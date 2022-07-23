Latest News
Family of Afghan boy stranded in France accuse Priti Patel of making false promises
The family of an 11-year-old Afghan refugee stranded in France after getting separated from his parents in the Kabul airport bombing last year has accused Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel of making “false promises” over safe routes into the UK.
Qamar Jabarkhyl, a 28-year-old UK citizen, said his “heart melts” when his young cousin, Obaidullah, calls him crying every day from the tiny flat where he is staying in Strasbourg, Bloomberg reported.
Obaidullah and his parents, along with his twin brother and older sister, fled his home city of Jalalabad during the chaotic US troop withdrawal in August last year.
According to Jabarkhyl, the family had hoped to get a flight to the UK but were separated when a bomb was detonated outside the airport on August 26.
Obaidullah was mistakenly put on a flight to France, where he has been stuck “unhappy and scared” for the last eight months, Jabarkhyl, said.
A 22-year-old Afghan refugee living in a studio flat in Strasbourg has taken Obaidullah under his wing, but works long hours and cannot afford to care for him full-time.
Bloomberg reported that in March, a family reunion visa application was made for Obaidullah on the advice of the Home Office, which promised it would be dealt with swiftly, Jabarkhyl said.
The same month, Obaidullah had his 11th birthday, thousands of miles away from his loved ones for the first time.
“It was really hard. I asked the guy he lives with to buy him a birthday cake but he said he was crying all day long. He didn’t even want to cut his own cake,” Jabarkhyl said.
“It just melts your heart when an 11-year-old boy is calling 20 times a day just to say ‘hello’ and ‘hi.’
“He’s not the same boy I would talk to on the phone in Afghanistan years ago, telling me hundreds of stories about his friends, what vegetables his family is growing in their garden.”
Four months later, the family say the Home Office has still failed to confirm whether Obaidullah will be able to stay with them in the UK, Bloomberg reported.
“I just feel the Home Office don’t even care, with these empty promises Priti Patel makes about letting people from Afghanistan settle in the country,” Jabarkhyl said.
Obaidullah’s parents and sister could not be evacuated and have moved to a rural area of Afghanistan Jabarkhyl said, adding that the boy’s twin brother made it to the UK.
The youngster is desperate to be reunited with his brother and eventually the rest of his family, Bloomberg reported.
IEA official says there is no alternative to current government
It is not in the interest of anyone to have a failed Afghan state, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said in an interview this week.
Speaking to China’s CGTN, Balkhi said that there is no alternative to the current government and said people need to support it. He stated the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government is trying to create a win-win situation for everyone.
“It is a golden opportunity not only for Afghans to bring prosperity, security and well-being to our nation but also for the international community to finally have this burden that has been on its shoulders for 43 years [lifted] and to let the Afghans function as a normal state and as a normal people,” Balkhi said.
On the issue of restrictions on women and girls, Balkhi said there are some societal constraints within Afghanistan in terms of the culture and tradition that cannot change overnight.
He said that women are allowed to work and that 94,000 women are working in the education sector, 4,000 of which are in the higher education sector and 14,000 in the health sector.
He pointed out that women from certain tribes around the world, including in Africa and the Amazon, had different cultures, some of whom “did not wear clothes”.
“No one has any problems with how they operate. Yet when it comes to Afghanistan, there is focus on the dress code,” he said.
“Why am I not allowed to dress the way I want to dress, the way my woman wants to dress, why do we have to be a copy, carbon copy of the United States,” Balkhi said.
Pakistan dispatches emergency relief goods for Afghans
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari participated in a ceremony in Rawalpindi on Friday to dispatch a consignment of emergency relief assistance to Kandahar province, to support the victims in eastern Afghanistan in the aftermath of the devastating flash floods caused by torrential rains.
Highlighting the fraternal bonds between the peoples of the two countries, the Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue assistance and relief efforts for the brotherly Afghan people, according to a statement from Pakistan’s foreign ministry.
He stated that both the government and people of Pakistan stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the Afghan nation in these testing times.
The Foreign Minister also underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its relations with Afghanistan and underlined that the two countries had remained engaged to devise a facilitative trade and transit regime and increase connectivity.
The ceremony was attended by the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Afghanistan, chairman of National Disaster Management Authority, and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.
Zakhilwal says customs posts were being sold during Ghani rule
Customs posts were being sold for whopping prices during President Ashraf Ghani’s rule, Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, a former finance minister, said this week.
Speaking in an interview with Ariana News, Zakhilwal, who served as finance minister during Karzai’s rule, said that the customs posts were being sold from one lakh up to millions of dollars.
He said that the bribery was happening because people close to Ghani were monopolizing power.
“Customs employees were telling me that the posts were being sold for millions of dollars, five lakhs and one lakh,” Zakhilwal said.
The former finance minister on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) not to monopolize power if it wants corruption to be eradicated.
He also said that if IEA wants to win people’s hearts, it should respect values that they respect.
On the issue of girls’ education, Zakhilwal called on IEA to reopen girls’ schools for students above the sixth grade, suggesting there is no valid reason for their closure.
“There is no Sharia-based, logistic or cultural justification for the closure of schools or for our sisters not to be allowed to work,” Zakhilwal said.
Although he said he was not supporting IEA, but he opposed fight against it. He said that the sides should use political means instead of fighting which has proved not to be a solution.
