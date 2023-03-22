Latest News
Daesh hideout targeted, three key members killed: Mujahid
At least three Daesh members were killed during an operation in Kabul on Tuesday night, The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed.
He said the operation was carried out on a Daesh hideout in Botkhak square of district 12 of Kabul city.
“Three important members of the Daesh were killed, weapons, hand grenades, explosives, a large number of remotes and many means of making mines were obtained,” Mujahid tweeted.
According to Mujahid, Daesh used this hideout to carry out attacks in Kabul city and planned to target holy places and civilians in the holy month of Ramadan.
“Civilians and Mujahideen were not harmed in this operation,” Mujahid said.
This comes after Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said recently in an interview with state-run TV RTA that Daesh (ISIS-K) does not have a footprint in the country and that any incident carried out by the group in Afghanistan “is imported from abroad”.
Latest News
Earthquake kills at least 13, four of them in Afghanistan
At least 13 people were killed and more than 90 injured in Afghanistan and Pakistan after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck late on Tuesday, government officials said.
At least nine people were killed and 44 injured in northwest Pakistan, a Pakistani government official said, and hospitals in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were put into a state of emergency overnight, Reuters reported.
At least four people were killed and 50 injured in Afghanistan, a health ministry official said.
Houses and buildings in both countries were also damaged, authorities said.
The quake was felt over an area more than 1,000 kilometers wide by some 285 million people in Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The epicenter was in the Hindu Kush mountains, in the sparsely populated northeastern Afghan province of Badakhshan, 40km southeast of Jurm village, at the considerable depth of 187km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, senior provincial official Abdul Basit said that in addition to the dead and injured, at least 19 houses were damaged.
Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for Afghanistan’s disaster mitigation ministry, said late on Tuesday that two people had been killed in the eastern province of Laghman.
Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan killed more than 1,000 people last year.
In 2005, at least 73,000 people were killed by a 7.6 magnitude quake that struck northern Pakistan.
Latest News
Qatar organization signs deal to support 30,000 Afghan students
Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) ministry of education to support an education project in the country for 30,000 students.
The MoU was signed during a meeting between the Director-General of Qatar Fund for Development Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari and the IEA’s Minister of Education Habibullah Agha Haqqani.
Qatar’s The Peninsula reported that the project aims to enroll 30,000 students, of whom 50 percent are girls, to complete their primary education in several Afghan provinces.
The joint project, which extends for three years, will enable most of the children who are not enrolled in schools and those in need, including girls and students with disabilities.
The work and coordination will be done with community education schools to build and renovate classrooms and improve sanitation facilities, The Peninsula reported.
It will also provide training for community teachers and adding more teachers, and engaging key stakeholders to enroll students.
Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari said: “We believe that education is one of the most important pillars for the prosperity of least developed countries.
“Unfortunately, there are 3.7 million out of school children in Afghanistan today, 60 percent of whom are girls.”
He added: “Through this agreement, we will target 30,000 male and female students, 50 percent of whom will be girls, and this is part of our vision to support fair access to education for all.”
Latest News
Magnitude-6.5 earthquake shakes Afghanistan
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 shook Afghanistan at 9:17 pm local time on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGC) reported.
The quake happened at a depth of 187.6 kilometers and its epicenter was in Badakhshan province, according to USGC.
People in Kabul were seen leaving buildings as the earthquake struck.
Tremors were felt also in Pakistan and India.
There were no immediate reports of human casualties or property damage, if any.
