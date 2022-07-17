Regional
Daesh hideout destroyed in Kunduz province, 3 killed in operation
At least three Daesh members were killed during an operation by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Special Forces in Kunduz province on Saturday night.
Spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Zabiullah Mujahid, said the operation was carried out in the Qanjagha area in Imam Sahib district.
According to Mujahid five others were also arrested during the operation.
He said the group were responsible for the recent rocket attack into Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
In a video published by the IEA, one of the arrested Daesh members confessed to having fired off rockets into Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
IEA’s acting minister of foreign affairs visits Badakhshan province
Local officials in Badakhshan say that Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived in the province on Wednesday in order to assess the challenges faced by residents.
Mazuddin Ahmadi, the head of information and culture of Badakhshan, said Ahmadullah Wasiq, the head of National Radio and Television, is also accompanying Muttaqi, and they have discussed the challenges and problems of the people of this province with the heads of government departments and local authorities.
According to Ahmadi, the issues of how to establish good relations between the ethnic groups living on both sides of the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan, solving border problems through diplomacy, good relations between the forces of the Islamic Emirate and the people, examining the economic problems of the people and solving the problems of education has taken place.
Nine die in Nuristan flashfloods
Local sources in Nuristan province say that at least nine people died and nine others were injured as a result of floods in the province.
Local sources in Nuristan province said Wama district was worst hit by the floods, which resulted in heavy financial losses in addition to human casualties.
According to the sources, as a result of Saturday night’s floods in Nuristan province, the Kordar bridge connecting Kunar and Nuristan provinces has been completely destroyed.
Nuristan is a very mountainous province in the east of the country, which also recently witnessed heavy snowfall.
Herat girls call for reopening of their schools
A number of girls in Herat on Wednesday called for the reopening of schools for students above the sixth grade.
Holding a painting exhibition, the girls said that they wanted to give a message to the government and the world that education is the right of both girls and boys.
They exhibited about 60 paintings particularly for children.
“Our exhibition has two objectives. First is to reassure children that they are part of society and second is to remind the officials not to focus on their interests but pay attention also to children,” said Asma Mehrwarz, an organizer of the exhibition.
Lina Qaderi, a student, said: “We want girls’ schools to reopen, because every child has a right to education irrespective of being a boy or a girl.”
“We as students are preparing for Kankoor (university entrance test). We didn’t want our 10th, 11th and 12 grades to pass like this. We want the Islamic Emirate to reopen the girls’ schools,” said Sadaf, a student.
The visitors welcomed the exhibition and called for more.
“If we look at foreign countries, they display the smallest achievement of their children. But we don’t provide such an opportunity to our children. I hope conditions will improve in future so that our children could also display their talents,” said Sana, a student.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in March reversed a decision to allow girls to return to secondary and high schools.
A notice from the education ministry said that schools would reopen after a decision over the uniform of female students was made in accordance with Sharia law and Afghan tradition.
IEA’s Acting Public Health Minister Qalandar Ebad, however, said recently that the lack of funds was also a reason for the closure of girls’ schools.
