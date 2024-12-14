UNSC renews IEA sanctions team mandate

The United Nations Security Council on Friday extended for 14 months the mandate of the team monitoring sanctions against the Islamic Emirate.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2763 (2024), the 15-member organ decided that the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team will continue to support the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1988 (2011) - a subsidiary body overseeing the implementation of sanctions regime on the IEA. It also directed the Monitoring Team to gather information on instances of non-compliance with measures, that include the freezing of funds and assets, prevention of travel and supply or transfer of arms and related equipment - established by resolution 2255 (2015) - and to facilitate capacity-building upon Member States' request.

"With today's adoption, the Security Council has affirmed the continuing importance of the 1988 sanctions regime to supporting peace and stability in Afghanistan," stressed the representative of the United States, which led negotiations on the text. He underscored the essential role of the Monitoring Team's reporting in assessing the IEA's actions and conditions for humanitarian assistance. "The Monitoring Team's work is particularly salient given the Taliban's (IEA) increasing restrictions on the rights of women, girls and persons belonging to minority groups," he said, expressing concern over the IEA's recent reported decision to suspend women and girls' access to medical education.

While welcoming the unanimous adoption, China's delegate stressed that the 1988 sanctions regime was established to combat terrorism and is not an appropriate platform for addressing human rights issues.