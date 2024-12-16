EU allocates 19.8 million euros to promote economic growth in Afghanistan

The European Union announced on Monday it has allocated 19.8 million euros to the Aga Khan Foundation and Aga Khan Cultural Services in order to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, reducing dependence on humanitarian aid.

The project “Economic Resilience, Women’s Economic Empowerment, and Job Creation in Afghanistan” is totally valued 22 million euros, and it aims to address the immediate needs of Afghan communities while fostering long-term economic stability, inclusion, and resilience, EU said in a statement.

“Millions in Afghanistan remain trapped in poverty, with women disproportionately bearing the burden,” stated Veronika Boskovic Pohar, EU Chargée d’Affaires a.i., EU Delegation to Afghanistan. “This initiative supports inclusive and sustainable economic growth, helping communities build self-reliance. By enhancing employment, income generation, and productivity, it promotes resilient livelihoods, particularly for women and other vulnerable groups, including youth, returnees, internally displaced people, and farmers affected by the poppy ban.”

“The program also considers the severe impact of climate change in Afghanistan by introducing climate-smart technologies and helping communities withstand climate-induced shocks. Additionally, the EU recognise the importance of access to finance and continues to support it through Community-Based Savings Groups under this initiative.”

Over a 36-month implementation period, the program will directly benefit 34,200 households and reach an estimated 292,544 people indirectly, with a strong emphasis on youth and women.

Women’s economic empowerment is at the heart of this initiative, with 26,793 women expected to benefit directly and an additional 146,272 indirectly, through activities such as women-led dairy initiatives. To meet their specific needs, the project offers tailored training and business development support.