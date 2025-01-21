Sport
Dubai Capitals snap Desert Vipers’ winning streak in six-wicket triumph
Gulbadin Naib led the chase with a fiery 78-run innings off 51 balls, ensuring the Capitals broke a three-match losing streak
Capitals’ Gulbadin Naib led the charge with a half-century, while Dushmantha Chameera and Zahir Khan starred with the ball, each claiming three wickets.
The Desert Vipers' undefeated streak finally met its match on Monday, as the Dubai Capitals delivered a stunning six-wicket victory at the Dubai International Stadium.
A dominant bowling performance, spearheaded by Dushmantha Chameera and Zahir Khan's three-wicket hauls, restricted the Vipers to 139.
Gulbadin Naib then led the chase with a fiery 78-run innings off 51 balls, ensuring the Capitals broke a three-match losing streak.
Despite the low first innings total, skipper Lockie Ferguson kept the Vipers in the scheme of things with a sizzling opening spell.
Ferguson picked up Ben Dunk and Khalid Shah in the second over to leave the Capitals in trouble at 17/2.
Though the run rate was on track, Opener Shai Hope was run out for eight runs, following a mix up with Gulbadin Naib in the sixth over.
Naib, who was also dropped for two runs earlier in the innings, redeemed himself in the very next over as he took down Nathan Sowter for three sixes, bringing the required run rate to less than six runs an over.
With Sikandar Raza at one end, Naib blitzed his way to a 31-ball half-century, including two fours and three sixes.
The pair brought up a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket in as little as 36 balls. As a result, at the 14 over mark, the Capitals were well entrenched in the drivers’ seat needing 32 runs in 36 balls.
Raza, who had taken few chances so far, was caught off Mohammad Amir’s shorter one for 24 runs in 26 balls in the 15th over.
Najibullah Zadran joined Naib as the latter continued to dominate the Vipers’ bowling attack. Naib launched two more sixes as the Capitals scaled the target in 17.4 overs.
Batting first, the Vipers made a brisk start, reaching 48/1 at the end of the powerplay. Fakhar Zaman set the tone early, smashing a six and a four before being bowled by Dushmantha Chameera in the second over. Dan Lawrence, coming in at number three, matched Zaman's intent, while Alex Hales anchored the innings from the other end.
However, the Capitals took control in the middle phase despite a 58-run stand between Hales and Lawrence. The Vipers suffered a triple blow in quick succession, losing Hales, Lawrence, and Sam Curran across three overs. Haider Ali dismissed Hales for 34 in the tenth over, followed by Lawrence's 24-run effort being curtailed by Gulbadin Naib. Curran was then stumped off Sikandar Raza for three runs, leaving the Vipers struggling at 80/4 in 11.3 overs.
The collapse continued as the Vipers were bowled out for 139 in 20 overs. Brief contributions from Azam Khan (10) and Wanindu Hasaranga (13) ended with both falling to Zahir Khan. Sherfane Rutherford provided a glimmer of hope, striking three sixes in his 27 runs off 24 balls, but Chameera struck for the third time in the penultimate over to halt his charge.
Player of the Match, Gulbadin Naib said: "We were at the bottom of the table, so we were looking for momentum. There's still a long way to go. It's not easy facing bowlers of this quality. Luckily, I gave myself some time. After the drinks break, the staff told me I was looking good, so I said to Sikandar, I will play to my strengths.”
Desert Vipers captain, Lockie Ferguson said: "It was a tough one. We were probably a few runs short and had some chances. They bowled well, and the pitch spun. There's a quick turnaround again, but the boys have been batting beautifully."
Tuesday’s match
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will play MI Emirates on Tuesday, January 21, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7pm.
The match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan by Ariana Television.
The pre-match show will start at 6.30pm Kabul time.
The full broadcasting schedule is as below:
ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders defeat Gulf Giants by 37 runs
It was a tough outing for the Giants batters as they lost both openers in the powerplay
The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders clinched their second victory of the DP World ILT20 Season 3, defeating the Gulf Giants by 37 runs at a packed Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening.
Despite Aayan Afzal Khan’s shrewd four-wicket haul for just 16 runs, which set a new record for the best figures by a UAE player in DP World ILT20 history, the Knight Riders posted 176/9, buoyed by Michael Pepper’s half-century.
Ibrar Ahmad, Jason Holder and Ali Khan each bagged two wickets to keep the Giants at bay.
It was a tough outing for the Giants batters as they lost both openers in the powerplay. Adam Lyth was scalped by David Willey in the first over, while skipper James Vince who looked in good form, miscued off Ibrar Ahmad for 14 runs in the fourth over.
