Muttaqi, Turkmen FM visit TAPI project in Afghanistan
Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate Amir Khan Muttaqi and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov visited the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project in Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, the two sides discussed the railway expansion, construction of railway warehouses in Turghundi, the transmission of optical fiber, and creation of facilities in visa and transportation, in addition to implementing the TAPI project.
The Turkmen FM briefed on the progress of the TAPI pipeline construction in Afghanistan, the pace of work, and the next steps.
The two sides agreed that technical teams would continue to meet in Kabul and Ashgabat to accelerate the work of the TAPI project, expand railway, electricity issue, and transportation facilities, simplification of visa issuance and economic cooperation.
The TAPI pipeline is 1,821 kilometers long and has an annual transport capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas, making it one of the largest regional infrastructure projects.
Islamabad now wants talks with Kabul, says KP chief minister
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Sunday that the federal government now wants talks with Kabul regarding security matters, after rejecting his earlier proposal in this regard.
Speaking to the media, Gandapur said his call for direct negotiations with Afghanistan was dismissed and his statement was taken out of context. Without referring to anyone, he said that when they disagreed earlier, he was compelled to speak out because KP is the province bearing the brunt of these issues, Dawn newspaper reported.
“Now, the federal government has approached me, saying the problems will not be resolved without negotiations (with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan),” he said, regretting that he still did not see any seriousness from the federal government.
The chief minister stressed that Afghanistan, as a neighbouring country, must be engaged in dialogue because the law and order situation in KP could not be resolved without talks.
Referring to militants, Gandapur said that an estimated 16,000 to 18,000 “elements” were operating on the Pakistani side of the border, while 22,000 to 24,000 were present across the border in Afghanistan.
He noted that action could not be taken against militants across the border because once they crossed into Afghan territory, they went out of Pakistan’s reach.
Gandapur also stressed that Pakistan could not afford both a confrontation with Afghanistan and efforts to resolve the issues at the same time, especially keeping in view Afghanistan’s past successful resistance against superpowers like the United States and the Soviet Union.
Gandapur also criticised the IEA, which he said had failed to maintain peace within its own borders. He acknowledged that multiple international actors remained active in Afghanistan, contributing to longstanding instability along the border.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are orchestrated in Afghanistan. The IEA, however, has denied the claims, saying that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan's "security failure."
Bayat Foundation delivers aid to vulnerable families in Kabul west
For nearly two decades, the Bayat Foundation has been a consistent source of support, providing food and non-food aid to thousands of families across Afghanistan’s central regions and provinces, particularly during the harsh winter months.
The Bayat Foundation has begun distributing winter food packages to vulnerable families in the seventh district of Kabul.
These donations, which include essential food supplies, will continue through winter, in order to assist families facing significant economic hardships, poverty, and hunger.
The aid packages contain basic necessities such as flour, rice, and cooking oil, which are crucial for families as they navigate the difficult winter months.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of the Bayat Foundation, explained the purpose of the initiative: “This year, we launched our winter aid distribution. Today, we are in Kabul’s 7th district, where we are providing support to those identified by our team. The packages include flour, rice, and cooking oil to help ease their struggles during this challenging season.”
He added: "Our assistance will soon reach other areas of Kabul and other provinces, God willing.”
For many recipients, the aid arrived at a critical time. One resident shared their gratitude: “With no work available and many families struggling, these packages of rice, flour, and oil are incredibly helpful. They will make a significant difference for us this winter.”
Local residents expressed their appreciation for the Bayat Foundation’s efforts, noting how important this assistance is as the community faces both the cold weather and ongoing poverty.
“We are grateful to the Bayat Foundation for always standing with our poor and needy. This help will go a long way in solving the problems our people face during the winter,” said one Kabul resident.
Oman interested in investing in Afghanistan’s antimony, oil mines
An Omani official on Sunday expressed interest in investing in antimony and oil mines in Afghanistan during his visit to Kabul.
According to a press release from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, Ali Al-Zad Ali, chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said in a meeting with the acting minister, Hedayatullah Badri, that his country will also offer scholarships to Afghan students.
Badri welcomed Oman's interest in investing in Afghanistan and pledged cooperation according to the law and principles.
Antimony is a semi-metal. In its metallic form it is silvery, hard and brittle. It is used in the electronics industry.
