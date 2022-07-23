Latest News
IEA official says there is no alternative to current government
It is not in the interest of anyone to have a failed Afghan state, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said in an interview this week.
Speaking to China’s CGTN, Balkhi said that there is no alternative to the current government and said people need to support it. He stated the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government is trying to create a win-win situation for everyone.
“It is a golden opportunity not only for Afghans to bring prosperity, security and well-being to our nation but also for the international community to finally have this burden that has been on its shoulders for 43 years [lifted] and to let the Afghans function as a normal state and as a normal people,” Balkhi said.
On the issue of restrictions on women and girls, Balkhi said there are some societal constraints within Afghanistan in terms of the culture and tradition that cannot change overnight.
He said that women are allowed to work and that 94,000 women are working in the education sector, 4,000 of which are in the higher education sector and 14,000 in the health sector.
He pointed out that women from certain tribes around the world, including in Africa and the Amazon, had different cultures, some of whom “did not wear clothes”.
“No one has any problems with how they operate. Yet when it comes to Afghanistan, there is focus on the dress code,” he said.
“Why am I not allowed to dress the way I want to dress, the way my woman wants to dress, why do we have to be a copy, carbon copy of the United States,” Balkhi said.
Afghanistan will import 350,000 tons of oil from Iran to help reduce prices at home, Afghan finance ministry said in a statement. An agreement for the same was signed with an Iranian firm during an Afghan delegation’s visit to Iran.
Pakistan dispatches emergency relief goods for Afghans
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari participated in a ceremony in Rawalpindi on Friday to dispatch a consignment of emergency relief assistance to Kandahar province, to support the victims in eastern Afghanistan in the aftermath of the devastating flash floods caused by torrential rains.
Highlighting the fraternal bonds between the peoples of the two countries, the Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue assistance and relief efforts for the brotherly Afghan people, according to a statement from Pakistan’s foreign ministry.
He stated that both the government and people of Pakistan stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the Afghan nation in these testing times.
The Foreign Minister also underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its relations with Afghanistan and underlined that the two countries had remained engaged to devise a facilitative trade and transit regime and increase connectivity.
The ceremony was attended by the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Afghanistan, chairman of National Disaster Management Authority, and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.
Zakhilwal says customs posts were being sold during Ghani rule
Customs posts were being sold for whopping prices during President Ashraf Ghani’s rule, Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, a former finance minister, said this week.
Speaking in an interview with Ariana News, Zakhilwal, who served as finance minister during Karzai’s rule, said that the customs posts were being sold from one lakh up to millions of dollars.
He said that the bribery was happening because people close to Ghani were monopolizing power.
“Customs employees were telling me that the posts were being sold for millions of dollars, five lakhs and one lakh,” Zakhilwal said.
The former finance minister on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) not to monopolize power if it wants corruption to be eradicated.
He also said that if IEA wants to win people’s hearts, it should respect values that they respect.
On the issue of girls’ education, Zakhilwal called on IEA to reopen girls’ schools for students above the sixth grade, suggesting there is no valid reason for their closure.
“There is no Sharia-based, logistic or cultural justification for the closure of schools or for our sisters not to be allowed to work,” Zakhilwal said.
Although he said he was not supporting IEA, but he opposed fight against it. He said that the sides should use political means instead of fighting which has proved not to be a solution.
IEA won’t give into world’s pressures: deputy spokesman
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has urged the international community to recognize the new government of Afghanistan, stressing that the world, including the US, must resolve the obstacles towards recognition of the new government through negotiations.
Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA has emphasized that the new government of Afghanistan is committed to national interests and Islamic values and is ready for any negotiation and understanding with the international community.
“As we experienced pressures in the last two decades with no results, the world must know that these pressures will not have effects now as well; the world should figure out all problems through negotiations and the IEA is ready to do that,” said Bilal Karimi.
“The Islamic Emirate is committed to national interests and Islamic values, and with these values and interests in mind, it moves forward with all countries and the international community,” Karimi added. “We are ready to negotiate with all countries in this area, and we are ready to negotiate on all the issues that have external dimensions, but the internal affairs are related to Afghans.”
In the meantime, the world legitimacy of the new government of Afghanistan is considered to be dependent on the implementation of the conditions of the international community, the conditions of which are the establishment of a comprehensive government, the removal of terrorist threats from Afghanistan, the provision of human rights, especially the rights of women, girls and ethnic minorities.
Although after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, there have been many meetings hosted by the neighboring countries and the region on how to interact with the new government of Afghanistan, but so far, no country has come forward to recognize the new government of Afghanistan.
