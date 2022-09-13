COVID-19
EU regulator clears Pfizer-BioNTech’s tweaked COVID booster
The European Medicines Agency has recommended the authorization of a tweaked booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine that includes protection against two of the latest versions of omicron, as countries look to bolster their immunization programs ahead of winter.
The EU regulator said Monday that laboratory studies suggest the combination vaccine — which targets both the original COVID-19 virus as well as the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 — should trigger an effective immune response. The vaccine is expected to be as safe as the original version, but the agency will continue to track its rollout globally since the data is limited, AP reported.
The US Food and Drug Administration gave the modified vaccine shot the green light last month.
According to the World Health Organization, the BA.5 version of omicron is responsible for most of the COVID-19 spreading globally; it made up about 87% of all virus sequences shared with the biggest public database.
Earlier this month, the European Medicines Agency also cleared two combination vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc. which aimed at protecting against the earlier omicron subvariant BA.1.
It’s unclear how well the updated boosters will work since experts are still gathering data. But there’s evidence that they are safe, so waiting for more study on their effectiveness would risk another mutation appearing before people are immunized.
Scientists warn that the coronavirus will linger far into the future, partly because it is getting better and better at getting around immunity from vaccination and past infection.
Globally, coronavirus cases and deaths have been dropping for weeks, but experts expect a surge of hospitalizations and deaths with the coming winter in the northern hemisphere. So far the virus has killed over 6.5 million people worldwide.
30 die of COVID-19 in past month in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health said at least 30 people have died in the country of COVID-19 in the past month and that 6,000 people have tested positive for the virus in this time.
Health officials said the numbers are increasing but that they plan to vaccinate 12 million people ahead of winter.
“Six thousand people have been infected with this virus, and among them 30 people have lost their lives across the country, and we have plans in place to prevent it,” said Sharaf Zaman, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health.
Afghan-Japan Hospital officials said they had treated about 100 people in the past month, of which 67 were admitted and 12 died.
“Now the type of this virus has changed compared to the past, and in the past month, the number of patients has increased in this hospital, and 12 deaths have been recorded in this hospital,” said Zalmy Rashten, the head of Afghan Japan Hospital.
Minister of Public Health Qalandar Abad said serious measures will be implemented throughout the country to fight the virus this year.
“We are taking measures to fight this virus and about 12 million people are going to receive the corona vaccine,” said Abad which includes the mass vaccination campaign.
Just bread and noodles: China’s Covid-19 lockdown distress hits Xinjiang
Yining, a city in the Xinjiang region of far-western China, celebrated a boom in Chinese tourists this summer seeking a sunny respite from Covid-19 worries in their home towns.
Now Yining is under its own grueling, weeks-long pandemic lockdown, with residents calling for help over limited food, and difficulty getting medicine, New York Times reported.
People in the city of 600,000 have been commanded to stay in their homes since early August, forcing many to rely largely on neighborhood officials to deliver supplies.
One resident contacted by telephone said that he received food every five days but that there was little of nutritional value – no fruit, vegetables or meat. He offered only his given name, Zubayr, fearing reprisals from officials over describing the tough conditions, the New York Times reported.
The conditions in Yining that people described online or in phone interviews echoed those of other cities in China that shut down to enforce the government’s commitment to “dynamic zero-Covid-19”, keeping infections of the coronavirus close to zero.
Some Shanghai residents complained loudly about food and medicine shortages earlier this year after officials there were overwhelmed during a citywide shutdown that lasted two months.
It is in the north-west corner of Xinjiang, an ethnically divided region that has faced a crackdown aimed at Uighurs, Kazakhs and other largely Muslim minorities. Late last month, the United Nations’ human rights office said the Chinese government’s mass detentions and other repressive measures in Xinjiang “may constitute international crimes, in particular, crimes against humanity”.
In recent days, complaints from Yining have generated a surge of online comments in China. Uighurs abroad have also shared messages describing poor conditions in quarantine facilities for residents suspected of having had close contact with infected people in Yining, which Uighurs call Ghulja, the NYT reported.
“I think what has happened in Shanghai gets more attention, as it’s a financial hub, and Chinese people can protest,” Ms Rayhan Asat, a Uighur human rights lawyer who is a fellow at Yale Law School.
“But things have gone so extreme and compelled people to call for attention,” she said of Yining and other locked down parts of Xinjiang. “Many don’t have the tools or the audacity to share what’s happening to them individually.”
In the coming weeks, other cities across China may come under similar pressures.
The Communist Party will hold a major congress in mid-October, when delegates are poised to anoint Mr Xi Jinping to another five years as national leader, and local authorities are under intense pressure to stanch outbreaks of Covid-19 that could sully or disrupt the meeting.
Until late July, officials in Yining appeared jubilant about the return of tourists to the area. In past years, many visitors had been deterred by the intimidating security crackdown and warnings across Xinjiang and then by Covid-19, the New York Times reported.
Philippines ending compulsory mask wearing outdoors
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved a recommendation to end the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors across the country more than two years after it was imposed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, top officials said Wednesday.
The Philippines and Myanmar are the last countries in Southeast Asia still requiring the compulsory wearing of masks outdoors, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said, adding the change in the country’s masking policy will take effect after Marcos Jr. issues an executive order, AP reported.
A study showed the lifting of the mandatory requirement in other countries has not led to an alarming upsurge in infections when people continue to take precautions, he said.
Abalos appealed to people to keep maintaining distance and washing hands and urged the elderly and those afflicted with other illnesses to continue wearing mask outdoors.
Rosario Vergeire, a top health official, said a government body dealing with the pandemic would assess if the compulsory wearing of masks indoors could be lifted toward the end of the year in public areas, which could considerably increase the number of people who would receive their coronavirus booster shots.
The government move came after Mayor Michael Rama of central Cebu City declared the wearing of masks outdoors voluntary in a trial period ending at the end of the year.
Among the hardest hit by coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia, the Philippines imposed one of the longest lockdowns in the world, which caused its worst economic recession in decades and deepened poverty, hunger and unemployment.
