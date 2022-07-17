Daesh hideout destroyed in Kunduz province, 3 killed in operation 

(Last Updated On: July 17, 2022)

At least three Daesh members were killed during an operation by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Special Forces in Kunduz province on Saturday night.

Spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Zabiullah Mujahid, said the operation was carried out in the Qanjagha area in Imam Sahib district.

According to Mujahid five others were also arrested during the operation.

He said the group were responsible for the recent rocket attack into Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

In a video published by the IEA, one of the arrested Daesh members confessed to having fired off rockets into Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.