At 40/2 by the end of the powerplay, the Giants were falling well behind the equation. The innings unraveled further as Jordan Cox departed for 10 runs and Ibrahim Zadran was bowled by Sunil Narine after he had worked hard for 24 runs in 22 balls.
At the ten-over mark, the Giants were wobbling at 62/4. The onus was on Gerhard Erasmus and Shimron Hetmyer to steer another run chase but it was not to be. Hetmyer had made 20 runs in 15 balls before he holed out to Sunil Narine off Super Sub Ali Khan. Jason Holder then removed Gerhard Erasmus after the Namibian had accumulated 24 runs in 23 balls to leave the score at 96/6 in 14.1 overs
The target proved too steep as Holder claimed his second wicket through Mark Adair for 19 runs as the Giants finished proceedings at 139/8.
In the first innings, an exciting powerplay for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders treated the fans to runs and wickets, finishing the phase at 60/2. Kyle Mayers and Andries Gous took the initiative racing to 19 and 17 runs respectively, in 12 balls each. The assault was halted when Tymal Mills castled Kyle Mayers in the fourth over and Gous was caught behind off Wahidullah Zadran in the fifth over.
Coming at number four, Michael Pepper took flight early in the innings, creaming Mark Adair for three consecutive boundaries. Pepper went on to log a 31-ball fifty including six fours and a six. Along with the support of Joe Clarke, the pair built a 50-run partnership in 33 balls.
It looked like the Knight Riders were on track for a massive total until Aayan Afzal Khan turned the tide, returning enviable figures of 4 for 16 – the best figures for a UAE player in the DP World ILT20 (the previous record holder was Zuhaib Zuhair with 4 for 22 for Gulf Giants against Sharjah Warriorz in 2024).
Aayan opened his account when he cleaned up Joe Clarke for 24 runs in the 11th over. He followed it up with the wickets of Alishan Sharafu, Andrew Russell and Sunil Narine, of whom only Andre Russell made it to double figures with 12 runs. At the end of Aayan’s spell, the Knight Riders were at 131/6 in 15 overs.
In the death overs, Pepper was caught behind off Mark Adair for 57 runs, while Laurie Evans, Jason Holder and David Willey made small contributions. Blessing Muzarabani snatched two wickets in Evans and Holder as the Knight Riders finished proceedings at 176/9.
Player of the Match, Michael Pepper said: "When I went in, when the ball was hard, it came on nicely. Not too much bounce in the wicket. Through the innings, it got slower and slower and started turning a little bit more. There is a lot of instinct that goes in, waiting for your areas and then going from there. We have a long batting order; everyone can hit it out of the ground, but it still must be the batters that score runs”
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders captain, Sunil Narine said: "We were always thinking two steps ahead and there were more hands on deck. We could have gone closer to 200 after our start. Losing wickets in clusters denied us and that is something we can work on moving ahead. Our batting depth, it is a good problem. You have players batting down the order who might be playing higher otherwise. The guys are willing, and it is about them trying to make the best of whatever position they get."
Monday’s match
Dubai Capitals will take on Desert Vipers on Monday, January 20, at the Dubai International Stadium at 7pm.
The match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan by Ariana Television.
A pre-match program will start at t live on Ariana Television from 7pm. The pre-match show will start at 6.30pm Kabul time.
The full broadcasting schedule is as below:
ILT20: Gulf Giants command six-wicket victory over Dubai Capitals
Erasmus, Hetmyer shine as Gulf Giants chase down 166 with ease
The Gulf Giants notched their first victory of their campaign at the DP World ILT20 Season 3, with a six-wicket triumph against the Dubai Capitals on Saturday evening.
Chasing 166, Gerhard Erasmus and Shimron Hetmyer put on a match winning partnership of 80 runs in only 44 deliveries.
Erasmus finished with an unbeaten 34-ball fifty, while Hetmyer also remained not out with 41 runs in just 20 balls, comprising four sixes.
Batting first, the Dubai Capitals lost wickets at regular intervals, restricting them to 165/7 in 20 overs.
Aayan Afzal Khan and Mark Adair led the Giants bowling attack with two-wicket hauls each.
Adam Lyth wasted no time setting the tone for the Giants’ run chase, striking four boundaries and a six during an aggressive 32-run innings off just 17 deliveries.
His knock ended in the eighth over, with Farhan Khan claiming his wicket.
