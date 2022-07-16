Science & Technology
Facebook tests idea to give users multiple profiles for different interests
Facebook is testing a way to give its users more profiles per account, ostensibly to give users more opportunities for sharing posts and keeping up with the platform’s content.
Bloomberg reported this week that Meta (Facebook’s parent company) would begin experimenting with letting some Facebook users generate up to four other profiles in addition to their main account’s profile.
This will let users have multiple profiles linked to a main account and those additional profiles aren’t required to have real names. According to Bloomberg, each profile is expected to have its own separate feed. But, while each profile will have its own feed, only one profile will “be able to comment or like another post.”
Bloomberg also reported that since all of a user’s profiles are still subject to Facebook’s rules and they’re all connected to a main Facebook account, then “rule violations on one profile will affect the others.”
According to TechCrunch, these extra profiles could be curated to focus on specific interests or hobbies. Each individual profile would be created to focus on a specific topic like news or food.
Digital Trends meanwhile reported that a Meta company spokesperson confirmed the existence of the feature and the testing of it.
“To help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships, we’re testing a way for people to have more than one profile tied to a single Facebook account. Anyone who uses Facebook must continue to follow our rules,” the spokesperson said.
Science & Technology
Astronomers found a heartbeat-like radio signal coming from a galaxy
From over a billion light-years away and surrounded by a plasma cloud, a new radio wave is being pick up on Earth, courthouse news agency reported.
In a new study published in Nature, astronomers discovered a new radio signal strikingly different from other recorded radio bursts. Captured by the Canadian CHIME Experiment, a massive telescope that turns digital signals into three-dimensional hydrogen density maps, the novel radio wave is labeled FRB 20191221A.
Fast radio bursts, or FRBs, were first detected in 2007 and are a pulse of radio wave activity that usually only last a couple of milliseconds. The CHIME telescope has witnessed over a thousand radio burst sources since 2018. Though there is more study to be done on the burst origins and processes, it is estimated that approximately a thousand fast radio bursts arrive in Earth’s sky every day, read the report.
“There are not many things in the universe that emit strictly periodic signals. Examples that we know of in our own galaxy are radio pulsars and magnetars, which rotate and produce a beamed emission similar to a lighthouse. And we think this new signal could be a magnetar or pulsar on steroids,” says Daniele Michilli, a postdoc at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, in a press release.
According to the report with most signals coming and going like a flash, the new radio burst is a game-changer, as it puts out a persistent burst every few seconds.
“It was unusual. Not only was it very long, lasting about three seconds, but there were periodic peaks that were remarkably precise, emitting every fraction of a second — boom, boom, boom — like a heartbeat. This is the first time the signal itself is periodic,” Michilli added.
The burst is coming from a far-off galaxy, over a billion light-years away from Earth, and its source is thought to be over a million times brighter than neutron stars in our own Milky Way. Additionally, the burst source may usually be less bright, causing a train of radio waves to emit while it rotates, courthouse news reported.
Comparing the properties of FRB 20191221A to other signals caught by the CHIME telescope, it seems that a very turbulent plasma cloud surrounds the source.
“This detection raises the question of what could cause this extreme signal that we’ve never seen before, and how can we use this signal to study the universe. Future telescopes promise to discover thousands of FRBs a month, and at that point, we may find many more of these periodic signals,” Michilli noted.
Science & Technology
NASA telescope captures the deepest image ever taken of our universe
The first full-color image from the James Webb Space Telescope has been unveiled by NASA and US President Joe Biden, and it’s the deepest and most detailed image of the universe to ever be captured.
Named “Webb’s First Deep Field,” the spectacular photo shows our universe only a few hundred million years after the Big Bang, just as galaxies began to form and light started flickering from the very first stars.
This starlight took roughly 13.5 billion years — or most of the age of the universe — to travel to us, arriving at the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) after the space-time warping gravitational pull of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 steered even the fainter and more distant light into focus, Live Science reported Tuesday.
“We’re going back 13.5 billion years,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson said at the press conference.
“And since we know the universe is 13.8 billion years old, we’re going back almost to the beginning.”
Nelson added that the telescope “is going to be so precise you are going to see whether or not planets are habitable,” and that its unprecedented views of the universe would enable scientists to find answers to questions that haven’t even been asked yet.
Remarkably, despite the overwhelming density and the quickly exponential number of galaxies, stars, and planets contained within the image, Nelson explained it was just the tiniest slice of the night sky.
“Mr President, if you held a grain of sand on the tip of your finger at arm’s length that is the part of the universe that you’re seeing [in the image], just one little speck of the universe,” Nelson said.
“One hundred years ago, we thought there was only one galaxy. Now the number is unlimited. And in our galaxy, we have billions of stars or suns. And there are billions of galaxies with billions of stars and suns.”
The previous record-holder for capturing the deepest and oldest glimpse into space is the Hubble Space Telescope. Its series of deep image fields showed how, several hundred million years after the Big Bang, galaxies of glistening stars had already coalesced in our young universe.
“It shows what we can achieve, what more we can discover — not just about distant places but [about] our very own planet,” Biden said at the press conference.
Science & Technology
Scientists discover giant, meat-eating new dinosaur species in Argentina
A new dinosaur species, with a large head and tiny arms, was discovered by paleontologists, who have now named the giant carnivorous dinosaur species Meraxes gigas.
According to the researchers’ findings, published in Current Biology this week, the new species is similar to the Tyrannosaurus rex (T-rex).
The findings were obtained over a four-year period, as researchers conducted field expeditions in the northern Patagonia region of Argentina, starting with unearthing the skull which was found in 2012.
The Meraxes remains indicated that the dinosaur died at about 45 years of age and weighed about four metric tons. Scientists believe the dinosaur lived 90 to 100 millions years ago in what is now Argentina.
The researchers told Reuters that the short forearms have now become understood to indicate that such dinosaurs relied on their skulls to attack prey.
“Despite their powerful appearance, it’s hard to imagine they were used much as they barely extend beyond the body and could not have reached the huge mouth,” University of Minnesota paleontologist and study co-author Pete Makovicky told Reuters.
It is not in US interest for Afghanistan to be a failed state: Khalilzad
Fauci shares latest on COVID variant, monkeypox and mask-wearing
Facebook tests idea to give users multiple profiles for different interests
Pakistani delegation to visit Afghanistan for talks on coal imports
UNDP, World Bank sign $20 million deal to support Afghan projects
ACB announces Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 schedule
Flash floods in Badakhshan destroy farms, houses and irrigation canals
Pakistan take top two spots on latest ICC ODI rankings
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Ministry of energy pushes ahead with plans to increase power output
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Heavy rain destroys roads and bridges in Takhar
-
Latest News5 days ago
26 die in Uruzgan floods
-
Latest News4 days ago
BBC probe finds SAS executed detainees and unarmed people in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Cholera cases rise to about 300 in Kandahar and Helmand
-
World4 days ago
Sri Lanka parliament preparing for July 20 presidential election
-
World4 days ago
Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kandahar residents call on IEA to preserve their historical sites
-
World3 days ago
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives as protests end clan dominance