistan’s former CEO, also condemned the attack and said in a post on X: “We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani and note that he was a member of an influential jihadi family in Afghanistan that played an important role in the jihad against the former Soviet invasion.
“We pray for the survivors and relatives of the late Haqqani and other martyrs of this incident,” he said.
