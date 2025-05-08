Latest News
Drought conditions deepen across Afghanistan amid continued low rainfall and rising temperatures
Afghanistan is grappling with intensifying drought conditions as the country continues to record below-average precipitation levels, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Thursday.
Only a few isolated areas are nearing normal rainfall, while nationwide cumulative precipitation remains significantly lower than the seasonal average, UNOCHA said in a report.
The snow water equivalent — a critical measure of snowpack and future water availability — is also trending below average and declining across most of the country’s river basins. This pattern is contributing to an escalating water scarcity crisis.
Surface temperatures have been consistently above average across Afghanistan, excluding some northeastern areas.
Forecasts for the coming months predict continued above-average temperatures combined with below-average precipitation — conditions that are expected to intensify water shortages, reduce crop productivity, and degrade pasturelands vital to livestock.
As of March 2025, the northern provinces of Faryab and Jawzjan are the most severely impacted by drought.
Additional regions facing warning-level conditions include Helmand in the south, Herat in the west, Kunduz in the northeast, and Nangarhar in the east.
Nearly one-third grapple with hunger in Afghanistan: WFP
WFP projects that 3.5 million children will suffer from malnutrition this year, or one child every ten seconds.
The World Food Programme (WFP) has launched an urgent appeal for $451 million to support vulnerable families across Afghanistan over the next six months.
In a post on X on Wednesday, the UN food agency said that nearly one-third of Afghanistan’s population is facing hunger.
“Afghanistan is not 100 people. It is 46 million people, of which nearly one-third grapple with hunger,” WFP stated. “If Afghanistan were 100 people, 50 would need humanitarian assistance to survive.”
WFP said the needed funds are critical to help the country’s most vulnerable as Afghanistan endures one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
The country is experiencing its fourth consecutive year of drought, economic decline, and recurring natural disasters and the ongoing campaign to deport Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan has only worsened the already fragile situation.
According to UN agencies, more than 2.4 million people have returned to Afghanistan from neighboring countries since late 2023. Many of them have arrived with little or no resources.
The UN estimates that nearly 23 million people—mostly women and children—will need humanitarian assistance in 2025.
WFP projects that 3.5 million children will suffer from malnutrition this year, or one child every ten seconds.
Despite the growing needs, humanitarian funding continues to fall short.
WFP’s appeal came the same day as that issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) which announced that more than $400 million in funding will be required to support the reintegration of Afghan returnees in 2025.
In a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, May 7, UNAMA detailed that $64 million is urgently needed for emergency assistance at border crossings, while an additional $350 million is required to support approximately 600,000 returnees and affected communities in rebuilding their lives.
“We call on donors not only to invest in emergency assistance, but also in long-term capacity building to help break the cycle of displacement and instability,” the statement read.
UNAMA’s funding appeal is part of the “Integrated Response Plan” to address the anticipated crisis stemming from the mass return of Afghan migrants from Pakistan in 2025.
Save the Children reaffirms commitment to health services in Afghanistan
During the meeting, Sharif provided an overview of the organization’s healthcare initiatives, particularly in support of returnees.
The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan announced on Thursday, May 9, that Acting Minister Noor Jalal Jalali met with Abdul Rahman Sharif, Country Director of Save the Children, in Kabul to discuss ongoing humanitarian health efforts.
During the meeting, Sharif provided an overview of the organization’s healthcare initiatives, particularly in support of returnees, and reaffirmed Save the Children’s commitment to continuing the delivery of health services across Afghanistan.
Jalali expressed appreciation for the organization’s efforts and called for expanded cooperation. He emphasized the need for effective management of aid and the delivery of high-quality health services.
Jalali also noted the ministry’s strategic objective to gradually move Afghanistan’s health sector toward self-sufficiency. “Our goal is to establish a stable and strong healthcare system that can provide standard services to all citizens in the future,” he said.
Uzbekistan, Poland discuss cooperation over Afghanistan
Uzbekistan and Poland have held high-level talks to strengthen cooperation on Afghan-related matters, Trend news agency reported, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.
The meeting took place between the Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, and the Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland for Afghanistan, Witold Sobkow. Also participating was Marek Całka, Deputy Director of the Eastern Department of the Polish Foreign Ministry.
During the discussions, the parties addressed key issues of bilateral cooperation concerning Afghanistan and explored prospects for deepening Uzbek-Polish engagement aimed at promoting regional stability and security.
Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to maintaining a regular, systemic, and constructive dialogue on the Afghan peace process and agreed to continue consultations on a consistent basis.