Earlier, James Vince fell for 10 runs in the 4th over, handing Obed McCoy the first breakthrough.
The Capitals tightened their grip shortly after when Scott Kuggeleijn dismissed Ibrahim Zadran, putting the Giants under pressure with two early blows.
Jordan Cox and Gerhard Erasmus consolidated the innings with a 35-run stand. Cox was careful in his 27-run knock but perished attempting a big shot, caught by Olly Stone off Sikandar Raza’s bowling.
The match was evenly poised with the Giants at 88/5 in 11.5 overs.
With Shimron Hetmyer joining Erasmus in the middle, the Giants needed 48 runs in 30 balls. Erasmus reduced the pressure with a 12-run over against Obed McCoy in the 16th over.
Hetmyer followed it up with an 18-run over, including two sixes off Olly stone, to further the Giants’ cause. The pair then added 14 runs in the 18th over before Hetmyer smashed a six over mid-wicket to complete the run chase in 18.1 overs.
Earlier in the evening, the Dubai Capitals had a mixed start to their innings, losing both openers in the powerplay despite aggressive intent.
Shai Hope fell for 11 runs to Blessing Muzarabani, while Ben Dunk looked dangerous during his 28-run knock, which included three fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Uzair Khan.
Aayan Afzal Khan was lethal as he struck in the 8th over, claiming Brandon McMullen’s wicket for 11 runs, leaving the Capitals in further trouble.
Sikandar Raza and Rovman Powell then steadied the innings with a valuable 45-run stand off 32 balls.
Raza took down Tymal Mills for four consecutive boundaries in the 11th over. However, neither batter could capitalize on their starts—Raza departed for 28, courtesy of Wahidullah Zadran, while Powell’s knock of 25 was cut short by Aayan Afzal Khan as well, to leave the Capitals at 121/5 in 15.1 overs.
Gulbadin Naib added 15 runs in the death overs before falling to Mark Adair, who struck twice in quick succession by also dismissing Scott Kuggeleijn.
Dasun Shanaka’s late blitz proved essential, as his 20-ball cameo of 33, featuring three sixes, lifted the Capitals to a respectable 165/7 in their allotted 20 overs.
Player of the Match, Gerhard Erasmus said after the match: “We were raring to get our first win, having lost the first few. When you know you have quality around you, you know you have a bit more time.
“I think teams can often get tense when you're not getting your first win, but we came together and created positive energy and that went a long way in helping us express ourselves out there. I have special memories in this ground with the Namibian team as well.”
Dubai Capitals captain, Sikandar Raza said: “It was a little bit more like a Sharjah wicket I felt. The way Erasmus and Hetmyer were batting even 170 wouldn't have been enough. Sometimes we doze off here and there and it has cost us a couple games. In the DP World ILT20 anybody can beat anybody.”
Sunday’s matches
Two matches will take place on Sunday, January 19. Both matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
The first match will see MI Emirates come up against Sharjah Warriors. The match will get underway at 2:30pm Kabul time but the pre-match show will start at 2pm.
The second match will see Gulf Giants take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. This match will start at 6:30pm.
The matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
The full broadcasting schedule is as below.
ILT20: Fernando blasts Sharjah Warriorz to a big win over Dubai Capitals
Sharjah Warriorz won their second game of the ILT20 as they defeated Dubai Capitals by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Asked to bat, Dubai posted a total of 210 for five, which Sharjah chased with five wickets and 13 balls to spare.
Dubai Capitals had a great start to their innings as Ben Dunk (21) and Shai Hope (83) looked in great touch right from the start, adding 41 runs for the opening partnership.
Hope, who slammed a ton in the last game, continued his golden form and played another brilliant innings. He was well supported by Brandon McMullen (22), Sikandar Raza (27) and Rovman Powell (28).
Based on the collective effort with the bat, Dubai Capitals posted a total of 201 for five.
In the chase, Jason Roy (26) and Johnson Charles (37) took their team off to a flying start, adding 56 runs for the opening stand but both lost their wickets within span of two overs.
Avishka Fernando (81) played a great hand for his team at number three. Fernando added 57 runs with Rohan Mustafa for the third wicket and 50 runs with Luke Wells (31 not out) for the fourth wicket.
Wells then made sure he finished the game for his team as Sharjah Warriorz completed a five-wicket win.
Saturday’s matches
Desert Vipers will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ninth match of the tournament on Saturday at 2.30pm Kabul Time. In the 10th match, Gulf Giants will face Dubai Capitals at 6.30pm on the same day.
The matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
The full broadcasting schedule is as below.
