Education rights non-negotiable today and every day: US envoy
Karen Decker, the charge d'affaires of the US Embassy for Afghanistan, on Tuesday emphasized the importance of education and said it was a fundamental human right, and a path to hope and progress for everyone.
She added that Afghan families want their sons and daughters to be educated.
Marking Human Rights Day, Decker said: “It is Afghan parents who want their sons and daughters to be educated, to work and to participate in public life. My question is, why aren’t the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) listening?”
She said: “We stand with the Afghan people and call for schools and training centers to reopen to all Afghans. Education is the precondition for health and prosperity.
"All Afghan women and men deserve good health and opportunity. They deserve to live their lives with dignity. These rights are non-negotiable today and every day,” she said.
“Together, let's advocate for equal access to education and uphold the rights of Afghan women and girls,” she stressed.
Israel seeking illegitimate goals by bombing Syrian territory: IEA
The Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Ministry said it considers Israel's airstrikes on Syrian territory a blatant violation of the country's sovereignty.
In a statement, the ministry added that these attacks demonstrate the "continued strategic failures of the occupying Zionist regime, which, by bombing military facilities and civilian areas in Syria, aims to achieve its illegitimate goals after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government."
The ministry expressed support for the establishment of an independent government in Syria, formed through the will of the Syrian people. It also called on regional powers to allow the Syrian people to freely choose their path.
Haqqani: Ruler should not impose his views
Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has said that religion should not be monopolized and the ruler should not impose his views on others.
Speaking at a madrassa in Kabul, Haqqani emphasized that the religious duty must be performed correctly and that the Islamic system should not distance people from religion but rather bring them closer.
He said that it is the responsibility of an Islamic system to prevent people from turning to corruption and apostasy.
“You should not think that because I am the ruler, everyone must accept my words and if someone does not accept my words, the sky will fall upon the Earth."
Haqqani said that if an Islamic system fails to prevent people from turning to corruption and apostasy, it would indicate the weakness of the system.
“If we prevent people from corruption and apostasy, we serve the Islamic system. If people turn to apostasy and become corrupt, it means that we are narrow-minded and have not been faithful to the Islamic system.”
Haqqani added that systems and policies change, but religion should not be insulted. He warned that no one should surrender in exchange for a post or money.
Qatar and US to provide $50 million for education in Afghanistan
Education Above All (EAA) Foundation on Sunday signed an agreement with the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Mission to Afghanistan to enhance access to primary and higher education for Afghanistan’s children and youth.
The agreement, signed Sunday at the Doha Forum, reaffirms a shared commitment to education as a fundamental right for all, particularly for marginalised and at-risk communities, a statement said.
Under this partnership, EAA Foundation, supported by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and USAID will mobilise a combined $50 million in funding, equally contributed by both parties, to support the enrolment of over 100,000 out-of-school children and provide nearly 2,000 post-secondary school scholarships.
The partnership also focuses on co-operative research and strategic engagement with other stakeholders to strengthen Afghanistan’s education sector. Together the organisations will work to accelerate student enrolment, improve retention and create pathways to high quality education for at-risk Afghan youth.
Mohammed al-Kubaisi, acting CEO of EAA Foundation, said: "Collaborating with USAID on this crucial partnership is a vital step toward our shared vision of inclusive and equitable education for all. By working together, we can break down the barriers to accessing quality education, empower communities, and contribute to a brighter, more sustainable future. "
Joel Sandefur, USAID mission director for Afghanistan, said: “Ensuring sustained access to quality education for Afghan women and girls, fostering meaningful learning outcomes, and prioritising the safety and well-being of learners and educators are central to USAID’s mission. Through our partnership with Education Above All, we unite with like-minded partners committed to building a brighter and more prosperous future for all Afghans.”
Mohammad al-Bashir appointed as Syria’s interim prime minister
