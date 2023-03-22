IEA meets Uzbekistan delegation, border issue, security discussed

(Last Updated On: March 22, 2023)

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, visited Kamal Khan Dam in southern Nimroz province on Tuesday and emphasized the need to increase water storage capacity and cleaning up of the surrounding canals.

Baradar discussed solutions to the water issues faced by the people of Nimroz province, including the timely water supply to agricultural lands, his office said in a statement.

The Deputy PM and the accompanying delegation examined the installation of turbines at the dam and provided guidance to the officials on increasing the capacity of water storage, canal cleaning, and overall effective management.

He acknowledged the national importance of the Kamal Khan Dam and commended those responsible for the initiative.

The visit of the delegation to Kamal Khan Dam took place one day before the World Water Day.

Experts say the Islamic Emirate has great opportunities to manage the country’s waters in such a way that the people of Afghanistan benefit the most.

“On behalf of the private sector, we thank the dignitaries who visited the Kamal Khan dam. It is the responsibility of each of us to protect the national assets of our country in order to become self-sufficient like other countries,” said Mirwais Hajizada, an expert on economic affairs.

According to other experts, the country’s water management can get Afghanistan out of economic problems in a short time, and the government should focus on creating water dams.

“Afghanistan is a country that has a lot of agricultural land and relies mostly on agriculture. Therefore, for the lands that need water, if water management is done, it can make Afghanistan self-sufficient in terms of grains, and it can also become an exporting country,” said Kamaluddin Kakar, an economic expert.