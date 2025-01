Dubai Capitals snap Desert Vipers’ winning streak in six-wicket triumph

Capitals’ Gulbadin Naib led the charge with a half-century, while Dushmantha Chameera and Zahir Khan starred with the ball, each claiming three wickets.

The Desert Vipers' undefeated streak finally met its match on Monday, as the Dubai Capitals delivered a stunning six-wicket victory at the Dubai International Stadium.

A dominant bowling performance, spearheaded by Dushmantha Chameera and Zahir Khan's three-wicket hauls, restricted the Vipers to 139.

Gulbadin Naib then led the chase with a fiery 78-run innings off 51 balls, ensuring the Capitals broke a three-match losing streak.

Despite the low first innings total, skipper Lockie Ferguson kept the Vipers in the scheme of things with a sizzling opening spell.

Ferguson picked up Ben Dunk and Khalid Shah in the second over to leave the Capitals in trouble at 17/2.

Though the run rate was on track, Opener Shai Hope was run out for eight runs, following a mix up with Gulbadin Naib in the sixth over.

Naib, who was also dropped for two runs earlier in the innings, redeemed himself in the very next over as he took down Nathan Sowter for three sixes, bringing the required run rate to less than six runs an over.

With Sikandar Raza at one end, Naib blitzed his way to a 31-ball half-century, including two fours and three sixes.

The pair brought up a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket in as little as 36 balls. As a result, at the 14 over mark, the Capitals were well entrenched in the drivers’ seat needing 32 runs in 36 balls.

Raza, who had taken few chances so far, was caught off Mohammad Amir’s shorter one for 24 runs in 26 balls in the 15th over.

Najibullah Zadran joined Naib as the latter continued to dominate the Vipers’ bowling attack. Naib launched two more sixes as the Capitals scaled the target in 17.4 overs.

Batting first, the Vipers made a brisk start, reaching 48/1 at the end of the powerplay. Fakhar Zaman set the tone early, smashing a six and a four before being bowled by Dushmantha Chameera in the second over. Dan Lawrence, coming in at number three, matched Zaman's intent, while Alex Hales anchored the innings from the other end.

However, the Capitals took control in the middle phase despite a 58-run stand between Hales and Lawrence. The Vipers suffered a triple blow in quick succession, losing Hales, Lawrence, and Sam Curran across three overs. Haider Ali dismissed Hales for 34 in the tenth over, followed by Lawrence's 24-run effort being curtailed by Gulbadin Naib. Curran was then stumped off Sikandar Raza for three runs, leaving the Vipers struggling at 80/4 in 11.3 overs.

The collapse continued as the Vipers were bowled out for 139 in 20 overs. Brief contributions from Azam Khan (10) and Wanindu Hasaranga (13) ended with both falling to Zahir Khan. Sherfane Rutherford provided a glimmer of hope, striking three sixes in his 27 runs off 24 balls, but Chameera struck for the third time in the penultimate over to halt his charge.

Player of the Match, Gulbadin Naib said: "We were at the bottom of the table, so we were looking for momentum. There's still a long way to go. It's not easy facing bowlers of this quality. Luckily, I gave myself some time. After the drinks break, the staff told me I was looking good, so I said to Sikandar, I will play to my strengths.”

Desert Vipers captain, Lockie Ferguson said: "It was a tough one. We were probably a few runs short and had some chances. They bowled well, and the pitch spun. There's a quick turnaround again, but the boys have been batting beautifully."

Tuesday’s match

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will play MI Emirates on Tuesday, January 21, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7pm.

The match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan by Ariana Television.

The pre-match show will start at 6.30pm Kabul time.

The full broadcasting schedule is as below: