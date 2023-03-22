Daesh hideout targeted, three key members killed: Mujahid

(Last Updated On: March 22, 2023)

At least three Daesh members were killed during an operation in Kabul on Tuesday night, The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed.

He said the operation was carried out on a Daesh hideout in Botkhak square of district 12 of Kabul city.

“Three important members of the Daesh were killed, weapons, hand grenades, explosives, a large number of remotes and many means of making mines were obtained,” Mujahid tweeted.

According to Mujahid, Daesh used this hideout to carry out attacks in Kabul city and planned to target holy places and civilians in the holy month of Ramadan.

“Civilians and Mujahideen were not harmed in this operation,” Mujahid said.

This comes after Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said recently in an interview with state-run TV RTA that Daesh (ISIS-K) does not have a footprint in the country and that any incident carried out by the group in Afghanistan “is imported from abroad”.