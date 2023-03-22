Connect with us

IEA meets Uzbekistan delegation, border issue, security discussed

(Last Updated On: March 22, 2023)

Mawlavi Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Minister of National Defense met on Wednesday with Abdulaziz Kamilov, the special representative of the President of Uzbekistan on foreign policy, Asmatullah Rahimov, to discuss a number of issues.

According to the defense ministry, border issues, security and other related matters were discussed and emphasis was placed on strengthening bilateral relations.

Also, Abdulaziz Kamelov, the special representative of Uzbekistan, assured the strengthening of relations with Afghanistan in the fields of security, economy, politics and other issues.

Baradar visits Kamal Khan Dam, stresses need to increase water storage capacity

March 22, 2023

(Last Updated On: March 22, 2023)

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, visited Kamal Khan Dam in southern Nimroz province on Tuesday and emphasized the need to increase water storage capacity and cleaning up of the surrounding canals.

Baradar discussed solutions to the water issues faced by the people of Nimroz province, including the timely water supply to agricultural lands, his office said in a statement.

The Deputy PM and the accompanying delegation examined the installation of turbines at the dam and provided guidance to the officials on increasing the capacity of water storage, canal cleaning, and overall effective management.

He acknowledged the national importance of the Kamal Khan Dam and commended those responsible for the initiative.

The visit of the delegation to Kamal Khan Dam took place one day before the World Water Day.

Experts say the Islamic Emirate has great opportunities to manage the country’s waters in such a way that the people of Afghanistan benefit the most.

“On behalf of the private sector, we thank the dignitaries who visited the Kamal Khan dam. It is the responsibility of each of us to protect the national assets of our country in order to become self-sufficient like other countries,” said Mirwais Hajizada, an expert on economic affairs.

According to other experts, the country’s water management can get Afghanistan out of economic problems in a short time, and the government should focus on creating water dams.

“Afghanistan is a country that has a lot of agricultural land and relies mostly on agriculture. Therefore, for the lands that need water, if water management is done, it can make Afghanistan self-sufficient in terms of grains, and it can also become an exporting country,” said Kamaluddin Kakar, an economic expert.

Daesh hideout targeted, three key members killed: Mujahid

March 22, 2023

(Last Updated On: March 22, 2023)

At least three Daesh members were killed during an operation in Kabul on Tuesday night, The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed.

He said the operation was carried out on a Daesh hideout in Botkhak square of district 12 of Kabul city.

“Three important members of the Daesh were killed, weapons, hand grenades, explosives, a large number of remotes and many means of making mines were obtained,” Mujahid tweeted.

According to Mujahid, Daesh used this hideout to carry out attacks in Kabul city and planned to target holy places and civilians in the holy month of Ramadan.

“Civilians and Mujahideen were not harmed in this operation,” Mujahid said.

This comes after Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said recently in an interview with state-run TV RTA that Daesh (ISIS-K) does not have a footprint in the country and that any incident carried out by the group in Afghanistan “is imported from abroad”.

Earthquake kills at least 13, four of them in Afghanistan

March 22, 2023

(Last Updated On: March 22, 2023)

At least 13 people were killed and more than 90 injured in Afghanistan and Pakistan after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck late on Tuesday, government officials said.

At least nine people were killed and 44 injured in northwest Pakistan, a Pakistani government official said, and hospitals in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were put into a state of emergency overnight, Reuters reported.

At least four people were killed and 50 injured in Afghanistan, a health ministry official said.

Houses and buildings in both countries were also damaged, authorities said.

The quake was felt over an area more than 1,000 kilometers wide by some 285 million people in Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The epicenter was in the Hindu Kush mountains, in the sparsely populated northeastern Afghan province of Badakhshan, 40km southeast of Jurm village, at the considerable depth of 187km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, senior provincial official Abdul Basit said that in addition to the dead and injured, at least 19 houses were damaged.

Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for Afghanistan’s disaster mitigation ministry, said late on Tuesday that two people had been killed in the eastern province of Laghman.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan killed more than 1,000 people last year.

In 2005, at least 73,000 people were killed by a 7.6 magnitude quake that struck northern Pakistan.

