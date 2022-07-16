Facebook tests idea to give users multiple profiles for different interests

(Last Updated On: July 16, 2022)

Facebook is testing a way to give its users more profiles per account, ostensibly to give users more opportunities for sharing posts and keeping up with the platform’s content.

Bloomberg reported this week that Meta (Facebook’s parent company) would begin experimenting with letting some Facebook users generate up to four other profiles in addition to their main account’s profile.

This will let users have multiple profiles linked to a main account and those additional profiles aren’t required to have real names. According to Bloomberg, each profile is expected to have its own separate feed. But, while each profile will have its own feed, only one profile will “be able to comment or like another post.”

Bloomberg also reported that since all of a user’s profiles are still subject to Facebook’s rules and they’re all connected to a main Facebook account, then “rule violations on one profile will affect the others.”

According to TechCrunch, these extra profiles could be curated to focus on specific interests or hobbies. Each individual profile would be created to focus on a specific topic like news or food.

Digital Trends meanwhile reported that a Meta company spokesperson confirmed the existence of the feature and the testing of it.

“To help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships, we’re testing a way for people to have more than one profile tied to a single Facebook account. Anyone who uses Facebook must continue to follow our rules,” the spokesperson said.