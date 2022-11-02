Connect with us

Science & Technology

Elon Musk to charge $8 a month for Twitter’s verification tick

Published

43 seconds ago

 on
(Last Updated On: November 2, 2022)

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk on Tuesday said the platform would be offering an $8-per-month subscription model that would give users a blue tick, among other benefits.

Currently, Twitter sometimes places a blue tick next to a user’s name to show that it is a genuine account. Verified users must provide proof of their identity or an official email address.

In a series of tweets, Musk, the world’s richest man, decried the current practice as a “lords and peasants” system.

He said subscribers to the new system would get benefits beyond the tick mark, including fewer advertisements and the ability to post long video and audio.

Musk also said the price would be adjusted by country, “proportionate to purchasing power parity”.

Musk’s comments come as he seeks to increase revenue for Twitter, which cost him $44 billion, the National reported.

Twitter last year launched its first subscription service, Twitter Blue, which offers users access to premium features and editing tweets.

Science & Technology

China launches 3rd and final space station component

Published

19 hours ago

on

November 1, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2022)

China’s third and final module docked with its permanent space station Tuesday to further a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit, as its competition with the U.S. grows increasingly fierce.

The Mengtian module arrived at the Tiangong station early Tuesday morning, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the China Manned Space agency.

Mengtian was blasted into space on Monday afternoon from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan. It was expected to take about 13 hours to complete the flight and docking mission, AP reported.

A large crowd of amateur photographers, space enthusiasts and others watched the lift-off from an adjoining beach.

Many waved Chinese flags and wore T-shirts emblazoned with the characters for China, reflecting the deep national pride invested in the space program and the technological progress it represents.

Mengtian, or “Celestial Dream,” joins Wentian as the second laboratory module for the station, collectively known as Tiangong, or “Celestial Palace.” Both are connected to the Tianhe core module where the crew lives and works.

Like its predecessors, Mengtian was launched aboard a Long March-5B carrier rocket, a member of China’s most powerful family of launch vehicles.

Tiangong is currently populated by a crew of two male and one female astronauts, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
Next year, China plans to launch the Xuntian space telescope, which, while not a part of Tiangong, will orbit in sequence with the station and can dock occasionally with it for maintenance.

Science & Technology

Twitter: Users to pay monthly subscription or lose blue verification badge

Published

2 days ago

on

October 31, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2022)

Twitter will revise its user verification process, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday, just days after he took over one of the world’s most influential social media platforms.

“Whole verification process is being revamped right now”, Musk said in his tweet without giving more details.

Twitter (TWTR.N) is considering charging for the coveted blue check mark verifying the identity of its account holder, technology newsletter Platformer reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Users would have to subscribe to Twitter Blue at $4.99 a month or lose their “verified” badges if the project moves forward, according to the report.

The CEO of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has not made a final decision and the project could still be scrapped but according to Platformer it is likely that verification will become a part of Twitter Blue.

Separately, The Verge reported on Sunday that Twitter will increase the subscription price for Twitter Blue, which also verifies users, from $4.99 a month to $19.99 a month, citing internal correspondence seen by them.

Twitter Blue was launched in June last year as the platform’s first subscription service, which offers “exclusive access to premium features” on a monthly subscription basis including an option to edit tweets.

The feature to edit tweets was also made available earlier this month after Musk launched a Twitter poll in April asking his millions of followers whether they wanted an edit button. Over 70% had said yes.

Musk has also requested that logged out users visiting Twitter’s site be redirected to Explore page which shows trending tweets, according to a separate Vergereport on Sunday citing employees who were familiar with the matter.

Science & Technology

Erdogan rolls out first Turkish electric vehicle ahead of elections

Published

2 days ago

on

October 31, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2022)

Turkey rolled out its first domestically-produced electric vehicle at a ceremony on Saturday as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks to highlight economic successes ahead of elections next year.

“Turkey’s domestic car, Togg, will hit the roads of Europe with all of its models,” Erdogan said after driving the first vehicle to leave the production line. “They will say ‘crazy Turks’ are coming,” he added.

Bloomberg reported that Turkey has inked a deal with one of the world’s most prominent companies to build a lithium ion battery factory near Togg’s production site in Bursa.

Sales of the first Togg model, the C-segment SUV, are set to begin at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

The plan is to export the Turkish EV to Europe and then the rest of the world after 15-18 months of domestic sales only.

Bloomberg reported that the ruling party wants to show off major projects ahead of elections scheduled for June 2023 to contrast with the country’s deepening economic woes amid soaring inflation driven by the central bank’s unorthodox interest-rate cuts.

The state has backed the project with tax cuts, free land, low borrowing costs and a government purchase guarantee of 30,000 vehicles a year until the end of 2035. Car prices have skyrocketed this year due to inflation.

