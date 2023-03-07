Latest News
Foreign community issues resolution on Afghanistan
Special Envoys and Representatives for Afghanistan from nine countries and the European Union met in Paris late last month to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and noted, among other issues, the deterioration in the humanitarian and economic situations.
In a joint statement issued on Monday, participating countries, including Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States, listed numerous concerns.
The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the UNAMA, the Head of the OCHA Office in Afghanistan and the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan also participated in the meeting as observers.
In their statement, the special envoys noted “with grave concern the increased threat to security and stability in Afghanistan and the deterioration of the humanitarian and economic situation, with more than 28 million Afghans now in need of humanitarian aid.” More than half are women and children. The statement noted that six million are just one step from famine.
The envoys also emphasized their concern about increasing deterioration and multiple violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms of Afghans, especially those of women and girls as well as members of ethnic and religious minorities and other marginalized groups,
According to the statement, the envoys “strongly condemned the Taliban’s (IEA) decisions in December 2022 to ban Afghan women from university education and from working in NGOs.”
The envoys stated that the restrictions “violate and threaten not only Afghan women’s rights and freedoms, but also the overall much-needed social and economic development of the country.”
They also stated that “humanitarian assistance cannot be delivered fairly or effectively if limited by discriminatory policies or practices.”
The envoys “called for the immediate reversal of these unacceptable bans as they are preventing humanitarian assistance from reaching Afghans most in need.”
According to the statement, the envoys also “expressed grave concern about the increasing threat of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, including ISKP (Daesh), Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and others, which deeply affects security and stability inside the country, in the region and beyond.”
They called on the Islamic Emirate to uphold Afghanistan’s obligation to deny these groups safe haven.
In addition, the envoys underscored that achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan “requires a credible and inclusive national dialogue leading to a constitutional order with a representative and inclusive political system.”
They emphasized that the UN Security Council has set out the international community’s clear expectations of the IEA which are critical for peace and stability in the country and for normalization of relations with the international community.
The statement noted that the envoys highlighted the necessity to continue helping Afghans who are suffering in this humanitarian crisis and emphasized the need for continued engagement with neighboring countries and other countries of the region to further deepen coordination on a joint response to the developing situation in Afghanistan, including countering potential threats to regional security and stability.
The time has come for IEA to be recognized: Muttaqi
Foreign Affair Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has fulfilled all commitments made in the Doha Agreement but accused the United States of violating the deal.
In an interview with BBC, Muttaqi said the US has not fulfilled its promises to release prisoners and lift the travel ban on its leaders and that the IEA needs to be recognized as Afghanistan’s legitimate government.
He went on to say that the IEA has forged good relations with the international community, especially neighboring countries which house Afghan refugees.
He acknowledged that there are some restrictions on women in the workplace but said thousands of women work in government agencies.
According to Muttaqi the IEA has made improvements in many sectors including education and health and government revenues have increased.
Muttaqi said he does not want Afghanistan to be a competition field for big countries, but rather to be a bridge for trade and cooperation.
Almost 300 Afghan immigrants return in one day from Pakistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Immigrants and Returnees said Tuesday that close on 300 Afghan immigrants returned to the country from Pakistan on Monday.
According to the ministry, 53 Afghan migrant families, including 298 people, returned home in one day.
The head of the Directorate of Refugee Affairs of Kandahar province in Spin Boldak said the families were referred to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) immediately after crossing the border in order to get urgent aid.
Each family was handed 3,000 afghanis, food, kitchen utensils and blankets.
According to the United Nations Migration Agency, there are currently around 1.3 million legal Afghan immigrants living in Pakistan, but it is estimated that hundreds of thousands of Afghan immigrants without legal documents are also living in Pakistan.
Atmar: It’s wrong to fight the Islamic Emirate
It’s wrong to fight the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as fighting them in the last two decades didn’t produce desired results, the former foreign minister, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, has said.
Speaking at the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy, Atmar also said that any nation that is deprived of its basic rights and freedoms will never enjoy peace.
“Second extreme view is to fight the Taliban (IEA) to the end and use of force. They are equally wrong in our opinion. Because we have done exactly that over the past two decades,” Atmar said.
He called for a “principled political settlement” through intra-Afghan negotiations.
“That settlement must pursue two twin goals. Goal 1: lasting peace and security for both Afghans and our national community, and goal 2 is legitimate governance…For us and for any civilized nation, legitimacy comes from the freewill of the citizens – men and women alike – and the commitment of a state to uphold their basic rights and freedom to maintain its legitimacy,” Atmar said.
IEA has previously claimed that it has formed an inclusive government. It has also invited Afghan politici
