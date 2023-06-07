Latest News
Dissent cable shows Biden allowed Afghanistan to collapse: US congressman
Dissent cable debunks the Biden administration’s narrative that it was caught off guard by the country’s swift collapse in 2021, Darrell Issa, a US congressman said on Tuesday.
Issa, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Fox News that he was the first committee member to view the dissent channel cable from the US Embassy in Kabul and Washington’s response.
The cable warned about the possibility of a rapid Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) advance as the US left the country, which President Biden and other top officials downplayed at the time.
“What we saw was their prediction, with great accuracy, of exactly what was going to happen and what the outcome would be if they did not change their directions,” the congressman said. “We saw a response from the office of the State Department saying, ‘We hear you, and we agree, basically, we don’t take it lightly.’ And then, obviously, we know what they did and didn’t do, which was totally insufficient for the warning that was given.”
“They redacted the specific names, but we now know that many of them were senior executive surrogates, meaning people that are paid at the highest level in the State Department,” he continued. “They knew and understood that there was no way that the Afghan military was going to defend successfully. They did not disagree with that, and as a result, they knew that Kabul would fall within weeks, that the Taliban (IEA) would do what they have done.”
Latest News
Foundation stone of new minaret laid at Pul-e-Sorkh Square in Kabul
The foundation stone for a new minaret was laid on Tuesday at the Pul-e-Sorkh Square in Kabul city, in line with Kabul Municipality’s ongoing campaign to beautify the capital.
The minaret, which is being funded by Afghanistan’s leading telecommunications company, AWCC, will be built to mimic a historical structure.
Welcoming the support of AWCC, the municipality’s head of cultural affairs Wali Gul Jawad said: “We sincerely thank the Afghan Wireless Communication Company for cooperating with Kabul Municipality in urban services, they [AWCC] think of a common city, and Inshallah they go shoulder to shoulder with us in urban services.”
This 13-meter-high minaret will replicate the historical Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi’s minaret in Ghazni province.
AWCC officials meanwhile said they will continue their support for the purpose of construction with government institutions.
“This project is not our first and last project and you will see better projects, we would like to thank the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Kabul Municipality, for their serious cooperation with us in this field and for agreeing to our request,” said Mohammad Suleiman Khorram, AWCC’s director for the central zone.
During the last two decades, AWCC has cooperated with government institutions in various sectors and implemented many projects throughout the country.
The company is also rolling out telecommunication and internet services to large swathes of the country, specifically in remote districts, that were previously under-served.
Latest News
Recognition of IEA would be decided by UNSC permanent members: Pakistan envoy
Recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) would be a decision that five permanent members of the UN Security Council would make, Asif Ali Durrani, Pakistan’s new special envoy for Afghanistan, said.
“I think it would be a decision by the major countries, especially P 5. They are looking towards that. If the permanent five members of the Security Council do either way, so that will have an impact,” Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, said in an interview with the Center for Research and Security Studies in Pakistan.
He also called on the international community to be “compassionate” with the people of Afghanistan.
“If they are not compassionate to the ruling dispensation in Afghanistan at the moment, so at least they have to be compassionate with the people. If the UN statistics are correct, almost 95 percent of people are below the poverty line, and they can become a special liability for Pakistan if the economic situation deteriorates. Their first port of call would be Pakistan,” Durrani said.
He added that Afghanistan’s neighbors are concerned because the country is still not stable enough.
The envoy also said that Afghanistan should be allowed to evolve its own system of governance.
“On its own Afghanistan did not have the opportunity to evolve its own system. Whatever system you want to. I am no one to comment on that because I have no right to comment on that because they have their own system. Let them evolve their own system. We have examples as well in the world, there are monarchies, there are dictatorships, but the world is dealing with them,” Durrani said.
Latest News
NSIA records a drop in underage marriages in Afghanistan
The National Statistic and Information Authority (NSIA) on Tuesday announced the results of a survey, and said underage marriages have decreased in the country compared to previous years.
The survey shows that 9.6 percent of girls get married under the age of 15 and another 28.7 percent are married from the age of 18.
Based on the survey, 19 percent of children between the ages of 5 and 11 are engaged in hard labor.
“According to our statistics, child marriages have decreased in the country and 19 percent of children between the ages of 5 and 11 are engaged in hard labor,” said Esmatullah Hakimi, head of the Administrative Office of Statistics and Information.
“This survey was conducted for indicators of birth, death, child and mother health, maternal mortality and access to primary services throughout the country,” said Faqir Muhammad Ziyar, the head of NSIA.
The survey indicates that 54 percent of Afghan people are over the age of 17, of which 25.5 percent live in cities and the rest in rural areas.
Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister of Economy, also said that in order to improve people’s lives, it is necessary for various government sectors to prepare appropriate plans and policies for the future, considering these statistics.
The NSIA officials also said that more than 23,000 families, 44,000 mothers, 32,000 children under the age of 5, and more than 20,000 teenagers were interviewed in this survey.
