Dissent cable shows Biden allowed Afghanistan to collapse: US congressman

(Last Updated On: June 7, 2023)

Dissent cable debunks the Biden administration’s narrative that it was caught off guard by the country’s swift collapse in 2021, Darrell Issa, a US congressman said on Tuesday.

Issa, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Fox News that he was the first committee member to view the dissent channel cable from the US Embassy in Kabul and Washington’s response.

The cable warned about the possibility of a rapid Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) advance as the US left the country, which President Biden and other top officials downplayed at the time.

“What we saw was their prediction, with great accuracy, of exactly what was going to happen and what the outcome would be if they did not change their directions,” the congressman said. “We saw a response from the office of the State Department saying, ‘We hear you, and we agree, basically, we don’t take it lightly.’ And then, obviously, we know what they did and didn’t do, which was totally insufficient for the warning that was given.”

“They redacted the specific names, but we now know that many of them were senior executive surrogates, meaning people that are paid at the highest level in the State Department,” he continued. “They knew and understood that there was no way that the Afghan military was going to defend successfully. They did not disagree with that, and as a result, they knew that Kabul would fall within weeks, that the Taliban (IEA) would do what they have done.”