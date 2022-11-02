Elon Musk to charge $8 a month for Twitter’s verification tick

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2022)

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk on Tuesday said the platform would be offering an $8-per-month subscription model that would give users a blue tick, among other benefits.

Currently, Twitter sometimes places a blue tick next to a user’s name to show that it is a genuine account. Verified users must provide proof of their identity or an official email address.

In a series of tweets, Musk, the world’s richest man, decried the current practice as a “lords and peasants” system.

He said subscribers to the new system would get benefits beyond the tick mark, including fewer advertisements and the ability to post long video and audio.

Musk also said the price would be adjusted by country, “proportionate to purchasing power parity”.

Musk’s comments come as he seeks to increase revenue for Twitter, which cost him $44 billion, the National reported.

Twitter last year launched its first subscription service, Twitter Blue, which offers users access to premium features and editing tweets.