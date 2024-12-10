Education rights non-negotiable today and every day: US envoy

Karen Decker, the charge d'affaires of the US Embassy for Afghanistan, on Tuesday emphasized the importance of education and said it was a fundamental human right, and a path to hope and progress for everyone.

She added that Afghan families want their sons and daughters to be educated.

Marking Human Rights Day, Decker said: “It is Afghan parents who want their sons and daughters to be educated, to work and to participate in public life. My question is, why aren’t the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) listening?”

She said: “We stand with the Afghan people and call for schools and training centers to reopen to all Afghans. Education is the precondition for health and prosperity.

"All Afghan women and men deserve good health and opportunity. They deserve to live their lives with dignity. These rights are non-negotiable today and every day,” she said.

“Together, let's advocate for equal access to education and uphold the rights of Afghan women and girls,” she stressed.